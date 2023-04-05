UGE International Ltd. (UGEIF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 05, 2023 1:53 PM ETUGE International Ltd. (UGEIF), UGE:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.73K Followers

UGE International Ltd. (OTCQB:UGEIF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 5, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cecelia Carey-Snow - Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications

Stephanie Bird - Chief Financial Officer

Nick Blitterswyk - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cecelia Carey-Snow

All right. Good morning and thank you for joining us to discuss UGE International's Fiscal 2022 Financial Results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. On the call today, we have UGE's CEO, Nick Blitterswyk and UGE's CFO, Stephanie Bird. My name is Cece Carey-Snow, I am UGE's Senior Manager for Marketing and Communications.

During the call all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. We've collected investor questions via email, but you can also submit your questions through the Q&A tab in the web portal at any time and management will answer them following their prepared remarks.

Next slide, please. Before management discusses the results, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements in this call may be forward-looking in nature. These include statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. For caveats about forward-looking statements and risk factors, please see our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022, which can be found on our company profile at sedar.com and on our website.

I will now pass the call over to UGE's CFO, Stephanie Bird. Stephanie?

Stephanie Bird

Thanks, Cece. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the call. I'm Stephanie Bird CFO of UGE International, and I'm joined today by our CEO, Nick Blitterswyk. For today's webinar covering our 2022 annual and Q4 results, Nick will begin by summarizing key business highlights for our last quarter of 2022. Next, I will run through our Q4 and annual financial

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.