After significant declines last year, many mortgage REITs have had a relatively calm start to 2023. The overarching issue of rising mortgage-backed-security spreads to interest rates has largely passed. Further, long-term interest rates have stabilized and fallen to an extent, boosting the book values of many agency-centric mortgage REITs. However, as discussed regarding Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), last year's record interest rate spike is now resulting in an accelerating decline in property valuations, leading to higher LTV ratios and lower credit stability for lenders. Additionally, the sharp increase in short-term rates compared to longer-term rates (or the yield-curve inversion) is now hampering the cash flows of many mortgage REITs. These issues may lead to another wave lower for certain at-risk mortgage REITs.

One "mREIT" I have followed for some time is ARMOUR Residential (NYSE:ARR) which focuses on highly levered residential agency-backed mortgage-backed securities. Its strategy is fundamentally different than Arbor's because it focuses on the lowest-credit risk segment of the market. However, ARMOUR is still very volatile since it uses significant leverage on those "low-risk" assets. 2022 was challenging for the firm as the sharp rise in mortgage rates compared to Treasury rates caused an unhedged decline in its asset value, dramatically lowering its book value per share. See below:

ARMOUR has been a poor investment throughout its history due to its consistently declining book value per share. This has occurred due to low cash flows during most of the 2010s or a direct decline in net equity value due to asset devaluation - as in last year. Today, the stock trades at a historically high price-to-book ratio of 0.92X. Although it is still "discounted" to its book value, its usually much more discounted as its book value almost always declines. While the threat of higher mortgage rates is primarily mitigated, I believe the company may face strain over the coming months due to rising financing costs.

2023 Shifts in Mortgage Market Dynamics

I covered ARMOUR last September and had a generally bearish outlook due to the yield curve. However, in the article, I admitted that the stock appeared undervalued in the short term as pressure from higher interest rates had waned. Although the stock has been flat since then, it has had decent returns due to its ultra-high dividend yield. Today, I believe the situation has shifted toward a more overtly bearish outlook for ARMOUR due to the accelerating increase in economic strain combined with higher borrowing costs.

As discussed in the company's latest annual report (10-K pg. 66), a 25 bps increase in the mortgage spread negatively impacts the firm's equity value by around 11%. A 100 bps rise in treasury rates also negatively impacts its book value by approximately 13.5%. Together, this exposure significantly reduced ARR's book value last year. A decline in interest rates or mortgage spreads would boost ARR's book value, although its Treasury rate exposure is not symmetric (as a decline in rates would not increase its value as much as a rise would harm it). Both Treasury rates and mortgage spreads are elevated today and show little signs of rising higher. Thus, if we consider the potential for a dovish shift on behalf of the Fed or an eventual QE return to MBS purchases, there is some possibility that ARMOUR's book value could eventually rise.

That said, I believe compression in Treasury rates and MBS spreads remains unlikely due to the inflation persistence that significantly limits the Fed's ability to provide such stimulus. I do not expect interest rates to rise any higher unless there is a sharp increase in the long-term inflation outlook, likely requiring a significant increase in crude oil prices. This possibility may be underestimated, given OPEC's positioning shift against the US dollar. Further, a rise in mortgage spreads appears unlikely as those spreads are very high today by historical standards.

That said, Fannie (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie (OTCQB:FMCC), the "guarantors" of ARMOUR's assets, likely do not have sufficient capitalization to protect the market against a significant increase in mortgage defaults. Both agencies have lost around half of their equity value over the past year as this risk has become more apparent amid the massive decline in home affordability and sales. Based on the data, I would argue the residential US mortgage situation is about as bad, if not potentially worse, than it was before the 2008 crisis. See the relevant data below:

I believe it is a widespread myth that the critical issues from 2008 regarding real estate were fixed. More likely, those issues were "kicked down the road" through extreme stimulus measures that obfuscated the case, but did not fix the real problem. Home affordability is slightly worse today than at the ~2006-2007 property bubble peak. Home price-to-income ratios are even higher today at 7.6X compared to 6.8X at the 2006 peak. Before the 2020 price bubble, fueled by low mortgage rates), home price-to-income ratios were typically closer to 5X. Total mortgage debt levels are also much higher, but about the same adjusted for inflation. Due to the affordability crisis, home prices and home sales are falling at a similar pace to the 2008 level. I expect this trend to continue for some time, causing some homeowners to become underwater and risk delinquency. Mortgage default rates remain historically low today, but I expect they will rise at a faster pace through 2023:

ARMOUR's most significant existential risk is likely the potential failure of those agencies' guarantee of mortgage-backed securities. I believe those agencies lack sufficient capital to fund defaults if the figure rises over 1-2%. While ARMOUR is not directly exposed to this risk, an increase in the market's perception of this issue could cause a liquidity decline or devaluation in the MBS market. ARMOUR could not sustain its leverage level if its assets were not guaranteed by these third parties. While the US government may bail out the agencies again, it is not guaranteed. It may be unlikely, considering the multitude of debt issues and inflation facing the monetary system today. I believe the accelerating decline in home prices and potential recession may catalyze this risk by year-end.

Rising Borrowing Costs Constrain Profits

ARMOUR's asset returns are relatively fixed at ~3% and will be for decades since almost all its assets have a ~30-year maturity length. The company made significant investments in residential mortgage-backed securities at excessively low-interest rates in recent years. This was not an issue when repurchase rates were near zero, as decent net interest margins were still obtainable. Today, repurchase rates are closer to 5%, well above ARMOUR's asset yield, opening the door to negative cash flows as its swaps reach maturity.

While ARMOUR borrows using repurchase agreements, its borrowing costs are significantly hedged by its fixed-to-variable swaps. These swaps (pg. 100) have a weighted-average month to maturity of 73 (6 years) at a weighted-average cost of 72 bps. ARMOUR's repurchase agreements account for around 77% of ARMOUR's total liabilities, and nearly all of its repurchase agreements are hedged through swaps. Throughout 2023-2024, approximately $1B of its swaps will expire, rolling over at a ~5% rate (depending on Fed hikes), implying ARMOUR's weighted-average repurchase cost of funds will rise to around 1.5-1.6%. This should reduce the net interest margin on its securities portfolio to about 1.45% from about 2.6% in Q4 2022. If the interest costs associated with its other liabilities rise more quickly, then much of its cash flows could be jeopardized by 2024.

Of course, interest rates are expected to remain above 3.5% for the next five years. If so, most of ARMOUR's swaps will be rolled at higher costs than its current asset yield. In other words, unless there is a considerable decline in the Federal Reserve's borrowing costs by ~2025, ARMOUR is essentially guaranteed to earn a consistently negative cash flow. Thus, it is difficult to make a long-term value argument for the company as the current yield curve suggests the financing situation will unlikely become more favorable for the firm.

The Bottom Line

ARMOUR's book value has declined relatively consistently since its inception, causing ARR to be a reasonably reliable source of negative alpha for investors, even after its high dividend. This issue partially stems from its structure as an externally managed REIT that essentially serves as a financing platform for Bucker Securities. Objectively speaking, ARMOUR's managers are not directly aligned with ARR's shareholder value and have incentives to drive assets to increase management fees and business for Buckler. In its annual report, the company is relatively transparent about the potential conflicts of interest associated with its partnership structure; however, given ARR's (objectively) terrible performance record, investors may benefit from considering this agency-risk factor.

Fundamentally, ARMOUR's strategy may be too simplistic to create a source of alpha in the market. The company buys externally serviced agency-backed mortgage-backed securities with significant leverage. Fundamentally, this could be achieved by investing in an ETF like (MBB) with high margin borrowing. There is little sense in paying an external manager a ~4% annual fee (to equity value 10-K pg. 50) to pursue such a strategy. Internally managed mortgage REITs that use discretion to invest in individual undervalued loans and/or those with servicing or organization businesses offer more tangible operations that drive profits.

In my view, ARR is not likely to continue to rebound due to its higher price-to-book ratio today. Given no issues relating to Fannie and Freddie, or the banking system as a whole, I do not expect ARMOUR to suffer a rapid and significant decline in book value as it did over the past year. That said, depending on the government and Federal Reserve's abilities, I believe those existential issues may resurface by year-end. More likely, ARR will continue to suffer prolonged negative returns due to the relatively slow rise in its estimated borrowing costs compared to asset returns.

Based on its current swap book, portfolio, and the yield curve's rate outlook, there is a very high probability that ARMOUR will be stuck with low-to-negative net-interest margins 2-5 years from today. With this in mind, ARR will likely continue to face dividend reductions at an accelerated pace (compared to the past decade) due to the sharp rise in rates. At the least, I believe ARR should pay a dividend yield of 33% today to offset the fact that it may have no remaining value three years from today unless interest rates sharply decline. Given no change to its current dividend, this would require a 45% decline in ARR's price to $3 per share - my price target today. Although, I would not short the stock as its carry cost is high, and it could take too long before the market realizes its core issue.