Hirsh Jain, who's previously been on the podcast talking California cannabis, joins Jeffrey Schultz to break down what's happening - and what's not - in the New York and California cannabis markets. Updates on New York's legal rollout (5:20), California (13:40), decriminalization without regulation (16:00), pushing for interstate commerce (29:40) and the future of the industry for public companies (50:00).

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Jeff and Hirsh, it's a real pleasure to have you both on the show talking New York and California cannabis. Thank you both so much for taking the time and coming on today.

Hirsh Jain: Hey, Rena. Thanks for having us.

Jeffrey Schultz: Thanks, Rena. Long time, first time, been listening to all the podcasts after many years, so it's exciting to be out here today.

RS: It's great to have you on. I'm really excited to have you both on. I think you have a lot of really great things to say and great insights to point out and what's happening in New York and California. We've been talking California for a while. We've had Hirsh on a few times before talking California Cannabis. We've talked New York a little bit. But I'm really excited to dispel some of the myths and misunderstandings that are out there around what's happening, specifically in New York because it's getting so much play in the marketplace, but also in California, and I think there's a lot of movements to contextualize, and I think you guys are pretty much the best to contextualize it for us.

So, I'm going to start with New York, Jeff, because it's the most recent to come online and the most, I think, talked about problems maybe, in this moment. If you could share with listeners the New York rollout, what's been happening, what you would, maybe second guess and do better and what you think the marketplace and the community of investors is perhaps misunderstanding?

JS: Sure. So, you know, where to begin. In New York, it's a drama. We all knew it would be -- it’s going to be a huge market. And tremendous amount of perceived opportunity, and I think there will be actual opportunity. There is actual opportunity in this market that will grow over time. It's been a very, very slow rollout. That's been very much intentional. Our regulator, the OCM (Office of Cannabis Management), has been very open about that. That they're doing it very slowly and intentionally, you know, no need to rush, so to speak.

So the current state of play is this. They initially -- the state initially licensed out 282 cultivation licenses. Those are grandfathered hemp cultivation licenses. They awarded those licenses to hemp cultivators who had been operational for two years, to give them an opportunity in the first crack at growing adult use cannabis, and roughly 25 processing licenses on top of that.

And they launched the CAURD (Conditional Adult-use Retail Dispensary) program, CAURD program, our adult use, who I, I hesitate to even call them social equity, retail licenses, it’s not a term, I think, that OCM or certain folks at OCM like to use. But it's an offshoot of the social equity concepts. Actually, somebody had described it to me from the state like this. The CAURD program is not the Social Equity Program is. The entire framework of the New York adult use market is colored by social equity.

The overarching goal of the program is to award half of the licenses to minority and women-owned businesses, which is a point we should return to at some point later. But the initial CAURD program began with trying to award a 150 retail licenses to people who have either been justice involved or to 501(c)3s, whose primary goal and mission is to serve communities who have been disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs.

So, one thing off the bat, I think, that is, it doesn't get enough attention right now. And OCM deserves a lot of credit for this is, what is, I think, an incredibly elegant and unique solution by giving these licenses to 501(c)3s, the initial -- and we have a couple of open -- Housing Works is open, Union Square Travel Agency is open, which is partially owned by The Doe Fund.

The money, there's no middleman there, and it's not just one individual who is benefiting financially from the cannabis industry. Those are 501(c)3s who own at least 51% of that license. So, all of that money, that at least 51% of the revenue or profit is going to be allocated back to people in the community, not just one individual. It is a very elegant solution. It’s going to help a lot of people. So, I think they deserve a lot of credit for that.

I've never seen another. No state has done something like this before. It's cutting out a lot of the friction. Right? So, they recently announced in addition to the 150, they're going to double that number into 300. They've already received 906 applications, query how many of those people qualify. So they will eventually, and I think they're going to issue up to at least another 100 retail licenses, those CAURD licenses at the meeting, the OCM meeting next month. So, we could have up to a 166 licensed dispensaries as of the end of April or sometime in the month of April. However, only 5 stores are open in a * state of 19 million people. So, the concern here and I think the concern is shared by the entire industry is, we only have five stores open right now. And that's just not enough to serve the community.

That problem is exacerbated by the fact that they did award 282 cultivation licenses. Many of whom grew cannabis over the last now 10 months. With 5 stores open, we have a lot of biomass and a lot of smokable flour. We just have a lot of product that is beginning to build up. Quite honestly, most of those conditional cultivators who have been given a second chance, who perhaps really didn't see the fruits of any of their labor as hemp cultivators can imagine how, you know how that works for them, are now in a very, very difficult position.

Frankly, I think over the coming weeks and months, most of those conditional cultivators are going to be insolvent and that's just the stark reality of the situation. So, the state tried to balance that out and award cultivation licenses ahead of stores opening, which made sense, right? Because we can't have a store open without any product.

However, you can't just give out 5 stores. You can't just open 5 stores and think that that's going to be enough to funnel all of this product into, and it's not, in fact, it's so slow that I think most of these people are actually going to end up going out of business. Most of them are already in dire financial straits.

So, I think that we have a lot of people aligned here between the medical operators, the ROs, as they're known as, the Registered Organizations in New York who, to my understanding is -- don't necessarily want to jump the line because they're scaled and there's nothing for them to do until there's a scale market. But they would like to see the whole program get rolled out in the order in which it's been dictated through the MRTA and the regulations and they're going to wait their turn. But they're not, I think what they're asking for is not to jump the line, but for the line to keep moving forward and for the licenses to be awarded and for the stores to be open and get the program rolling right. The ROs, if you're a scale cultivation manufacturer, you can't really enter this market until there's probably at least a 100, 150, maybe 200 retail locations open.

So, there's really no point in, in becoming operational if you're large and you can't really serve that market. It doesn't make financial sense to do so. Then you have the cultivators, the conditional cultivators, they need somewhere to sell their product. And then you have a lot of other people who are either awarded licenses and waiting for money from the state to open or people who may not be, who didn't fit the very strict criteria for a CAURD license, but who are nonetheless, you know, come from communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs, minority and women-owned businesses that didn't meet the strict definition of justice involved under the CAURD program who very much deserve a shot. And all of those people I think are waiting their turn. And it's been a long wait.

RS: Yeah, I think it's been a long wait and I think there's a few stark realities that we have to, kind of come to terms with and it's not easy. And I think one of the reasons why I wanted to have you both on, on the same episode talking California and New York is, so much, has been made of what California's rollout was and the imperfections that were a part of that rollout and how we’ve kind of had to play catch up in many ways or how the players there have had to play catch up in many ways and navigate many challenges there. And it can help us understand a) just the problems with rolling things out.

When you start something, there's going to be issues, there's going to be things that we need to get better at. And I think something that Hirsh has always done a great job of is letting us know what's working, what's not working, what things are getting better? And I think that this conversation can do a lot towards helping us understand what's happening in New York, also through the eyes of a more mature market like California, which is my long preamble to, ask Hirsh to lay out what's happening in California these days and catch us up there.

HJ: Yeah, absolutely. First I'll just maybe quickly comment on some of what Jeff said. I think there are some of the obvious things that have gone wrong in New York, which Jeff alluded to that everyone is talking about, right? The fact that there are only five stores open. The fact that we had this $200 million fund that never materialized. The fact that we're having difficulty obtaining locations. The fact that there is a lawsuit that is holding up licenses that is very predictable.

And so, I think those are things that folks have heard of. Maybe the other thing I just wanted to say on New York quickly is, there's also other issues that I think require our attention. So for instance, the testing issues, you know, issues when it comes to testing standards in New York, the fact that those have been lowered. So, for instance, if you go into the Union Square Travel Agency, which is one of the five stores opened in New York, now, the products have a disclaimer on them that say, we can't attest to the accuracy of this testing, that is something the cultivator is responsible for.

So, just imagine if you're a consumer who's being told shop legally, but you go into a legal store and there's a disclaimer that says, actually we can't attest the validity of this testing. So, I'm sure we can unpack that further. But just wanted to highlight that issue. And on its relationship to California, maybe I'll just say one quick thing, and happy to expand. A lot of what is going on in New York is very familiar to those of us who are from L.A. and throughout this rollout that's constantly been on my mind.

I'll mention just a few things and, and then I'll pause. First, just the idea that you can't assert that you've created an equitable marketplace. When L.A. passed its Social Equity Program, it put out a lot of press releases saying, we have created the most equitable program out there, but that's not something you can do by proclamation, right? That actually has to bear out in practice. And so when those very grandiose press releases that serve the interest of politicians are being put out, that created a little bit of skepticism that, sort of prematurely declaring a victory.

I’ll also just say, a few things. When New York regulators have said, if you, you know, engage in an illegal activity, you won't get a license that never really seemed like that big of a threat to me because we said, something similar in California, and that license is often a license to lose money. And so it's hard to see that as, as really a significant threat. I'll also just say, a couple more things what we've seen in California is that illicit stores lead to violence.

Now, it's true that legal stores are often robbed, but the rate of violence and criminal activity that happens at illicit establishments is concerning and so it's not a surprise that smoke shops in New York are being robbed at a really high rate. And the final thing that I'll say is, we have this debate constantly about doing something fast versus doing it right. And this is something we can unpack further. But I think that's kind of an oversimplification of the State of Affairs. So, happy to talk more about California, but maybe I'll just pause there for a second. I don't want to go on for too long. I just think a lot of those lessons are familiar.

JS: Real quick. I just want to riff off of what you said Hirsh. There's a balance between getting it done right, and getting it done with sufficient speed, and we're seeing that play-out right now in New York, right? And what we're seeing play out in New York is a byproduct of what happens when you decriminalize certain behavior or activity, but you do not simultaneously regulate it. It is what it is. If you make it – if you decriminalize it, people will engage in that activity.

If there are no consequences, it is human behavior. We're seeing it play out. Right now there are no consequences for selling cannabis from anywhere with any kind of labeling, with no taxing. It's untaxed to chill to minors to anybody. There is zero enforcement going on. Yes, there is a bit of confiscation going on. The NYPD is somewhat active, but the problem has ballooned so far out of control that it's going to be extremely difficult as you know, I'm sure people in California who are watching is laughing, saying there's no way to put the toothpaste back in the tube now.

And I have this debate with Jason Beck all the time and I've advocated very strongly both, to the state and the city to at least try to adopt the city level municipal regulations that place the onus on the landlord, create landlord liability, right? Because we have to acknowledge that we are far past the point of locking up minorities or anybody for the sale of cannabis.

However, it shouldn't be that much of a stretch to say if you're a landlord, all you got to do is check to see, do they have a license to sell adult use cannabis? Right? It's the minimal amount of diligence you can. If you have a liquor, if you have a tenant that has a liquor license that is proposed to sell liquor, you know, running – if they have a nightclub, restaurant, bar, whatever it is, it's not that difficult to do that. And if you don't do that, you're going to face just stiff financial penalties. And maybe that doesn't shut everybody down.

Perhaps it's only a prophylactic measure and it just stops more stores from opening. There is no silver bullet, right? But one by one perhaps we can come up with ways to stop this because, right now I'm watching it play out in real time. There is tremendous competition. Everyone says, why should I go to that dispensary over there when I see 13 smoke shops on the way there and I can see all my favorite California brands? And I can buy them tax free. The net obvious report is, I'm not really sure if you're getting that real product or it's just packaged in a very similar fashion or whether it really did come from...

JS: Just to riff on that a little bit. And then after that happy to talk more about California. Just to riff on this phrase, doing it fast versus doing it right. And only digging in here because I think it comes up often. Just a few comments I want to make. First of all, that's kind of a non-falsifiable statement. Someone will say, hey, we're doing it right rather than doing it fast whether or not one is doing it right, almost becomes secondary. And so that phrase is a little unsatisfying because it's not falsifiable. And secondly, as Jeff was just saying, it's really hard to put that genie back in the bottle. You can make so much money by doing this illicitly and the criminal penalties are so light.

As I agree, they ought to be because we shouldn't criminalize this plan. The notion that you're going to be able to put this genie back in the bottle, I think is, kind of suspect. And then, you know, a couple more things in those jurisdictions that have a property requirement. It is a problem. Now, New York to its credit is not requiring many of these applicants to hold properties for years. As California did in many instances, which bankrupted those equity applicants.

So, to New York's credit, they learned that lesson in those instances where a property is required doing it fast matters unless you have money to pay 15,000 a month in rent. And the final point I'll make is, what's interesting about the state's response to the lawsuit, for example, right? So, when that injunction was filed against issuing these licenses, the state said no, you have to lift this injunction because there's irreparable harm being done to these applicants by having to wait. And so it's interesting to me that the state says, no time matters, which is why you have to lift this injunction, but in other instances, it says it doesn't.

And I'll just say as someone who represents card applicants totally pro bono, who are being held up in these injunctions and is helping them navigate these processes? These are people who put their life aside for years to engage in this economic opportunity. So, the idea that time doesn't matter, doesn't seem to account for their real life experience. And I can tell you, those of us in California have many friends, know many people who for 5 years have been spending the best years of their lives trying to get these stores open.

And unless we're willing to just treat those folks as collateral damage in some scheme we're developing, it seems – it doesn't seem right to say, time doesn't matter. So, that's a way of saying yes, we should be thoughtful about cultivating a diverse ecosystem that accounts for all of these constituencies. But I don't think simply saying, we're doing it right, not fast, is efficient. And I think people should ask questions when they hear that phrase, in my opinion.

RS: I'd like to ask you Hirsh, a, in terms of the illicit market thriving. Do you think that there's a way? I mean, I know you said there's no way to put the genie back in the bottle, but do you think that there's a better way to navigate that than is being done? Like to Jeff's point, should it be the onus be put on the landlords? Is that something that you feel like is feasible?

HJ: The first thing I'll say is, I think New York's idea about penalizing landlords is a good one. And I take what Jeff is saying, I will say in the city of L.A, we've been trying to penalize landlords for four years now and it hasn't reduced the number of illicit stores. So, the idea that that will be a silver bullet, I think the facts don't really bear that out. On your question of, is there a way to mitigate the illicit market? I think one interesting example to look to is the State of Washington and look, no state in the U.S. is perfect. All of them have their challenges, but at least empirically most studies I read suggest that Washington has done one of the best jobs at stamping out its illicit market.

Now, Washington also has one of the highest tax rates in the country at 37%, but it has a lot of stores and it has a very diverse brand like its landscape and pricing is relatively low. And so that product, despite those taxes is competitive with the illicit market. So, it's as simple as opening up more legal options, for example, that is very important. The other thing I would say is, the restrictions that New York is envisioning putting on brands are very problematic.

We know how creative New Yorkers are. And if you're not going to allow the most basic of imagery on legal cannabis packaging, people are going to purchase illicitly. So, I think part of the answer to your question, Rena is, you know, having convenient places where people can buy cannabis in New York, that's more important than anywhere because that's a society that thrives on convenience, having a robust brand landscape.

And then finally, taxes which New York again to its credit right is starting to realize that it needs to reform. So, I don't think anything I said was really rocket science there, but it just goes back to the idea that you have to have an enforcement apparatus almost because you just need one to exist almost symbolically, but you know, that's never going to solve the problem. And again, coming back to California, if you read the amount of money California spent between the mid-60s, and the 2000s trying to eradicate its illicit market and how ineffective it is? Nothing else is going to work, but the construction of a rational legal market which involves those things that I just mentioned.

RS: Jeff, do you want to speak to those? Because I think some of the points that Hirsh just made, it's – we've seen from different states rolling-out and countries for that matter, like in Canada, and knowing the importance of having the retail spaces open in terms of being able to sell cannabis is obviously a huge thing. Can you speak to that? And then also, I know this is, kind of digging back from before, but I just wanted to put out there Hirsh’s point about the labeling, and the confusion there in terms of consumers and I feel like you had something to say about that in terms of the labels that people are looking at in New York.

JS: Oh, yeah. I do want to put it. I was going to say Hirsh, let's put a pin in the packaging and labeling comment and how strict those standards are here in New York. I would like to return to that point when we talk about it, I’d say commerce. So, look, there is no silver bullet on the illicit market. The only thing that's really going to work there is pricing, right? We have to be price competitive and it's going to take years to develop. The New York market, and I smirked when you said that, when you're talking about Washington State, because our program, the New York adult use regulatory framework most closely resembles the State of Washington.

The 2.5, 3-tiered system here is really designed to mirror the state liquor laws and in a very, very strict way. To the point where most investors actually, I think are going to struggle to find a way to invest in, either tier in New York in a way that doesn't violate rules around being a true party in interest or financial interest holder and even tripping them up inadvertently and we can unpack that. Of course, that could be a topic into it into itself. But they've created incredibly strict standards, around, undue influence, and really, you know, look, there's a reason why you don't see a [indiscernible] liquor store. That's what federal and state laws look like for alcohol. And, you're not going to find that.

So, I think at some point, you know, we're going to have several thousand dispensaries open. It's going to look a lot like the liquor industry here in New York and there will be sufficient supply one day. It's going to be a – it's a bumpy road. It's going to be a very bumpy path all the way there and it could take and it's likely to take many, many years until we get to that point. But until then I think we're going to see us thrive in illicit market. There's one theory I think that doesn't really come up much.

Like I said, I want to bring some fresh takes to this, but one thing that's going on, I'd like to draw a distinction really between what's going on in New York is smoke shop phenomenon, which really did not exist until the MRTA (Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act) passed and cannabis use in possession and commerce apparently became decriminalized. And the true legacy market, the true legacy market has existed in New York for decades and it has always operated in the shadows and hasn't really bothered everybody and hasn't bothered anyone to date. Those people are continuing to do what they do.

They operate by delivery. Everybody buys their cannabis in New York and always has bought the cannabis in New York through delivery services by and large. However, the smoke shop phenomenon popped up. What's interesting and an interesting thing that has happened in this market, a development that people are really not paying much attention to is that the smoke shops are putting the delivery businesses out of business, leaving them with very little opportunity. And I thought those were going to be the people that thrived the most because they were not really going to get caught. It was very hard to find them in the first place on top of the fact that no one was looking for them, it's much easier to shut down the smoke shops because they have a brick and mortar location.

So, to some extent, I think the state is letting these smoke shops do the dirty work for them and letting these opportunists and the carpet baggers who showed up in New York, particularly in New York City to sell illegal cannabis. They are competing and putting the real legacy market operators out of business, which I think a lot of people would find to be somewhat unfair and those are a lot, a lot of those people are people that were looking and probably still looking to transition into the legal market in some way. And one way the state can do that and we should give OCM some credit here is they've attached delivery permits to all brick and mortar retail licenses in recognizing that the traditional market has always operated on delivery basis.

So, it will continue to do that and one way to be competitive here in New York that I think is unique, and apart from other states is through delivery, and even housing works has rolled it out in weeks from launching. They have a delivery platform and they're going to need to do that. But there are all these interesting dynamics going on here with the smoke shops open and putting out a business, some of the delivery services or at least competing with them in a very serious way.

RS: Hirsh, I feel like you have something to say.

HJ: Yeah, I mean, I'll just maybe make one comment. I think, you know, Jeff, rightfully points out that one of the models that New York looked to was the Washington State model, which I think was a good thought. Because again, that has a very diverse brand landscape, right? And has a lot of competition and no one, sort of monopolizes that market, which is what New York’s goals were. But in order for that model to work, I mean, just very simply you have to have a lot of places where people can buy cannabis and they have to be able to purchase cannabis affordably and the brand landscape has to be robust and none of that works absent those criteria. So, pretty simple point just -- yeah, just kind of wanted to make that comment.

RS: So, something else that I wanted to get into, Jeff, you spoke about interstate commerce and there was a big-ish story I guess a few weeks ago about writing to the Attorney General of California and trying to put their foot to the fire in terms of making them make a decision on interstate commerce. So Hirsh, I guess I'll ask you first what your thoughts were on that movement, the veracity of what that does to the marketplace? I guess just your thoughts on that.

HJ: Yeah. I could obviously talk about this for a long time, so I'll give my quick thoughts and then we can dive deeper. First, really applaud the Department of Cannabis Control for making this move. And as many folks know, what they did is, they wrote a memo to the State Attorney General, Rob Bonta requesting an opinion that if California were to engage in interstate commerce, it would not put the State of California at more risk than it otherwise would be from engaging interstate cannas activity. So that's the mechanics of what happened. I think the first thing to note is that nothing will change any time soon. Right.

So, this opinion was requested almost a couple of months ago. Maybe in a couple of months, we'll hear from Attorney General Bonta saying this is okay. So, I think just the most important thing is, you might read a number of headlines about how important this is, but the immediate impact will be negligible. Even if you know, Rob Bonta writes that memo that we're hoping that he does California will then have to find a dance partner, right? It will have to establish an agreement with another state to engage in interstate commerce.

There aren't, you know, even though California wants to export its cannabis, it's, you know, the list isn't that long of the number of states that are looking to receive it. After California identifies a dance partner, it's going to have to engage in very precise negotiations on all of these very granular issues like testing and taxes and whose regulatory agency has investigative authority and transactions between these two parties.

So, that's all the way of saying it will take probably a long time if, you know our past experience in cannabis is a guide to hammer out that agreement after you've identified a dance partner, then Governor Newsom will have to submit it to a legislative committee for feedback and that will take a couple of months after then the, you know, the agreement will have to be published for 30 days and even then it will be incumbent upon individual operators who are willing to take that risk. Again, all this memo would say is, that the state of California isn't put at additional risk. You know, it's not necessarily the case that companies, particularly public companies are going to want to be the first one out there.

So, that's a long winded way of just saying this will take some time. A few more comments that I'll make, I mean, I think the second thing is, it's hard to know for sure who the winners are going to be as a result of this. You know, many people may say as a result of this, these companies will benefit. I think those are largely theoretical. Many other people besides me have made the point that Oregon has really low cost cannabis. So, the notion that this will necessarily benefit California operators is a little bit misguided. And then two more points I'll make and then I'll pause for not going on for too long.

I think it's also important to note that the anti-commandeering doctrine, which is the basis of this memo, I mean, it doesn't really have that strong of support in just like legal history. A lot of people cite the 10th amendment, which says that, you know, the powers of the federal government has are that they don't claim are reserved to the states. The 10th amendment is often used as a basis for this legal doctrine, but it's by no means like accepted right? This legal doctrine comes in detention with the supremacy clause of the constitution.

So, it's a legal theory that has been applied sometimes, but it's by no means an established legal theory. And maybe the last thing I'll say is that, while we should welcome this and cheer this, it should not distract us from the fact that it will not solve many of the acute challenges that California has. California is impacted by local control, which is why the city of Bakersfield, a city of several hundred thousand people doesn't have access to any illegal cannabis. They will retain that decision making power in the future.

So, you know, there will continue to be a huge cannabis desert in Bakersfield for several years. I know this because I know the members of that city council, I know who's on that council. And so, while we should cheer this, I don't think it should allow us to distract from the fact that we have challenges to solve here at home. And we should be mindful of the fact that some elected officials have an interest in saying, hey, look at the shiny object over here, don't look at what I've done over here. And so, that I think is a risk that we constantly run in cannabis. And so, we should always approach these things with some element of skepticism.

And I'll just finish by saying, we should ask ourselves, you know, the folks who are making these announcements, how does it benefit them politically? Let's kind of think through that. In the same way that when Kathy Hochul announced that there would be 20 stores open before her reelection, I thought to myself, no, there won't, right? We're just saying that because that'll benefit us, so that it's time that we retain that skepticism of our elected officials in the cannabis community.

RS: Yeah. Beware, the mission accomplished headlines. I think is a great first step. Yeah, Jeff go at it.

JS: Yeah. Look that announcement from California, it's great. It's a step in the right direction. But that's, you know, to me that is one step up Mount Everest. We are years away from this, anything like this, and I actually think that people need to step back and they really think critically about what the benefits of interstate commerce really are and for whom. I'm not sure they are, what they, what many people think they are. It benefits states that have an oversupply of cannabis that can export into states that have an undersupply, that's just not going to be the case by the time this happens in many places if anywhere. And it will only be true, at least in my opinion, with respect to flour and flour based products only, where [indiscernible] matters if it matters, still sort of TBD on that. If you really wanted a California flour *, right?

As supposed to edibles, nobody's going to care where your edibles came from. You can make your edibles in Upstate New York, you can make them in Vermont, you can make them in Canada, you can make them in Mexico, you can make them in California, they're edibles. Nobody cares about where your food is. I know that's too broad of a statement, but generally speaking, it's, I'm not going to, most consumers are not going to care whether your edibles were manufactured or using input products that came from California versus New York in this market. It's not going to matter.

To some extent I think people will like to purchase and consume, say California flour, right? But prices I think will normalize over a longer arc of time and interstate commerce may just be really not that big of a deal, ultimately. We do see interstate commerce today, which is something worth pointing out. Interstate commerce is alive and well in the traditional market. We've been talking about it for the last 20 minutes, the illicit market in New York, the smoke shops, that cannabis is all coming from Oklahoma and California, I think largely from Oklahoma at this point, but we're seeing plenty of it come from California as well.

Clearly what that means from a constitutional perspective and where we go from there and we see, sort of, there's so many other steps that we need to take. What I saw in California was interesting, but I didn't understand why it garnered the headlines that it did, because Oregon passed a similar law, a couple of years ago in New York embedded in the MRTA, the adult use bill is some similar language that there are definitely some nuanced differences, right? But it's a step in the direction of all under the rubric of expediting the process of interstate commerce and entering into interstate compacts, which is to say, New York in the MRTA, for example, the Governor does not need to go back to the legislature to approve, an interstate compact for cannabis. That was something if it weren't in the MRTA would require legislative approval.

The bill has language in there that hard wires bypassing that process. All it does is, speed up the process of entering into, you know a trade agreement with another state. None of that. So that, you know, look, it's just going to expedite that process. It doesn't mean it doesn't enable that process and it could be a decade away for all we know. It could be five years away. We just don't know and God knows what the industry looks like in five years. I don't know what it's going to look like in five weeks. So, the pace that we're all moving and anybody who's worked in this industry for a minute knows how fast everything changes.

So, it's impossible to know what's going to happen at that point, whether any of this even matters there. I will say, on the point of interstate commerce, there's so many other things that need to fall into place and indiscernible, which is, the group of regulators, state regulators that get together to at least in minimum discuss and hopefully with the goal of eventually streamlining state regulations is a very important body for the eventual purpose of implementing interstate commerce one day down the road. And I say that because you cannot engage in discriminatory practices when engaging in interstate commerce, right? So the State of New York cannot just issue a 25% excise tax on California cannabis that is unconstitutional. However, it's interesting to see it.

Certainly it's in our hemp cannabinoid program and I think we're going to see it through our adult use regs too, incredibly stringent and now we'll get back to the point on packaging and labeling that, that Hirsh was talking about, and I saw it right away when I said, wow, we're in New York. This is Madison Avenue. Why do we have these incredibly draconian packaging, marketing, labeling standards in this market that's just flooded with creativity and ready to just burst with new brands and people are so excited about New York cannabis and what's to come from it.

And I think it, those regs took the air out of a lot of it and took some of the excitement out of that and like the one explanation, which can be debated is that those standards are so strict around packaging and labeling, plus testing of eventually the testing, not the existing testing regs, but testing, cultivation, manufacturing everything, all of those regulations will be the most stringent in the country that will protect in-state interests from out of state imports, right? Which is to say that California, Oregon, Oklahoma cannabis cannot be shipped into New York unless it meets the same standards from a cultivation manufacturing testing, packaging, labeling, and marketing standards as the New York Law.

So, unless you conform to our laws effectively, you can't ship your product here. And that's true of cigarettes and alcohol and anything that gets shipped into the state. So, one way to protect it, and I think that that leads to a question that nobody in an issue that really, I hear no one talk about is, do we really want interstate commerce? And to what extent does federal legalization and interstate commerce actually completely rub up against and contradict very explicit goals of state lawmakers and local politicians and advocates. For example, we're going to be issuing hopefully in New York, social equity cultivation licenses to people to legacy growers here in the state who are phenomenal.

They are a couple of underground growers that are great, right? What are they going to do when product is being shipped in now from Oregon and Washington? And they can no longer be competitive. If they're worried about the MSOs just in the state, just the 10 ROs in New York. If there's a concern about competition coming from them, what about competition from the rest of the country? They're going to get put out of business and maybe, you know, and this is where the conversation on the federal level comes in about, do we pause interstate commerce? Do we pause imports from other countries?

Forget about the legality of any of those issues and the merits of any of them. But think about the policy behind that. Why would you want to pause that? Because it directly conflicts with a lot of those goals behind legalizing adult use cannabis for restorative justice, giving opportunities for small business owners, people who have been harmed by the war on drugs. And are you really giving those people an opportunity or are you just setting them up to fail, if in two years we enable interstate commerce and every company in the country now can compete with the small amount of pops?

Are we going to put them out of business? And no one's talking about that and how that dynamic is going to impact. New states have been legalized versus states like California and Oregon who are itching to export their cannabis. They'll immediately be putting these small businesses in New York out of business. And that creates a whole new layer of complexity around the conversation.

HJ: Yeah, I mean, I think Jeff's absolutely right about how those local interests could throw a sand into the gears of interstate commerce. A couple other points I just wanted to make quickly. One, what I think is really interesting about the memo, the DCC wrote or that write-up is that it operates according to a political logic rather than a legal logic. What I mean by that is, other folks say, hey, cannabis is illegal. So therefore, interstate commerce can exist for a federally illegal activity. What the DCC memo said is like, sure cannabis is illegal, but the question is a political one, is the State of California put at additional risk of enforcement by engaging in interstate activity?

And so I think it's interesting that they've shifted the terms of that debate and I think that was an elegant and interesting move. And the other thing that I'll just note is, I have yet to hear a persuasive answer to Clarence Thomas' opinion in the Standing Akimbo case from a couple of years ago. And I don't generally agree with Clarence Thomas on much. But what he basically did is, he went back to the case Gonzales from 2005, which gave the federal government the ability to restrict cannabis according to the Supreme Court. And what that case said is that the government has the ability to prohibit entirely, right, the sale and cultivation of cannabis, but it can't do so selectively.

What Clarence Thomas points out is that we're doing this selectively. We have what is called a half-in, half-out approach to prohibition. And the rationale behind that case, that 2005 Gonzales case is based on universal prohibition. So, I think that's a really, interesting argument and it turns this idea that this is illegal on its head and it's, kind of ironic. If you look at some these cases, like some of the parties in these cases like the OLCC, right, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, the very existence of that body that regulates legal cannabis activity makes the point that Justice Thomas is making. And so, I believe as things often happen in American Jurisprudence, you'll see a dissent or you'll see a concurrence and later that becomes, sort of the majority opinion. And I think at some point that will be the law of the land. Yeah.

RS: It's interesting. I think the conversation in cannabis gets so varied is that we end up agreeing with Clarence Thomas in certain areas and the people that we think are going to be, kind of to our benefit aren't. I think there's never a dull moment in cannabis. If you really want to think through something, get into the cannabis industry, it really makes you think. So, to the point of, I mean, there's so much to unpack even in the interstate commerce conversation because I think people are so excited about states rolling out and then that's a much longer process than people assume. And then we're already talking about interstate commerce and de facto, it pretty much exists as you're both mentioning and yet it doesn't officially exist and there's so many different points to navigate.

I think something else that I wanted to highlight here is this notion that we were talking about before hitting record about, there's this very us versus them mentality and narrative out there between public companies or the top cannabis companies and the social equity applicants and people that have been in the market for many, many years before prohibition was even discussed as being repealed. How do you both think about that? And how would you both describe to listeners what is actually going on in terms of the similarities between what the publicly traded or successful private companies want as opposed to the people that have been in the game for much longer?

JS: It's long. We could do a whole episode on that one, right?

RS: I feel like we could do a whole episode on any of these points for sure.

JS: Correct. 100%. Some of the criticism of the larger cannabis companies in this country is well-founded. However, a lot of that criticism is a result of activity that was in transgressions engaged in by people who are frankly no longer in the industry and that keeps evolving. That's not true in all cases. It's true in some cases. And some of it's not warranted at all. I think that there's a tendency among a lot of different groups of people to paint different groups with a very broad brush and make a lot of assumptions about everybody's intentions, and goals and binary outcomes where I don't think that's always necessarily the case.

And I think that it would behoove everybody who operates in this industry to listen and to get into rooms of people that are not like them, don’t come from the same backgrounds, don't look like them. And perhaps might, if you believe that they may not be, may not hold the same interests, whether they're personal or professional, and listen and hear them out and that's been going on in New York, by default, it has to. And I think that there's a lot more locking of arms here in New York than perhaps would meet the eye. For example, I think that virtually everybody in New York would agree. Everyone that I know and it's a pretty wide range of people that the market is rolling-out too slowly. Anyone who has applied for a car license that is either one, but hasn't been able to open for one reason or another.

People who are waiting their turn to apply for any, kind of license in New York and who really deserve a shot at that license. The conditional cultivators, the ROs, all want a chance to operate in the adult use market, it seems to be, there seems to be this us versus them going on. This dialogue, ongoing, particularly among the various lawsuits surrounding this lawsuits and it's not as binary as I think people might want it to be and keep it. They're oversimplifying it on social media and it's a lot more complicated than that. But there are lot of areas, and there are a lot of topics and a lot of issues where there's a lot of agreement on, and there are lot of people trying to help other people in this industry.

There are also a tremendous amount of bad actors, and unfortunately they’ll ruin it for almost everybody. And, it's just a process of calling that and getting rid of, you know, cutting the fat and perhaps we're at a stage in this industry where the bad actors eventually just are getting cut out. We're capital constrained. It's a really tough time in this industry and I think, you know, people did act with integrity, tend to make it through this, on a long-term basis, although that might be, sort of difficult to believe right now. But, I think in a long-term basis, you know, people who are behaving well, I think make it.

HJ: I think that was really well said by Jeff and, you know, I'll just make a few basic points. I think the success of the cannabis industry depends upon our ability to have a healthy, mature public policy conversation without falling into tribalism. Now, it's okay to have different perspectives because this industry touches on the scars of American history, right? Just the reality of racial injustice that has happened across the country. You know, the concentration of wealth, right? This industry touches on all of these scars. So, it's natural that we have different perspectives.

We should all bring those different perspectives to this conversation, but when we fall into tribalism, when taking a certain policy position marks you as a certain person who is inside or outside of the tribe, I think that gets really dangerous. And I will say, you know, I'm not a New Yorker, I love New York and, you know, having watched New York, one of the things that concerned me was, it felt like that policy conversation was breaking down even before the rollout. If you were to question, what's the plan for giving 50% of licenses? I mean, I know you put out a press release, but what's the plan for doing that?

Then that would mark you somehow as being anti-equity or if you said, hey, are you sure you're going to be able to get those 20 stores open by November because we're six weeks out, that would mark you as being skeptical. So, I think that's not healthy when we can't have an adult public policy conversation and the other things that I'll just say is, this isn't a zero sum game and that isn't just happy talk. Our goal is to expand this market. We are competing with alternatives like pharmaceuticals and alcohol. We are all on the same team and we are here to expand that market. If we fight with one another, we will destroy that market and no one will be left with anything and these other interests who don't share our values will essentially take over.

So, we are all on the same team and our goal here is to expand this category to persuade the rest of the country of what we know to be true that cannabis is probably the best public health intervention that we can make, that certainly I can think of. And the final thing I'll say is, I think this highlights the important role that good journalism needs to play in cannabis. And one of the things that I think is good is that as the industry has matured, more good journalism is appearing, people who are interested in holding all parties accountable, there are some folks that have an interest in just identifying the worst misdeeds of their perceived enemies, right? And I don't really think that helps.

I think someone who is holding MSOs accountable for happy talk on equity that isn't backed up, that is holding regulators accountable for failed deadlines that is holding elected officials accountable who, you know, ran for re-election on promises that haven't materialized. Someone who is willing as journalists should do to look at everyone and hold all of us accountable. That's how we're going to have a more mature ecosystem. And look, I don't know any of these people, I've never met any of these people. But when I see someone like Brad Racino, I think that's how you pronounce his last name. When I see him reporting, I'm like, that's great. This is someone who seems to be digging after the facts, even if some people don't like that, he's reporting on basic facts. That's the job of journalists is to speak truth to power, whether that's economic power or political power. And I think it's dangerous when people seem only interested in attacking one community within the larger cannabis community. I don't think that helps.

RS: Yeah. It's just one part of the story. Yeah, go ahead.

JS: Really the perfect example of that here in New York has been, you know, any criticism of the card program tends to result in somebody being painted with the broad brush of being, sort of anti-social equity. When that's not the case, it’s a much more nuanced discussion than that. There are reasons to be critical of the CAURD program on the basis that it's a little too -- it's a little under inclusive. There are a lot of people that, you know, would be, that's – a lot of people consider to be very much worthy of the license. If you have a federal conviction or maybe, you know, you were a New Yorker, but arrested out of state or, you know, they're – or you never were arrested and you were a traditional market operator and you just never were incarcerated and that does not mean that you were not somehow impacted by prohibition and the list goes on and on.

Those people have not been afforded the opportunity to be given a license and to open up an adult use business yet. However, I tend to see that habit of, well, if you don't like the CAURD program, you’re anti-social equity and that's just not the case. So, unfortunately, it takes a lot of hard work and a lot of critical thinking. I think when you peel back some of these layers, I think that there's a lot more agreement and, I echo what Hirsh said, you know, the bigger enemy here is not within this industry, right?

People that are scared, perhaps, maybe of the big MSOs, I got news. Wait until you have to deal with Big Pharma, because they could not care less about you. There will be no attempt to do anything with you or [indiscernible] or give you any opportunity to do anything. They will steamroll you, and that's how it's going to work. So, in many cases, be careful what you wish for, what does federal legalization really look like.

You know, rescheduling cannabis is scheduled to, I hope people don't jump up and down about that opportunity because we may end up in that position and we may end up there in a relatively short period of time. And you know, that should scare people, that should wake people up. That's what people should be focused on making sure that that doesn't happen because that's an existential threat to what we're all working on together.

RS: Because that opens up other industries to come in?

JS: Well, moving cannabis to Schedule 2 doesn’t get rid of 280E. It does not address any legal issues surrounding state sanctioned cannabis industry, medical or adult use? It does nothing for criminal or social justice reform and it doesn't do anything about 280E and it basically hands the medical cannabis industry to the pharmaceutical industry. So, that to me is where energy should be spent among all of us who have an interest in seeing this industry thrive or survive…

RS: Because you think that's where Biden's going with this?

JS: I don't know. It certainly feels like he is being pushed and forced to do something about it. Otherwise he would have. We should have seen a revised coal memorandum at some point in the last 2.5 years. I don't care what the excuses are, it should not take 2.5 years to rewrite the Cole Memo. That's a joke. It's pathetic. It's just lip service and it does not take that long. The rescheduling of cannabis, you know, the realist in me thinks that that probably happens sometime right before the next election.

This is a very political issue, and my biggest concern is that it might just end up on Schedule 2, because we now live in a country where post citizens is united, we, you know, corporations have a voice and it's really changed the whole political dynamic in this country, and the pharmaceutical industry when they, you know, when they want to enter the space that they will enter the space and when the alcohol industry wants to enter the space, they will enter the space and they will dictate when that happens, not when the cannabis industry decides to let it happen.

RS: Hirsh, do you want to say something about that?

HJ: Yeah, I'll just add to what Jeff was saying a little bit earlier. I think we need to be more expansive in what we conceptualize as an equity issue. Taxes is an equity issue. Zoning is an equity issue. Bureaucracy is an equity issue. Now, what I mean by that is, you know, tax environments in places like California and Illinois and New York make it almost impossible for small businesses and equity operators to succeed. So, it's disingenuous to claim you have an equity program when in practice, the structure of the market makes it impossible for the smaller operators to succeed.

Just like it's disingenuous to describe Chuck Schumer's bill as an equity centric bill because that 25% tax rate is going to make it prohibitive for anyone to operate no matter how many small business incubators and bells and whistles you add to that program, those are largely going to be symbolic, right, or similarly with zoning. When you have a highly restrictive zoning framework where there's only a handful of properties that are eligible, it gives a politician an opportunity to say, hey, these are, these are land lords, predatory landlords out there and look, I have no love for landlords, I don't own anything, right? I'm a renter, but it's the structure of the zoning that allows people to charge that much money and that puts those properties out of reach, right?

Similarly, bureaucracy is an equity issue. Only well-capitalized actors have the ability to hand -- to hire all of these fancy lawyers to navigate the process. And you know, New York to its credit has learned some of these lessons, right? It has designed a card process that in practice was supposed to be less bureaucratic, it's now trying to revise its tax issues, but I think the larger lesson is, you know, the mark of equity can't be the number of times the word equity is said in a law or is put out in a press release.

It should be, does it allow diverse participation that reflects the cultural character of America. Do people own these businesses that look like America and that are from all social classes in America? Not, you know, how many press releases have I put out about racial injustice, which while true doesn't do anything for ordinary people.

RS: Yeah. Yeah, I think if – we've taken away one salient lesson here, it's parse-out what you think is being talked about and really dig into what is being talked about. Before we started this, even when we were just talking about having it, I knew I would want to go longer than we allotted the time for and that is true. I was right. So, first of all, thank you guys for coming on and I want to have you both on again if you're willing. And as an investing conversation, I think that we should end, if you guys will give me a few more minutes. Just on where you think the players will end up in your respective areas? Like, is there any hope for the MSOs in the coming year plus in New York? What happens in California? Is it just going to be survival of the private players? How do you each see your, kind of region playing out?

JS: New York is going to be tough. I don't see MSOs, certainly none of the publicly traded companies, entering the New York adult use market in this calendar year. I'd be very surprised if that happens. I don't see that happening. I don't see that happening through the RO licenses. I don't think that they're even, even if they were permitted to begin operations in adult use, I'm not sure that they would take that opportunity because there aren't enough retail locations open for them to operate at scale yet. So, you know, maybe that changes when they, if there are indeed 300 licenses issued over the next 60 days and a number of them do get open on time, maybe that changes, but that would also assume that the state allows them to even open.

So, I think that's unlikely. And then I don't think that even the licensing application process will result in any way to be receiving a license for cultivation or manufacturing for any new entrants in the space. Certainly this calendar year, I don't predict that that happens. Best case scenario perhaps I think for the publicly traded MSOs, perhaps who are not in New York already as an RO is to probably wait it out and acquire one of the adult use conditional cultivation licenses down the road and they can pick from -- either buy a license from someone that perhaps didn't use it or pay up for someone who's actually operating really well. And there will be a handful of the AUCC’s that have taken advantage of the current environment and done very well.

There are a couple of them that are going to get scale while all of this is going on and there'll be phenomenal targets down the road. So, aside from that, you know, I don't see a lot of opportunity for them in New York. This is certainly not this calendar year.

HJ: And in California, I'll say a few quick things. One, I don't think you're going to see MSOs plant flags there any time in the future. You know, initially they were thinking about this as an investment market. I'll make all this money in other markets and I'll invest in California for the long-term. But as you know, price normalization has impacted those other markets. They can't be in California. So, I don't see them making moves there anytime soon. And I'm sure many folks listening know about the departures of Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and Cresco (OTCQX:CRLBF) and Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) pairing back. So, I think that'll be the norm in California for the foreseeable future.

I think, you know, the other thing to note about California is people have pointed to a recent rise in pricing there, while I think that's encouraging, I would just say it's a rise based on a precipitous 18-month decline. So, we are just barely making ground back. And so, while it's encouraging that pricing is rebounding, you know, it's rebounding off of a very low base. And as folks that observe markets across the country know, you know, these prices go in cycles, right? Oregon’s pricing will resume and then will dip again.

So, the idea that this pricing will be on an upswing in a linear way going forward, I think is misguided. And the final thing I'll say from an investing perspective. I think people are right to say about California. Hey, like only the strong will survive and if you can make it to the other side, you'll do well. And I think that's true and you can look at companies like GlassHouse (OTC:GLASF), right, that have really lowered their cost of production and be like, wow, it seems like you can succeed even in this very low pricing environment. So, I think there's some truth to that.

However, I think it's important to remember that this is an ecosystem. 40% of the dispensaries in California are stressed in some way, right? And are not paying their bills on time and are not paying their back taxes. That's not good even for a cultivator that has a very low cost of production. The success of operators in this industry requires a healthy ecosystem and even if the other guys are getting distressed, that's not going to be good for you in the long run. So, I think it's important to remember that it's not this simple evolutionary story of other people will wash away and I will be king, right?

We need to work together in order for this to be successful. And you know, the other thing, I'll just say as someone who's from California, right, who knows like a lot of people in this space, the migration of talent out of this industry is extremely concerning. People going to other states or leaving the industry entirely. And California's poll position is not a given, right? Just as the U.S. could screw up its leadership position on cannabis around the world, so too can California. So, although we have an advantage like that success is not a given and I think oftentimes we treat it as a given and that I think is a big mistake.

RS: Hirsh and Jeff, I really appreciate you both taking the time and going so deep with us. Hope, here's to the next one. Thanks for this one though. I really appreciate it. I thought this was great.

HJ: Thanks, Rena.

JS: Thanks Rena. Thanks for having us on. I really appreciate it.

