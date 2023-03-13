MrJub/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction.

Financial crises, and rapid collapses in market values - singularities - have always been part of our financial system.

This brief history of modern risk managers' attempts to identify why financial market singularities abound, yet professional risk management is in eclipse. The history begins with the post-stagflation explosion in financial risk. At first, the private sector took the financial system's problems upon itself.

Ironically just when risk management expertise had developed and had been deployed by the major investment banks, post Dodd-Frank banking regulation sought to eliminate the risks these experts sought to manage. As is the nature of risk, it never went away. Instead, it migrated into institutions with no such expertise and no regulation.

The inevitable result of this process is a domino chain reaction. Disaster creates regulation. Risk moves. Risk creates disaster… The limit of this unending process is a regulation-obsessed system.

Like the system the SEC has created, the National Market System (NMS). The NMS, once the envy of the world, is no longer used by investors at all. Computers trade securities on their own all day long for the benefit of their overlords, high frequency trading firms and exchange management firms. Not what the SEC had in mind but here we are.

The article shows a way to prevent migration of this sorry outcome in equity markets to the markets for bank credit and debt.

The beginnings of modern financial risk management- Private sector initiative

The major increase in financial risks following the stagflation of the late 1970s and early '80s inspired private sector market participants to see the singularities problem as theirs to resolve. They sought to apply their ingenuity to reduce the risk of the collapse of our financial market structure. Interest rate and credit risk management became fundamental parts of the finance curriculum at global universities.

The result after a decade or so of this was substantial expertise in risk management at major financial institutions. But ideal risk management requires more than expertise. This knowledge must be translated into financial institutions and instruments that do not produce market singularities when used by commercial banks and investors with the skills of generalists.

The initial effort to do so was the development of derivatives. Derivatives were originally used to modify the risk characteristics of conventional debt and equity while absorbing a minimum of capital.

Derivatives

Derivatives are imperfect. Derivatives are private sector innovations intended originally to be band-aids, temporary repairs. Derivatives were stop-gap measures, holding the fort until our basic capital-creating securities - debt and equity - could be modified to replace our issuer-focused securities with investor-oriented securities that do not produce portfolio singularities - and resulting market collapses, bank failures, and government rescues - that have bedeviled our financial system since the stagflation event of the 70s and 80s.

But these derivatives were never replaced. Instead, they fell into disuse as risk-reduction tools. They became sources of risk themselves. As their high price elasticities forewarn, when derivatives become part of a portfolio for reasons other than reducing the portfolio's overall risks, they are quite likely to be creators of singularities. And that was exactly what happened.

Over and over again, from the Bankers Trust-inspired Orange County debacle to the recent UK pension fund disaster, derivatives were used to take greater risks than was possible with conventional debt and equity, making derivatives the third wish in the monkey's paw saga of modern investment.

Derivatives will never be successfully cleansed of their flaws as risk management vehicles. They were always complicated solutions to simple problems - duct tape and baling wire attachments to ordinary assets and liabilities that had become too risky in portfolios without them.

A classic example that has current relevance is the hedging of a bond portfolio such as that of Silicon Valley Bank. The textbook hedging use of CME Group's Treasury bond futures is an example of a complicated solution to a simple problem. A regional bank or retail investor is not well served by a financial instrument that requires higher math in portfolio construction.

A simpler solution, a one-year fixed-rate loan, has been provided to the banks by the Fed in the wake of the current banking crisis created by the runup in Treasury rates as monetary policy tightens. There is no reason, however, that private sector investment bankers cannot manufacture wholesale one-year debt instruments that would provide the same risk-reduction properties.

Asset-backed securities

A far more stable solution to risk management problems than derivatives are the asset-backed securities invented by Louis Ranieri.

The fundamental reason that asset-backed securities represent a better choice of instrument for risk management is that investment bankers use their expertise, freeing commercial bankers and investors to use theirs. The complicated finance and math necessary to construct a safe, singularity-free, portfolio using derivatives and ordinary assets is the function of the investment bankers that construct an asset-backed investment, not the investors who acquire it.

Investment bankers' market function is to leverage high-priced specialized analytical talent across multiple applications of a single procedure. Thus, investment bankers are the logical source of the creation of an asset-backed security.

Investors and commercial banks, on the other hand, are generalists. These generalists market multiple versions of a single product in order to project an image of a complete source for the financial needs of their customers, meaning that they must be involved in the entire investment chain from raising money to placing it. Derivatives fail when used by investors and commercial banks. They succeed when used by investment bankers to create investors' high-volume markets for basic bread-and-butter assets and liabilities.

In other words, the management of potential singularities belongs in the hands of investment bankers who specialize in risk management. Commercial bankers and investors should be provided with the solid reliable singularity-free asset-backed investments that investment bankers build.

Government regulators replace private sector risk management

Beginning with the Dodd-Frank Act, the financial system took a dubious new direction - government fixes for financial market singularities. The macro-effects of government micro-decisions to fix a particular market problem are well known. Private sector players fail to replace government fixes in the longer term if these government fixes change market expectations. No private fixes will be undertaken if the markets expect a government fix for every problem. However, if the private sector is required to manufacture a stable alternative to a government fix before expectations are changed, all will be well.

Nobody quarrels with temporary government fixes, such as the Fed's new Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) if each government fix is a one-off maneuver. Arguably a legitimate function of government is to step into potentially disastrous situations until the private sector has an opportunity to react with a lasting fix. When the financial system has a weekend to fix a major problem like the Regional Banking Crisis that emerged in a single afternoon, there is no substitute for a federal solution.

But the government rescue has become a habit of the global financial system, squelching incentive for private sector permanent fixes. The result is that serial offenders like the money market funds need a more permanent private sector solution, but none is provided. Why go to the trouble when the government will bail you out of your failures?

In contrast wholesale deposits on the balance sheets of the Too Big to Fail (TBTF) banks, unlike money market funds, are largely unaffected, even growing because of the current crisis. Indeed, TBTF wholesale deposits were in short supply in the first place because regulators heaped capital charges on the TBTF banks that issued them.

By discouraging the issuance of wholesale deposits priced in the LIBOR market financial regulators created three new market singularities.

A pricing instrument, term SOFR, replaced LIBOR without retaining LIBOR's key property, the valuation and transfer of future credit risk. SOFR-linked securities, the Fed's LIBOR replacement, are on nobody's list of preferred investments.

TBTF deposits were replaced by prime Money Market Mutual Funds (prime MMMFs). The prime money market funds have collapsed twice during the past twelve years. Always to be federally rescued. How attractive prime MMMFs have become now that they carry a risky yield but are protected from that risk by a regular government bailout.

TBTF deposits were also replaced by wholesale deposits of US regional banks, the source of the current banking crisis.

The singularities created by these stopgap regulatory solutions are in no way permanent answers to our singularity problems. Worse, the constant resort to government answers to the singularity problems will worsen these problems, creating moral hazard and thus inhibiting private sector sources from providing more stable solutions.

When regulators allowed regional banks to take the risk of accepting large volumes of wholesale deposits without TBTF-like increases in their required capital, customers looking for simultaneous yield and safety migrated from the TBTF banks to the regional banks. But the regionals were able to compete on safety and yield due to the implied promise that these regional wholesale deposits were safer than nonbank deposit substitutes and carried higher interest rates than wholesale deposits at TBTF banks.

A private sector fix to replace the Fed's term deposit fix

A one-year unsecured private debt instrument is an example of a private sector fix to replace the temporary government fix for missing regional bank deposits. There is no doubt that an asset-backed one-year deposit is both a viable market and a maturity that is uniquely relevant to the replacement of the loans from the Fed. The Fed's targeting of the one-year maturity is intended to permit the many underwater regional banks to defer their losses and the need to expose their insolvency for one accounting year giving them breathing room to unwind their underwater assets.

Term commercial paper backed by quality short-term private debt is one possible private sector replacement for the Fed's loan program. Supporting assets for the sector term asset-backed debt could be marked to market, assuring investors in the asset-backed portfolios created of the safety and absence of singularity of their investments. This instrument would give regional banks a way to gracefully unload their underwater assets allowing the Fed to unwind its short-term loan facility (BTFP). The graphic below shows the schematics of the transaction.

Asset-backed term debt (Author)

In the process of solving this hopefully temporary problem, a permanent LIBOR replacement with none of the failings of the current Fed-backed replacement would result.

Replacing derivatives with asset-backed securities improves financial structure in three ways.

It allows investment bankers to use their expertise to build investor-friendly securities from issuer-friendly securities.

It introduces new securities and markets into the financial system that reduce singularities.

It replaces government solutions with private sector solutions to market problems.

Conclusion

The current Regional Bank Crisis is the latest singularity in our financial system. These singularities are becoming more frequent. The reason for this acceleration in financial disasters is moral hazard. By putting a patch on every financial singularity, the regulators of financial markets are giving financial institutions and markets no reason to take care of themselves.