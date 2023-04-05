Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.73K Followers

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 5, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Bennett - Investor Relations

Tamara Lundgren - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Stefano Gaggini - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Emily Chieng - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by and welcome to Q2 Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your host, Michael Bennett, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Michael Bennett

Thank you, Justin and good morning. I am Michael Bennett, the company’s Vice President of Investor Relations. I am happy to welcome you to Schnitzer Steel’s earnings presentation for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. In addition to today’s audio comments, we have issued our press release and posted a set of slides both of which you can access on our website at schnitzersteel.com.

Before we start, let me call your attention to the detailed Safe Harbor statement on Slide 2, which is also included in our press release. As we note on Slide 2, we may make forward-looking statements on our call today, such as our statements about our targets, volume growth and margins. Our actual results may differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in Slide 2 as well as our press release of today. Please note that we will be discussing some non-GAAP measures during our presentation today. We have included a reconciliation of those metrics to GAAP in the appendix to our slide presentation.

Now, let me turn the call over to Tamara Lundgren, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. She will host

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.