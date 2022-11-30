NML: A Solid CEF That Is Worth Buying Today

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • MLPs and similar companies have long been among the favorite investments for those seeking income.
  • Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. invest in a portfolio of MLPs and other energy companies in order to deliver a high level of total return to its investors.
  • The closed-end fund's exposure to upstream production, utilities, and renewables provides a greater amount of diversity than would be provided by a typical MLP fund.
  • The fund currently pays a 10.46% yield and can easily sustain it.
  • The fund is trading at a very attractive valuation.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

For many years now, master limited partnerships have been among the favorite investments for those that are seeking income. This is because these companies tend to enjoy remarkably stable cash flows over time, regardless of conditions in the macroeconomic

NML Asset Allocation

CEF Connect

NML Top Ten Holdings

Neuberger Berman

NML Portfolio by Company Type

Neuberger Berman

NML Dividend History

CEF Connect

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
13.57K Followers
In-depth Research on underfollowed dividend stocks with 7%+ yields
Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages. Power Hedge is neither a permabear nor a permabull. However, we believe that, given the current structural problems in the United States, the best investment opportunities may lie elsewhere in the world. The firm's strategy is primarily buy and hold, but will stray from that strategy on occasion. Our ideal holding period is forever, however we realize that both internal and external forces can impact an investment. For this reason, we believe that it is vital to keep a close eye on all of your investments. We do not believe in changing an investment based on short-term market swings.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was originally posted to Energy Profits in Dividends mid-day on April 5, 2023. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act upon it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.