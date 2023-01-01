2 Cheap Dividend Aristocrats Using The GGM Model

Apr. 05, 2023 4:34 PM ETJNJ, KO7 Comments
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
1.79K Followers

Summary

  • JNJ and KO are two of my favorite current dividend plays yielding near 3%.
  • Both are dividend aristocrats/kings and on sale.
  • The Gordon Growth Model shows both as being undervalued with their exceptionally low betas.

A US Dollar symbol made of wood with leaves growing from it.

Richard Drury

Dividend growth

The dividend aristocrats are one of my favorite places to hunt for deals and portfolio income. Compound interest of both capital appreciation and a high dividend yield that grows over time is essential to a long-term portfolio

SEEKING ALPHA DIV GROWTH RATE KO

SEEKING ALPHA

JNJ DIV GROWTH RATE

SEEKING ALPHA

yahoo finance beta jnj

yahoo finance

yahoo finance beta for coca-cola

yahoo finance

goodcalculators.com/ CAPM

goodcalculators.com/

goodcalculators.com/ CAPM JNJ

goodcalculators.com/

TIPRANKS DRIP DIVIDEND CALCULATOR JNJ

TIPRANKS

TIPRANKS DRIP CALCULATOR KO

TIPRANKS

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
1.79K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter. I have an MBA, but do not follow valuation methodology promoted by traditional academia. I believe investment philosophy is best learned post University indoctrination, by oneself in the comfort of their own mind. I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. Many of my articles are effectively book reviews through application.My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KO, JNJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.