eMagin Corp.: 2023 Is A Pivotal Year For The Growth Story

Apr. 05, 2023 4:54 PM ETeMagin Corporation (EMAN)1 Comment
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • EMAN reported 2022 results, highlighted by strong sales of its OLED microdisplays for the defense sector and medical devices applications.
  • The company's direct patterning technology meets the requirements for the next generation of augmented and virtual reality products.
  • An expectation for accelerating demand from consumer applications over the next several years supports a positive outlook for the stock.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Conviction Dossier get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Man in cyberspace of meta universe discussing architectural project

EvgeniyShkolenko

eMagin Corp. (NYSE:EMAN) is recognized as a leader in high-resolution active matrix OLED microdisplays. These are the specialized panels incorporated into near-eye imaging products like aviation helmets, medical devices, and a growing number of consumer electronics.

While shares of

EMAN metrics

Company IR

EMAN metrics

Company IR

EMAN metrics

Company IR

Chart
Data by YCharts

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
17.6K Followers
Expert market insight that gets the direction right

BOOX Research is now Dan Victor, CFA

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.