Bit Digital: Turning Bits Into Bytes

Apr. 05, 2023 4:55 PM ETBit Digital, Inc. (BTBT)
Singular Research profile picture
Singular Research
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Bit Digital presents a unique investment opportunity to invest in the Bitcoin mining business.
  • Largely based on its asset-light, lean operating structure, BTBT presents a more robust business model than most of its peers.
  • We initiate with a Buy Long-Term rating and a $3.00 price target.
Investment Thesis

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) is a franchise that specializes in digital asset mining, specifically in the Bitcoin (

Exhibit 1: Cryptocurrency Offers Advantages Over Digital Currency

Singular Research; Bank of Canada

Exhibit 2: Many Factors Contribute to Cryptocurrency Adoption

Singular Research; McKinsey Digital Payment Survey

Exhibit 3: Legal Status of Bitcoin Across Globe

Singular Research; Wikipedia

Exhibit 5: BTBT Enjoys Strategic Procurement Advantage

Bit Digital, Inc.; Singular Research

Exhibit 6: Crypto Ban in China Created a Huge Miner Surplus

Singular Research; Visual Capitalist

Exhibit 10: BTBT's Peer Group Valuation

Singular Research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTBT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

