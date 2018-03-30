krblokhin

Some people are getting worried about Altria (NYSE:MO). I am not and I will explain the reasons why nothing much has changed. At a minimum, MO is a Hold.

Annoying Problems

Since MO spun off Philip Morris (PM) in 2008 it's been challenged many times. Generally speaking, here are just five problems MO's seen in the last 15 years, give or take.

Decline in cigarette sales (i.e., shift to healthy living) Legal challenges (i.e., advertising and liability lawsuits) Poor public perception (i.e., addiction, targeting kids) Government regulation (i.e., vaping, flavors, more) Competition (i.e., U.S., global, new product, more)

But, here's the key. MO, and the entire tobacco industry has faced these kinds of problems for decades. Mo' money, mo' problems, to quote Notorious B.I.G. and Puff Daddy. The very fact that MO generate so much cash flow is the core "problem" to address.

Listen, savvy investors know that MO is a magnet for problems, because of the health implications of tobacco, in all forms. This is mostly a nicotine business. And, therefore, it's highly profitable. Combine these facts together, and you also have a tax generation machine for the government.

This is not trivial whatsoever. Any MO investor must fully and clearly understand that there will always be problems. Even if all problems were suddenly solved, like magic, new problems would come to life. At this point in MO's business, like all tobacco and nicotine, there will be struggles. In fact, I have a very hard time seeing a future without pain and suffering.

Here's the great news about the struggles. For many years now, MO has been nearly always underpriced. That's right. Investors willing to put up with all the pain and never-ending flood of problems are rewarded with cheap shares. First, recently, there have rarely been bad times to buy for long-term holders. Second, buybacks over time, tend to be done on an undervalued stock. The approach? Buy low, and just keep holding for a long time. More on this below.

Of course MO often looks like dead money. MO's price will often stagnate for years and years. Just take a look:

That's terrible. Well, it looks terrible. If you bought on 3/30/2018, even with dividends, you'd be looking at a loss of 2-3% on your investment. That stinks. If you bought on 3/29/2019, you'd be up 1%. That's still awful. But, there have been many, many opportunities to buy MO with a P/E under 10.

So, there's a lesson here. Actually, two lessons. First, since 2014, it's been a very bad idea to buy MO when the P/E has been over 10. Not just a bad idea, a "you're going to lose money" type of idea.

Ideally, you cherry pick your MO buying when the P/E is 8 or 9. Higher than that, and it's risky, which is crazy, but that's what the data tells us. The second lesson is that while the dividend is high and smooths over many problems, it's not enough. Instead, in the medium term, you need that P/E to be 8 or 9 for a total return Margin of Safety. That way you get a bargain and a high dividend.

While I think these simple points are the most important points, let's address some things happening now, and in the near-term future.

IQOS, NJOY, SWIC, PODA and Stuff Like That

First, MO could end up doing just fine versus IQOS. Investors in Philip Morris often only consider the fact that IQOS sells well in areas where vapor products are not dominant. In the U.S., where vaping is popular albeit a bit fragmented, IQOS could just be a niche product. This is a wait-and-see. I am not convinced this is any deadly threat.

Second, I bet that the full IQOS rollout will face delays. PM will likely face problems. PM's lawsuits with British American Tobacco (BTI) are just one reason. There are always legal issues, not just coming from governments.

Third, MO didn't pay really anything for NJOY. Ironically, MO "forced" PM to pay $2.7B for the rights to IQOS which they strategically deployed into NJOY. I very much expect MO to rapidly expand NJOY via their distribution networks. Additionally, BTI will be forced to pay 5.25% MO royalties on every VUSE pod sold due to a recent lawsuit they lost for patent infringement.

Fourth, MO has a heated tobacco product strategy with SWIC, Ploom X, and PODA, which could roughly match PM's footprint with IQOS. They will also leverage the strength of the Marlboro brand, which is much more critical in the U.S. compared to the rest of the world. According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Marlboro has a 40% share of the U.S. cigarette market. The brand is a huge factor.

There's a lot more innovation and action in the nicotine space for MO. For example, there's the on! smokeless product:

on! PLUS is a wet, spit-free tobacco-derived nicotine pouch product that provides adult tobacco consumers (ATCs) the flexibility to enjoy anywhere. on! PLUS was designed for adult dippers and dual users, with an optimized, long-lasting flavor system and range of nicotine strengths.

And yes, there's more. The reason I quickly discussed IQOS, NJOY, SWIC, PODA and on! is because this is the flip side to the doomsayers. It's the contrast to the flood of never-ending problems and challenges.

MO's issues will never fully go away. And, if they do, more will arise, as I've explained above. But, there's a duality here. MO isn't always great with M&A and innovation, but they also aren't standing still. Even more important, the cash keeps flowing. That's the key part. Mo' money solves mo' problems.

Wrap Up

So, let's revisit the essential pieces of the puzzle. First, MO is still a Hold. for some, it could be a Buy, especially via dollar cost averaging, dripping or setting up a starter position. But, at the highest level, it's simply a Hold. In large part that's because MO has been in a rut for a while. Momentum has been rather weak. Price action has been lame. Compare this against the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD):

Over five years, it's clear SCHD is a winner. Solid dividend, solid dividend growth, better price action, excellent diversity and more. Nevertheless, if you expand out, and look back in the right timeframes, there will be places where MO outshines significantly. This is the key for true buy and hold investors.

This is 2014 to 2019 and MO smashed SCHD. MO is rarely an obvious darling. But, thinking that something as wonderful as SCHD is always better than MO over years and years is somewhat foolish. This is actually a key reason that long holding durations, especially with tobacco, are essential to getting superior returns. Otherwise? Stick with market ETFs. Seriously.

Second, MO will always face problems, got it? They will always struggle. There are too many people who hate MO for various reasons. And, MO is incredibly easy to tax and regulate. It's always going to be a whipping boy. Always. Again, if you don't like perpetual bad news, except for the rising dividend, then avoid MO. The next boogeyman lurks around the bend in the road.

Third, MO does innovate, and they try with M&A. There are various opinions on how well they manage these activities. While interesting, entertaining and sometimes useful, they only marginally matter during any single quarter. Over time, MO will adjust, test and try. What matters? There's no instant existential threat to MO. There's a long-term drain, yes, but it's not on the edge of a cliff.

A final word. MO is a Hold, or perhaps a Buy. Yet, it's not a Sell. At the very worst, it would be a small trim, but I am not doing that, no way. Not right now, at the current valuation. We're in a pretty good spot to Hold or to add small amounts, as I've explained a few ways above.