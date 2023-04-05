Ford Motor Company (F) Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Auto Summit (virtual) (Transcript)

Apr. 05, 2023 4:10 PM ETFord Motor Company (F), F.PB
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.73K Followers

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Bank of America 2023 Global Auto Summit April 5, 2023 12:10 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Baumbick - VP of Product Development, Operations and Quality

Conference Call Participants

John Murphy - Bank of America

John Murphy

Thank you for joining us, if everybody could get settled down. Next up, we're very happy to have Ford. Today, we have Jim Baumbick, the company's Vice President of Product Development, Operations and Quality, who's always a wealth of knowledge when we talk about product. Super helpful when we go through car wars. Although he doesn't give us all the answers, I wish he would give us more.

Just by way of background, Ford really began a new product offensive in 2018 with the simplification of its segments, getting rid of passenger cars and leveraging a platform strategy to drive best-in-class product refresh rate, which we calculate in our car wars analysis so we can attest to that. It's not just coming from Ford, and we actually wholeheartedly agree with that.

The evolution is hitting its next phase here, though. As Blue emerges as sort of the core product or profit generator for the company that will fund sort of the investment in future on Gen 2 and 3 EVs as they grow to scale, and Ford Pro is more and more unleashed and really going to be a great profit generator over time.

Since 2018, there's been a major advancement both in technology on the ADAS side and the connected tech side, which I think also will probably be unleashed over time. So there's a lot going on here from the product standpoint. We're very happy to have Jim with us today. And with that, I'll turn it over to Jim to give a couple of opening remarks and we'll get into the grill session

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.