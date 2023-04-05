The North West Company Inc. (NNWWF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.74K Followers

The North West Company Inc. (OTCPK:NNWWF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 5, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan McConnell - President and CEO

Amanda Sutton - VP of Legal and Corporate Secretary

John King - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kunaal Gidwani - CIBC

Operator

All participants, please stand by, your conference is ready to begin. Please be advised that this conference call is being recorded. Welcome to The North West Company Inc. Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Dan McConnell, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. McConnell, please go ahead.

Dan McConnell

Thank you very much, and good afternoon everyone and welcome to The North West Company First Quarter Conference Call. I'm just joining here today -- I’m being joined here today by John King, Chief Financial Officer and Amanda Sutton, our VP Legal and Corporate Secretary. I'm going to start the meeting by asking Amanda to read our disclosure statement.

Amanda Sutton

Thank you, Dan. Before we begin, I'll remind you that certain information presented today may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect North West's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, which could cause actual performance and financial results in the future to vary materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements. For additional information on these risks, please see North West's annual information form and its MD&A under the heading Risk Factors. Dan?

Dan McConnell

Thanks, Amanda. And welcome again everyone. I'm really pleased with our results this quarter and excited about the momentum we're building. I'll start by providing you with an overview of the key highlights in the quarter. Consolidated sales in the quarter increased 9.7%, driven by inflation, foreign exchange and new stores.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.