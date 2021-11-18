brizmaker/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

dentalcorp (OTCPK:DNTCF) (TSX:DNTL:CA) is the largest provider of dental services in Canada with in excess of 500 dental practices reaching about 2 million Canadian patients. The company went public in 2021 but its share price hasn’t been doing well ever since dentalcorp raised money at in excess of C$16 per share in January 2022. The share price is now trading at just over half that level and has held its ground since the company announced in November it launched a strategic review.

dentalcorp’s Canadian listing is obviously more liquid. The average daily volume in Canada is 170,000 shares per day. All relevant financial documentation was sourced on SEDAR.

A brief overview of the company’s business model

dentalcorp services 2 million patients which, on average, make 4.7 million visits to the dental practice per year (that’s approximately 2.35 visits per patient). The 540 dental practices are operated by the 1,800 dentists and in excess of 2,000 hygienists, supported by almost 5,000 dental health professionals as support staff.

The company is still pretty young as it was founded in 2011 and has been growing very fast by pursuing M&A transactions. As the dental healthcare market is very fragmented in Canada, dentalcorp is basically a "platform" used by older dentists to sell their practice when they retire out, while dentalcorp can hire or attract younger dentists who otherwise would not have the financial means to buy the practice themselves.

Despite dentalcorp being the largest player with in excess of 500 practices, the market remains very fragmented as there are approximately 14,000 independently-owned practices out there. This enables the company to further grow its business at a double-digit percentage through a dedicated M&A strategy.

This creates the current opportunity in dentalcorp’s share price. dentalcorp rarely pays full cash for its acquisitions and has been using its shares to acquire new practices. This works great when the share price is high and the dentists receiving the shares are happy, but as the share price started to slide and continued to slide, dentalcorp had (and still has) to deal with disgruntled sellers. Dentists selling a practice for C$1M in stock priced at C$12/share are suddenly sitting on a C$0.5M loss when the share price fell to around C$6/share. I strongly believe that’s also one of the reasons why dentalcorp has been looking at a strategic review of its operations and why it likely would not object to a sale.

And just to give you an idea about the "paper losses" the sellers incurred: During 2022, the company issued 10.9M shares as consideration for acquisitions. These were valued at C$143.6M while the current market value (even after the recent share price increase) is just C$96M. So the dentists who accepted shares instead of cash likely aren’t too happy.

2022 shows signs of improvement

The total revenue in 2022 was C$1.25B, which is a 21% increase compared to the C$1.03B generated in the preceding financial year. Keep in mind that as dentalcorp continues to add practices on a weekly basis, the revenue and financial performances are accelerating. Just to give you an idea of how important it is to keep that in mind: The total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was approximately C$330M resulting in an annualized revenue of in excess of C$1.3B.

As you can see above, the gross margins are very high as they come in around 50%. That’s hardly surprising as the SG&A expenses are not included in the gross margins, and this in combination with a relatively aggressive depreciation and amortization schedule resulted in a pre-tax loss of C$77M. There was a substantial income tax recovery reported during 2022 but the bottom line still showed a net loss of almost C$0.17 which is approximately $C0.09 per share.

The key element here are the high depreciation and amortization expenses, and I would like to zoom in on the amortization expenses. As you can see in the image below, about half of the total D&A expenses are related to the amortization of customer relationships.

That’s a very aggressive amortization, and although I'm fully aware patients can easily go elsewhere, I would like to think that most people "stick" with a dentist they know and trust and don’t just move around. That being said, a portion of the practices dentalcorp acquires are related to the retirement and succession plans of the selling dentists. So it’s perhaps understandable that when your dentist retires and you don’t like his successor you may try your luck elsewhere.

This means I have no beef with the aggressive amortization of this specific intangible, but it does indicate the company’s cash flows are much stronger than the reported net loss. If that’s indeed the case, that would be right up my alley as I mainly focus on a cash flow approach rather than relying on a P/E ratio and an income statement.

dentalcorp’s cash flow statement is pretty straightforward. The company reported an operating cash flow of C$139M which excludes the C$60.5M in deferred tax recovery and still includes about C$4.4M in working capital investments. That being said, we also need to deduct the C$24M in lease payments.

This means the adjusted operating cash flow generated by dentalcorp was approximately C$119M. The total capex was C$32M which means the underlying free cash flow in FY 2022 was approximately C$87M. This excludes the C$32M in cash payments related to the contingent consideration of previous acquisitions and it excludes the in excess of C$350M spent on M&A. So the C$87M is purely based on what the business currently generates in free cash flow and I consider all M&A related cash outflows as non-sustaining. Sure the payments still have to be made, but I consider it a growth-related investment.

As of the end of 2022, dentalcorp had 186.3M shares outstanding which means the free cash flow result came in at C$0.47 per share.

That free cash flow will come in handy to pursue additional M&A but also to keep the balance sheet healthy. As of the end of 2022, dentalcorp had C$111M in cash but also about C$1.06B in long-term debt for a net debt of C$950M. On top of that, an additional C$31M in contingent consideration liabilities are still present on the balance sheet and the net debt excludes the lease liabilities.

The net debt sounds high but as dentalcorp reported an adjusted EBITDA of C$55M (excluding leases) in the fourth quarter of 2022 the annualized run rate is close to C$220M which means the debt ratio is just around 4.4 times EBITDA. While that is high, I’d like to argue dental practices generate "sticky" revenues and margins.

Investment thesis

dentalcorp is relatively cheap based on a free cash flow basis (I expect the C$87M to increase by a double-digit percentage this year, even excluding the impact of additional M&A) and the EV/EBITDA multiple is currently around 10. That’s not extraordinarily low but given this is a "sticky" sector I find this an acceptable multiple. And if no additional M&A occurs and the net debt decreases by C$100M to C$860M and the EBITDA increases by 10% to C$242M (this is not too optimistic considering dentalcorp is guiding for a 22-24% revenue increase with unchanged EBITDA margins in Q1 2023), the debt ratio will already drop to approximately 3.5.

I currently have no position in dentalcorp but I have been following the story since its IPO. I passed on participating in the C$14 IPO and I also did not participate in the capital raise at C$16.30 in the first quarter of last year. But at the current share price, I am getting increasingly interested in initiating a long position.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.