Ether Capital Corporation (DTSRF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 05, 2023 4:59 PM ETEther Capital Corporation (DTSRF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.74K Followers

Ether Capital Corporation (OTCPK:DTSRF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 5, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ashley Stanhope - Director, Communications

Brian Mosoff - Chief Executive Officer

Ian McPherson - President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ashley Stanhope

Okay. Hey, everyone. Thanks so much for joining us today. My name is Ashley Stanhope. I'm the Director of Communications for Ether Capital and I'm joined by our CEO, Brian Mosoff; and President and CFO, Ian McPherson. We're here to talk about our 2022 year-end financials and we’re also going to touch on the big Ethereum upgrade that's set to take place next week, Shanghai, and what this means for invest and businesses alike.

We're going to try to keep the presentation to 30 minutes and we'll have a brief Q&A at the very end to answer any questions, you may have. If you don't – if we unfortunately don't get to your questions, feel free to email me at ashley@ethcap.co, and I'll be happy to respond to you.

And the last thing I mentioned, we're not here to provide any investment advice. We're just here to strictly talk about our business, and we'll be recording the session as well and publishing it to our YouTube channel later on.

And with that, I will kick things off or hand things over to Brian to kick things off.

Brian Mosoff

Thanks Ashley for the introduction. Hello, everyone. Good afternoon. I'm Brian Mosoff, CEO of Ether Capital. I'm very happy to chat with everyone today with some updates. Do you want to go to the next slide, Ashley? Yeah. Perfect. So, I'm just very high level color. I'm assuming most people know hopefully all this information, but just for recap, we're one of the biggest Ethereum believers and holders in the capital markets.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.