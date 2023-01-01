Sotera Health: Shifting To Hold As I Await Updates On Guidance

Apr. 05, 2023 6:03 PM ETSotera Health Company (SHC)
GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
337 Followers

Summary

  • SHC reported strong results for 4Q and provided solid revenue growth guidance for FY23, with mid to high single-digit growth expected.
  • There are several factors that could impact the company's performance in the coming year, including a slower ramp for Nelson Labs, labor inflation headwinds, and possible challenges from cobalt imports.
  • Cash interest expense will likely increase to over $160 million in 2023 due to the increase in incremental debt, roughly doubling from 2022 levels.

Muslim nurse taking care of a senior patient in a wheelchair

andresr

Description

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) reported strong results for 4Q and provided a solid 2023 revenue growth guidance of mid to high single digits, with flat EBITDA margins and a 14.5% decline in adj EPS. Interest costs on the additional debt brought

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
337 Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.