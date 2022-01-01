Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

~ by Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance).

When I covered Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) during October, 2022, the closed-end fund ("CEF") had generated negative returns during the past six months, primarily because its major holdings failed to generate price growth. Ten out of its top 15 holdings recorded price loss during that period. But, the annual average total return was relatively healthy and THW was trading at a discount. The fund possessed all the essential elements that income-seeking investors looked for. The fund provided steady monthly payout and generated close to double-digit yield. It was protected from market risk due to its global diversification and also investing in various segments of the healthcare sector. That's why I advocated a buy with a caption "just ignore the price growth and enjoy the yield."

Six months hence, I'd like to find out whether a buying opportunity still exists for THW?

THW Has A Globally Well-Diversified Portfolio Within The Healthcare Sector

Tekla World Healthcare Fund diversifies its investments within various sub-segments of the healthcare sector, with almost 35 percent invested in the stocks of managed healthcare services providers, and medical devices & healthcare equipment manufacturers. Pharmaceutical stocks account for almost 40 percent of its assets under management of $483 million. Another 1/5th of its assets under management ("AUM") is invested in stocks of healthcare real estate investment trusts, or REITs, biotechnology, and life sciences tools & services. These three segments are among the most volatile segments within the healthcare industry. THW also has invested a quarter of its assets outside the equity market of the United States, which provides some cushion from the underperformance of the U.S. markets. This global healthcare equity fund also has a decent turnover ratio of 44 percent, implying that its portfolio is actively managed but not excessively rebalanced.

6 Months Of Price Growth For THW's Top Investments Was Not Substantial

Tekla World Healthcare Fund generates strong yield. Its trailing-twelve month yield stood at 10.13 percent, while its 4-year average yield stood at 9.5 percent. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Stryker Corporation (SYK), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), DexCom, Inc. (DXCM), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX), CSL Limited (OTCPK:CSLLY), Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG), Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), Novartis AG (NVS), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) - all generated positive price growth between 5 to 50 percent during the past six months. At present, more than one-third of its assets are invested in these 15 stocks. As a result, THW also recorded positive growth in the stock market, and its total return stood at 10.4 percent.

However, on the other hand, five of THW's top investments - UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - all recorded price loss during the past six months. Cigna Corp (CI), Humana Inc. (HUM), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and Danaher Corporation (DHR) also recorded negative price growth during the same period. Together, these 9 stocks account for another one-third of THW's total assets. Thus, although this fund had a positive price growth during the past 6 months, it was only 2.37 percent - nothing significant.

Investment Thesis

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is currently trading at $13.82, which is a 8.48 percent premium over its net asset value. The fund has an expense ratio 1.86 percent, which is considered high. I generally advocate for funds trading at discount with an expense ratio of less than 1 percent. The fund is not fully diversified among all the economic sectors, because this is a healthcare fund. However, it diversifies its investments within various sub-segments of the healthcare sector, and has investments outside the U.S. markets, too. So, THW is relatively better protected from market risk. Moreover, the fund qualifies in other parameters of my "7 factor model for analyzing a fund," such as price of more than $5, AUM of more than $200 million, and yield of at least 5 percent. THW's quarterly payout and yield has been steady for almost 7.5 years.

However, there are some inherent risks involved with Tekla World Healthcare Fund. Its top five investments, which accounts for more than one-third of THW's entire portfolio, have been generating negative price growth over the past one year. During my two other coverages prior to May, 2022, I found UNH, LLY, RHHBY, JNJ, and PFE recording impressive price growth. These stocks failed to generate positive return even when most healthcare stocks are generating positive price growth.

This high-yielding global healthcare fund is paying steady yield, and the pay-out is also relatively steady. However, in the absence of NAV growth, the sustainability of a close to double-digit yield will be questionable. THW is trading on a premium, despite 2.37 percent price growth over the past 6 months, and negative growth over the past one year.

Recommendation

THW's price multiples are already quite high. Price to Earnings (P/E) and Price to Sales (P/S) of Tekla World Healthcare Fund are much higher than that of its benchmark Index. So, there lies further doubt over future price growth. Till now, I have advocated buying this fund despite the absence of price gain, just because the fund was available at discount, was not overvalued and dividends were sustainable. But, things are no longer the same, as Tekla World Healthcare Fund seems overvalued and is trading at a premium. Low or negative price growth over a long period of time and price loss of its top investments raise a suspicion over the sustainability of the THW yield. Thus, I'd now advocate a hold on this fund, and investors who have realized a substantial gain may sell some units, too.