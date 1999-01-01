Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

I've covered several companies across the cloud software space, and I continue to gravitate back as part of my investment research because of the massive potential of these companies. The margins are phenomenal, growth is strong, and many of the B2B companies are "mission-critical", so they are very recession resistant. The recurring revenue streams at high margins will ultimately lead to significant profitability and cash flows in my view, a key to long-term compounding.

The problem is generally governance and valuation. Many of these companies spend money like it's 1999, and only recently have some management teams focused on profitability versus market share growth at all costs. Adding to that, 2021 was a bidding frenzy for any company posting double-digit revenue growth or using enough AI/ML buzzwords.

Clouded Judgement Substack

However, the story has changed today. Valuations have compressed significantly, and you're actually paying lower multiples to sales than in some portions of 2018. I consider this to be a great time to pick up the pieces as a long-term investor and buy the high-quality cloud names hand over fist.

With that, Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is an interesting company in the space. The offering is in identity access management, instrumental to hybrid work environments and maintaining security in a digital age. Companies have to safeguard their networks while allowing remote and on-site access to employees and customers. Enter zero-trust and Okta Identity Cloud, which provides the backbone for these companies to grant access and track users.

G2

Okta is the leader, neck and neck with Microsoft (MSFT). If you've read my past articles, if a company is in the B2B SaaS space, there's a good chance they compete more or less directly with MSFT. However, Okta's secret sauce resides with its neutrality. Many companies are pushing towards a multi-cloud approach, and Okta doesn't have a dog in the fight with any offerings outside of identity. This gives companies the confidence they aren't tying themselves to any other offerings.

Okta was founded by Co-founder and CEO Todd McKinnon and Co-founder and COO Frederic Kerrest, both from Salesforce (CRM). The company has built out an admirable market position, competing with many of the bigger tech names in the sector along the way.

Initially, Okta focused entirely on Workforce Identity Management, with a small piece of the Customer Identity Management pie. However, with the likely somewhat overpriced acquisition of Auth0, Okta now derives over a third of revenues from its Customer arm. Management projects the TAM for the workforce at $50B, and for customer at $30B, giving a lengthy runway for future growth. As with any other cloud company, expect additional offerings to come down the pipe for upsell well before any saturation concerns develop.

However, this represents one of my biggest gripes with Okta. Many of my favorite cloud companies were able to build out entire product suites in-house with no transformative acquisitions. Okta spends lavishly on R&D but had to go out in the market and sink quite a bit of capital in taking out a competitor. Okta operated for years as a relatively stovepiped workforce identity software provider, so the question I naturally ask is why couldn't they have built this out themselves? This question is ultimately part of a make-or-break decision in an investment thesis when considering Okta against the best companies in the space, like Workday (WDAY), HubSpot (HUBS), ServiceNow (NOW), etc.

That being said, recent results were solid. The company added 550 new customers for 17% growth to 17,600 in the most recent quarter and grew customers with over $100K ACV by 27% to 3,930. Revenues grew 33% YOY, with international up 32% at 21% of total revenues, and current remaining performance obligations grew 25% to $1.68B. The company is conducting a restructuring including a 5% workforce reduction to cut costs, and retention was great with dollar-based net revenue retention at 120% and gross revenue retention in the mid-90% range.

I typically like to show some of the customer wins from the earnings calls, because it can shed some light on use cases and how the product is received in the marketplace:

OpenAI, the company powering ChatGPT was a great Customer Identity Cloud win this quarter. With the increasing popularity of its cutting-edge AI technology, the Company looked to Okta's Customer Identity Cloud to support authentication for the rapid influx of people interested in using the tool. Having utilized Customer Identity Cloud for authentication as a self-service customer, OpenAI's developers were able to bolster its Customer Identity needs, thanks to Okta's ease-of-use, reliability and security. A global 2,000 agriculture and home improvement supply chain company was a great Workforce Identity Cloud win this quarter. The company selected Okta for its breadth of integrations, partnerships and technology road map alignment. Okta will provide secure access for its 40,000 employees while providing the company with increased automation to reduce administrative overhead.

Additionally, the company launched its Identity Governance product in December, with strong early indicators of uptake by customers. This product will aid customers in regulatory reporting requirements for its user base and should give the company an additional upsell growth vector to improve overall product stickiness and revenue per user. Adding to that, the company's identity network boasts over 7,000 integrations, which should help Okta build out its network effect and drive new customers to the business.

Projections for 2024 are in a good spot, with revenues projected for 16-17% growth, a non-GAAP operating margin of 6-7%, and a free cash flow margin of 10%. More on profitability in a moment, but ultimately management is focused on cutting costs, which is a solid first step.

Clouded Judgement Substack

Looking at valuations across the cloud landscape, Okta is right around the median in terms of price. Growth is in the high teens, and revenue multiples are around 6X. The company is slightly cheaper than Workday but is a ways off in terms of profitability. With comps of Asana (ASAN) and Unity (U) in similar cohorts of growth and valuation, Okta is likely priced fairly relative to peers.

Clouded Judgement Substack

Breaking down some of the other metrics a little more, Okta falls into the mid-growth cohort compared to the rest of the cloud software sector. Its S&M expense as a percentage of revenues sits at 57%, which is quite a bit higher than the 45% median. Remember here that these other companies I'm comparing to have similar growth rates (at least 15% revenue growth), so I'm trying to compare apples to apples as much as possible. R&D at 33% of revenues is just slightly above the median of 29%, and G&A comes in at 22%, right at the median of 21%. I don't mind seeing higher S&M costs despite a large portion of those being stock-based compensation, so long as we get commensurate revenue growth. In all, expenses are high, but Okta should be able to grow its way into profitability, although not in the near term.

Net revenue retention is right at the median, but GM adjusted payback is high. Okta is tracking for 41 months to pay back customer acquisition costs versus the median of 30 months. In a vacuum, this isn't a huge deal, but it does show the company may be expending more in bringing customers into the fold than peers or is charging less as a percentage of that cost.

The company's rule of 40 is met at 47%, but GAAP operating margins of -42% are abysmal, and well below the median -22% across the space.

Management does appear to be focused on cost-cutting. The 5% workforce reduction will help, and the company is projecting for non-GAAP profitability this year. However, GAAP profitability is a ways away. Stock-based compensation is factored into the GAAP numbers, so it's nice to look at those to keep you sane if you're sifting through the income statements. SBC is somewhat inflated from the Auth0 acquisition, and sits today at 36% of revenues, well above the 23% median across the sector. Management discussed on the earnings call, SBC declined 7% of revenues in FY23 but is still projected for low-30s% in FY24.

In all, Okta operates in a lucrative space and is a leader in identity management. It should be looked at as a cybersecurity company, mission-critical to its customers and therefore relatively recession resistant, although macro pressure can impact growth regardless of whether actual revenues decline. I think the company is making some smart moves, but there is a lot of ground to cover before I'm really interested in investing, considering the other opportunities out there. Okta is a hold.