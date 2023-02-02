Why I Believe NIO's Valuation Could Double

Apr. 05, 2023 6:32 PM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)LI, LAAOF, XPEV, XPNGF1 Comment
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.56K Followers

Summary

  • NIO Inc. reported a strong rebound in delivery momentum in February.
  • Sedan deliveries are now sitting at 7 thousand units monthly and represented approximately 70% of total deliveries in March.
  • NIO shares remain fundamentally undervalued as China's economy reopens.

NIO logo and the Nio"s user center, NIO House

Andy Feng

Shares of electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) have not been going anywhere in the last six months, and the firm's delivery card for the month of March also didn't do much for the stock's price momentum. However, I

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.56K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NIO, XPEV, LI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.