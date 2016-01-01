Invesco: Market Continues To Underprice AUM Scale Advantage

Summary

  • Over the past year, Invesco's -30.34% price decline has trailed the broad market, down -10.43%, and the capital markets ETF, KCE, down -10.46%.
  • This is a reflection of the downward pressure of interest rates and inflationary pressures on the broad market, as well as a decline in AUM inflow.
  • As opposed to peers such as BlackRock or UBS, Invesco's >$1.4tn AUM is driven principally by retail investors, with 62% of AUM being retail.
  • Despite the market sentiment, the asset manager has maintained margin stability at 15.55% profit margins.
  • Due to the market overreacting, Invesco's subsequent undervaluation, and the company's continued operational strength, I rate Invesco a 'buy'.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is a global investment and asset management firm with over 8,400 employees across 26 countries.

With over $1.4tn in AUM, the company recorded $5.92bn in 2022 revenues alongside $1.32bn in EBITDA at a 22% margin.

Introduction

I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

