Today, the average dividend yield of real estate investment trusts, or REITs (VNQ), is 3.7%.
That surprises many investors who would hope to earn a higher yield from a real estate investment, especially in today's high interest rate environment.
But they need to understand that yields are so low because of three key reasons:
But fortunately, there are also higher-yielding REITs out there.
But the challenge is to find high-yielding REITs that retain enough cash flow for growth, own good assets, and aren't overleveraged.
Our Portfolio yields 6.6% on average, and we achieve this higher yield by investing in REITs that are undervalued:
Some of our highest-yielding holdings have dividend yields approaching 10%. In today's article, we want to highlight two of them to show you that it is possible to achieve such high yields by investing in REITs.
Not all REITs have low yields and these two REITs are proof of that:
EPR is a REIT that invests in net lease properties, just like Realty Income Corporation (O).
Net lease properties are generally single-tenant service-oriented properties such as McDonald's (MCD) restaurants, Walgreens (WBA) pharmacies, and Dollar General (DG) convenience stores.
They can be very attractive investments because net lease properties enjoy:
As a result, net lease properties typically enjoy highly consistent and predictable cash flow and the REITs that specialize in this sector have historically earned some of the best risk-adjusted returns in the entire REIT sector.
One of my favorites is EPR Properties.
EPR is a net lease REIT that focuses on experiential properties. This includes things like water parks, amusement parks, ski areas, golf complexes, and high-quality movie theaters.
EPR intentionally focuses on this niche of the net lease market because it is less competitive and it allows it to earn even greater risk-adjusted returns.
Individually, these assets are riskier, but as part of a well-diversified portfolio, the risks are mitigated and the returns are above-average:
Here is its performance since going public relative to other REITs:
Historically, the market has rewarded EPR with a healthy valuation, trading at a premium to its NAV during most times, and this allowed it to raise more capital and reinvest it in an accretive fashion.
But this changed with the pandemic.
Its experiential properties suffered a lot early into the pandemic due to the social distancing guidelines, and to this day, most investors remain very pessimistic about EPR.
But here's the reality:
EPR's experiential properties survived the pandemic, which was the worst possible crisis for them, and they then quickly recovered from it.
Today, the rent coverage ratio of most of its properties is near 3x, which is far more than prior to the pandemic. This means that its tenants are able to earn large profits that easily cover their rent payments.
There's only one segment of its portfolio that hasn't yet fully recovered and that's movie theaters.
Their rent coverage is now at 1.4x, meaning that its tenants are already profitable at the property level, but it is down from 1.7x pre-pandemic.
The market worries a lot about this because movie theater operators like AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), Cinemark (CNK), and Regal (OTCPK:CNNWQ) are going through severe difficulties.
But here's why the fears are misplaced when it comes to EPR:
Yet, the market is discounting the entire company over its exposure to movie theaters. We think that this is unfair due to the reasons that we discussed earlier. EPR has proven that its strategy could survive the worst potential crisis, a pandemic, and today, its business has already recovered. It is doing well and it is growing.
Despite that, you can now buy shares of the company at just 8x funds from operations ("FFO"), a 32% discount to its NAV, and an 8.9% dividend yield.
The dividend payout is just 75% and EPR hiked its dividend by 10% last year. Therefore, we have all the reasons to think that its dividend is sustainable and set for more growth in the years ahead.
EPR's rents keeps getting hiked by ~2% annually and it has the liquidity and balance sheet (investment grade rated) to keep acquiring more properties to grow its cash flow.
I will keep this one shorter because the thesis is easier.
GMRE is a small-cap REIT that specializes in medical office buildings.
Medical office buildings are some of the safest real estate investments because doctors are great tenants. They operate recession-resistant businesses, the demand for healthcare is ever-growing, and doctors pay in full and on time because these properties are essential for them to operate their business.
Importantly, the rent coverage ratios of medical office buildings are typically very high at around 5x. This means that they cover their rent obligations with ample profits.
Despite that, GMRE's share price has dropped very significantly over the past year. We suspect this is primarily because of a misconception: the market is putting all healthcare REITs in one basket and failing to differentiate medical office buildings from hospital, skilled nursing facilities, or senior housing communities.
But their risk profiles are very different.
To give you an example: the skilled nursing facilities of Omega Healthcare (OHI) have a low 1.2x rent coverage ratio, leaving little margin of safety in today's inflationary world. Understandably, OHI should be priced at a fairly low valuation because the risks are high.
Similarly, Medical Properties Trust (MPW), the owner of hospitals, should trade at a fairly low valuation because hospitals are suffering today from labor shortages, which is putting great pressure on its tenants. Investing in MPW is a high risk bet in today's environment.
But GMRE is very different, and yet, it has dropped almost in lock-step with MPW and others:
We think that this is an opportunity.
Right now, GMRE is priced at an estimated 8.9x FFO, a 30% discount to its NAV, and a 9.4% dividend yield.
Now, it is true that GMRE has risks as well. It is a small-cap REIT... It has a bit more leverage than your average REIT... and it focuses on secondary markets that could face oversupply if and when a large amount of traditional offices are converted into medical office buildings.
But the risk-to-reward is very compelling at these valuations. The REIT has a great track record and today, its share price is unfairly beaten down.
I like to invest in high yielding REITs like EPR and GMRE because I want to get paid while I wait for long-term upside.
Of course, individual REITs like EPR have risks, but I get to diversify these risks by holding many similar REITs as part of a well-diversified portfolio.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPR; GMRE; O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
