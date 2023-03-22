Win McNamee

In my earlier research article, I examined the expected returns of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and compared them to alternative investments like T-bills and T-bonds for the year 2023. I had set a target of $3,825 and tried to predict an S&P 500 price target in my last article. Today, I would like to revisit my prediction 3 months later and analyze how the economic situation has evolved in the past 3 months.

Inflation: Not An Issue Anymore?

We start by discussing inflation. The figures from the past CPI data show a decrease on a year-over-year basis, and the market seems increasingly positive about this. However, the month-over-month data is still quite high compared to November and December. Moreover, the worrying part is the inflation in services. While goods prices are decreasing and the inflation in housing is improving, service prices remain high.

That is clearly visible in the image below.

3M Annualized Sticky vs Flexible CPI (Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland)

If we compare the sticky and flexible core CPI, we can notice a significant improvement in the flexible part of the CPI, while the sticky part is still increasing.

The sticky-price CPI includes many service-based categories, including medical services, education, and personal care services, as well as most of the housing categories which, by construction, change only infrequently.

That is the case also remarked by Powell in the last conference. While the market was busy looking for a pivot signal, Powell emphasized how the Fed is still strongly committed to reaching the 2% inflation target and how the services inflation is still worrying the Fed as prices of goods come down.

Banking Sector Worries

However, something feels terribly wrong. The banking sector is clearly under stress, as proven by Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse.

Keeping interest rates so high, particularly considering the strong hikes seen in 2022, may break something sooner or later. Having something break may be the fastest path to bringing inflation back to the 2% target because higher unemployment is the best way to lower increases in prices of services, which is the main issue with inflation right now.

Powell seemed quite convinced about this during the last conference, discussing the uncertainty of the unemployment numbers. Indeed, even with unemployment projected to reach 4.5% (the median projection in the last Summary of Economic Projections - SEP), it is difficult to say that unemployment will stop increasing once reached that point.

Powell was asked about this and his answer was quite strong, in my opinion.

So that’s just—that’s an estimate of what will happen as demand slows and as conditions soften in the labor market and it’s just—it’s a highly uncertain estimate. And, I mean, I was really—we have to bring inflation down to 2 percent. The costs of bringing it down—there are real costs to bringing it down to 2 percent, but the costs of failing are much higher. And if you read your history, as I’m sure you have, you can see that if the central bank doesn’t get inflation back in place, get inflation—make sure that inflation expectations remain anchored, you can have a long series of years where inflation is high and volatile, and it’s hard to invest capital, it’s hard for an economy to perform well. And we’re looking to avoid that and, you know, to get back to where we need to be—back to where we were for a quarter century, and get there as quickly as we can.

For this reason, I believe that right now the Fed still has its first priority in mind: restoring price stability.

The Fed Economic Goals

Yes, we can’t forget what are the two Fed Economic Goals:

Price stability Full employment

When in doubt about the next moves, it is necessary to consider these two goals.

Have we achieved price stability? Clearly not, as the two percent goal is quite far away. Do we have full employment? Clearly yes, as unemployment is still low, actually too low.

For this reason, it is highly unlikely right now to consider decreasing the Federal Funds rate. However, it is just a matter of how long the Fed can keep base rates high without something breaking in the economy. At that point, rates can come down together with earnings.

Earnings

Earnings are a significant factor in driving the stock market. In the past few weeks, as has been happening for the last 12 months, earnings estimates have mostly been revised down.

This Week In Earnings (Refinitiv)

However, expectations for 2023 remain positive, with an expected earnings growth of 1.2%. While not a strong growth, it still seems unlikely.

The forward P/E of the S&P 500 is currently 18.6, compared to a long-term average of 16.6.

Let’s play an assumption game:

Assuming earnings growth remains positive, that would probably mean unemployment remains low, inflation stays high, and there is no reason for the Fed to reduce interest rates. In that case, the market is pricing in too many interest rate cuts for 2023.

30 Days Federal Funds Futures (CME Group)

In that case, expected earnings would stay the same, but multiples need to come down. Low expected growth, together with high interest rates, would not justify a higher-than-average multiple.

On the other hand, let's assume earnings are too high, and something breaks in the economy. Therefore, the Fed will intervene with interest rate cuts during 2023. In this case, the 18.6 S&P500 forward P/E multiple we have now might be fine, but we would have earnings coming down.

The conclusion is that with both scenarios, the market appears anything but cheaply priced.

To this, we can add a consideration about earnings quality: Income at S&P 500 companies, adjusted for amortization and depreciation, topped cash flows from operations by 14% between Q1 and Q3 2022, according to UBS. That means that for every dollar of profits, only 88 cents were matched by cash inflows, the largest discrepancy since at least 1990.

If we adjust forward earnings by 0.88, we find that the "real" P/E forward multiple might be higher than 22.

My End of 2023 Target Revisited

My idea today is stronger than it was at the beginning of 2023. I think earnings expectations are just too high, and in the best case, we might have flat earnings in the next two years. The analyst consensus for 2024 earnings is just below $250. If we take adjusted earnings as mentioned in the paragraph above, we might expect $220. This does not take into account any additional negative economic impact that might persist after 2023 and go into 2024.

Even assuming these earnings, together with a dovish Fed, I would find the market expensive at a price above 18 times earnings. Therefore, as the situation stands, I cannot understand a price above $3950, while a more appropriate price would be closer to $3750 (17x P/E (2024) * 320 EPS (2024)) by year-end. That would imply an expected return of -8.76% over the next nine months. This compares with an annualized return of 4.92% for the 6-month T-bill or 4.63% for the 1-year T-bill.

Also, taking on longer duration might work better during 2023. Duration might be back in fashion, protecting the portfolio from a worse-than-expected economic outlook, in case of the Fed returning to expansionary monetary policies.

As mentioned in the previous article, that is more indicative of the current price of the S&P 500 rather than where I expect the S&P 500 to be on December 31, 2023.

Even if the idea and estimates are correct, the timing could be wrong. We may reach $3800 on September 23 or March 24; our market entry or exit could be incorrect, and so on. Depending on the investment horizon and risk appetite, it might make sense for an investor to have a different portfolio. Therefore, I still believe that it would not be proper to completely exclude stocks from a portfolio. However, there are clear signs that today might be a good moment to underweight or, if we have liquidity ready to enter markets, simply be patient for a better entry point.