OPEC+ Cuts Production. Will Canada's Energy Sector Benefit?

Summary

  • Are energy and financials at a crossroads?
  • What OPEC+ cuts mean for Canadian energy players.
  • The banking crisis may not be over, but Canadian banks remain robust.

The production cut from OPEC+ could have implications for Canada’s energy industry. Greg Bonnell speaks with Michael O’Brien, Portfolio Manager at TD Asset Management, about OPEC’s move and what it could mean for the energy market in Canada.

