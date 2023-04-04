Key Support Levels For Bitcoin That You Should Know With Ryan Wilday (Crypto Waves)

Apr. 06, 2023 9:00 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)ETH-USD, PH
Investing Experts Podcast profile picture
Investing Experts Podcast
1.25K Followers

Summary

  • Our guest this week is Ryan Wilday, the founder of Crypto Waves Investing Group.
  • Ryan lays out his support and price target for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • He provides insight into the trading strategy they use, and touches on the correlation of Ethereum and Bitcoin with altcoins.

Studio microphone and pop shield on mic stand background

BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images

Editor's Note: This is the transcript version of the previously recorded show. Due to time and audio constraints, the transcription may not be perfect.

We encourage you to listen to the podcast embedded above or on

This article was written by

Investing Experts Podcast profile picture
Investing Experts Podcast
1.25K Followers
Welcome to the Investing Experts Podcast where we interview Seeking Alpha investing experts to provide deep dive stock analysis and topical takes on the market.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.