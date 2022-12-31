SYLD: High Cyclical Exposure May Underperform In A Recession

Apr. 05, 2023 10:03 PM ETCambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)
Macrotips Trading
Summary

  • The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF provides exposure to companies that exhibit high shareholder yields and value characteristics.
  • The fund is very overweight cyclical sectors such as Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Materials, and Financials. In total, cyclical sectors account for 86.8% of the fund.
  • With a high probability of a recession in 2023, I would avoid this cyclical fund.

Recession Warning Green Road Sign Over Dramatic Clouds and Sky.

Feverpitched

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) provides exposure to companies with high 'shareholder yields' and value characteristics. The fund's selection criteria appear to skew towards the cyclical sectors, which account for 86.8% of the portfolio. The fund's cyclical bent allowed it to massively

SYLD market cap and sector allocation

Figure 1 - SYLD market cap and sector allocation (SYLD factsheet)

SPY sector allocation

Figure 2 - SPY sector allocation (ssga.com)

SYLD sector weights as of April 30, 2022

Figure 3 - SYLD sector weights as of April 30, 2022 (SYLD 2022 annual report)

SYLD historical returns

Figure 4 - SYLD historical returns (morningstar.com)

SPY historical returns

Figure 5 - SPY historical returns (morningstar.com)

SYLD distribution yield

Figure 6 - SYLD distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

Cyclical sectors underperform during recessions

Figure 7 - Cyclical sectors underperform during recessions (Fidelity)

High probability of a U.S. recession in 203

Figure 8 - High probability of a U.S. recession in 2023 (Conference Board)

SYLD has traded sideways since early 2021

Figure 9 - SYLD has traded sideways since early 2021 (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

Energy was an outperformer in 2022

Figure 10 - Energy was an outperformer in 2022 (sectorspdr.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

