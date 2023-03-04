Aslan Alphan

Overview

The Federal Reserve enacted the first of its ongoing rate increases on March 16, 2022, beginning a fundamental shift in both business and market conditions that is still ongoing. A market-wide repricing immediately began, with the notoriously rate-sensitive technology sector immediately taking a hit. Throughout 2022 the Big 5 technology firms experienced significant volatility, initially clambering their way back to a rough parity (albeit with a lot of spread between the 5) and then depreciating again throughout 2022.

2023 has seen a resurgence in the Big 5, with all of them outperforming the NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) year-to-date.

Indeed, it is the heavy weighting of the large tech stocks in the NASDAQ Composite that is actually driving the performance of NASDAQ itself. This can be seen by the significant relative outperformance of the NASDAQ Composite Index vis-à-vis the S&P500 and the Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index.

This price behavior is sensible from a fundamental valuation perspective. These companies are all highly cash-flow generative, which is something that’s often not the case within the tech sector – particularly so amongst smaller entities. Cash flow is now much more important within the current market context than it was before due to the actions of the Fed and the repricing of money in of itself. This article will detail the logic underlying this ongoing shift and then review the relative cash flow valuations across the Big 5 technology firms.

Rates, Risk, and Discounting

What increasing rates really mean is an increasing system-wide cost of capital. This mechanism is highly complex in practice, but essentially the Federal Funds Rate sets the risk-free rate of return for money in the economy. This rate is indexed by 3 month Treasury bills, the price of which mirror the Fed Funds Rate. As of this article, the Fed Funds rate is 4.65% and the 3-month Treasury Bill return rate is 4.85%. Treasury Bill yields increase and decrease linearly with changes in Federal Funds rate, usually trading at some small premium as we see here.

Taking this 3-month Treasury Bill interest rate we now have the risk-free rate of return. This is exactly what it sounds like: it is the return you can get on capital without taking any risk. This is because Treasury Bills, and especially short-dated ones, are considered a risk-free asset. While a US government default would lead to a loss of yield on these securities, this is generally not considered an actual possibility and we will not concern ourselves with that here.

Before the Fed began its current tightening cycle, the Fed Funds rate was .08% and the 3 month Treasury Bill return rate was trading between .06% and 0.19% in January 2022. This fluctuation in January 2022 was due to the fact that the Fed was actually ticking rates up slowly in January and February before tightening much more aggressively in March.

Over the past 5 quarters, these shifting numbers have fundamentally altered the relationship between time and money. This is because we use the risk-free rate of return as the general discount rate for cash flows: they are the same number. Since there is always a rate of return we can get without taking risk, we discount any ‘risk cash flow’ (investment) by this number. A higher discount rate means that money in the present ends up being worth more relative to money in the future.

As an example, let’s discount a single $100 at the end of one year by two different discount rates: .125% (average for January T-Bill return) and 4.87% (current 3 month T-Bill return). Discounting $100 by each of these rates will take the future value of $100 and yield the present value.

At .125%, $100 in 1 year is worth $99.88 today.

At 4.87%, $100 in 1 year is worth $95.36 today.

As you can see that is a significant difference. This all makes sense since we are comparing the opportunity cost for money that we are putting into an asset by using the risk free rate as the discount rate. Opportunity cost is higher at a higher discount rate because there is more opportunity for money to sit around earning more money under higher risk-free rate conditions.

What this all means is that cash has become that much more important. These effects are actually quantitatively even more significant for longer durations due to the mechanics of compound interest. The longer-dated a cash flow is, the less it's worth today, all else being equal.

The bottom line for all of this is that this market now has a much more significant focus on present cash flow and has been continually repricing itself as such. Growth stocks, which hold the promise of cash flows later, are worth much less because of the time that we are discounting these - not to mention the uncertainty as to whether they will even occur. Uncertainty and future cash flows are, and will continue to be, punished by this current market. This is all quite sensible from a valuation perspective as it is a well-understood effect of higher rates changing the time value of money.

This provides the underlying logic for why the Big 5 tech stocks are now so handedly outperforming their peers across both the technology sector and the market at large. Indeed, I think this perspective will be critical to keep in mind for any security that an investor may want to pursue at the moment. If there aren’t cash flows, the price is likely to be down. If there won’t be cash flows soon, then the price of the security will stay down. As they say on Wall Street: don’t fight the Fed.

Now that we’ve covered the rationale for these price shifts we can take a quick look at the relative cash valuations of the Big 5 technology stocks.

Big 5 Cash Valuations

Looking at the evolution of (operating) cash multiples over the past year, we see that there is actually a significant spread between the Big 5.

As of the end of yesterday’s trading day (4/3/2023), the numbers were as follows:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) : 25.34x TTM operating cash flow multiple Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): 24.08x TTM operating cash flow multiple Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN): 22.45x TTM operating cash flow multiple Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG): 14.61x TTM operating cash flow multiple Meta/Facebook (NASDAQ:META): 10.94x TTM operating cash flow multiple

These disparities are significantly more stark than I personally expected. Off the bat I know that each of these companies has robust businesses that – headwinds aside – are not going to fall off a cliff. This means that Google and Meta are significantly discounted relative to their performance right now. The market thinks these companies are going to suffer. I wouldn’t be so quick to believe that; I think the cause is more likely due to the ongoing media cycle, in which Microsoft has been a darling, and these two on the other side of the fence at present. Google is ‘behind on AI’ and Meta is ‘struggling with the metaverse’. We can quickly check how reasonable this is by looking at the (levered, i.e. post-interest payments) free cash flow that each of these has generated on a trailing twelve months basis:

Please note that we don’t yet have data for all of these for Q1 of this year. As such we will have to look at the most recent number that we have for all 5 – end of year 2022. Here, the disparity between the operating cash multiples becomes significant.

Apple’s valuation in light of this appears sensible.

Google’s, however, does not. Google outperformed Apple – and everyone else – on free cash flow for 2022. Yet it is trading at a relatively much lower multiple, below that of Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft. This makes me think it’s a victim of the AI hype cycle and is a buy. As I mentioned in a previous article, the hype around Bing and AI do not constitute a credible threat to Google’s goliath search business.

It is also sensible for Meta to be trading at the bottom of the pack in light of these figures.

Microsoft and Amazon are also highly overvalued based on these metrics.

Conclusion

The caveat here is the ongoing cost reductions and layoffs we have seen across all 5 of these. This will yield significant changes in operating and free cash flow for each of these in Q1 and will warrant further review. This situation, however, isn’t going to turn around rapidly in one quarter – and I think these relative valuations speak for themselves. Although I am a bit more uncertain around the other things that we can infer from this, I do have one conclusion that I’ll state with conviction: buy Google at these prices.