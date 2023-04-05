Trade Deficit Increases Again In February To $70.5 Billion

Summary

  • The February Trade Deficit increased for the third month in a row, rising by $1.9 billion.
  • Exports fell by a greater margin than Imports driving the Goods Deficit up by 3% or $2.7B.
  • Net Services continue to fall as a percentage of total Exported Services.
  • If the world starts turning away from the dollar, those foreign goods will be harder to obtain at current prices.

Pile of Trade Deficits Buttons With US Flag, 3d illustration

cbies

The February Trade Deficit increased for the third month in a row, rising by $1.9 billion. Net Goods came in at -$92.9B with Net Services at $22.4B to reach a total of -$70.5B.

Figure 1 Monthly Plot Detail

Figure 1: Monthly Plot Detail

Figure 2 Trade Balance Detail

Figure 2: Trade Balance Detail

Figure 3 Historical Net Trade Balance

Figure 3: Historical Net Trade Balance

Figure 4 Historical Services Surplus

Figure 4: Historical Services Surplus

Figure 5 Trailing 12 Months (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TTM' title='Tata Motors Limited'>TTM</a>)

Figure 5: Trailing 12 Months (TTM)

Figure 6 TTM vs GDP

Figure 6: TTM vs GDP

Figure 7 Year to Date

Figure 7: Year to Date

