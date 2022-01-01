akinbostanci

Introduction

When last discussing Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) back in September 2022, it appeared there would be a rare win-win from their acquisition spree, as my previous article assessed. Despite their subsequent very strong cash flow performance, admittedly it does not feel after the recent sell-off that sees their share price around 20% lower since my previous analysis. Whilst the recent banking crisis was a factor, their forecast to see their capital expenditure increase significantly during 2023 was a large contributor that saw a sharp sell-off earlier in the year. Notwithstanding this short-term impact, I am doubling down despite the disappointment because of the very desirable value offered by DVN stock, as I suspect the market is overlooking in favor of focusing on the negatives.

Detailed Analysis

Even though oil prices eased during the second half of 2022 versus the first half, their operating cash flow remained very strong with the full year seeing a result of $8.53b. Not only does this represent an impressive continuation of their results from earlier in the year whereby the first half saw a result of $4.515b, it also represents a massive near-100% increase year-on-year versus their previous result of $4.899b during 2021.

This dynamic is also clearly visible when viewing their operating cash flow on a quarterly basis with the third and fourth quarters of 2022 seeing reported results of $2.104b and $1.911b. Whilst these are obviously down sequentially versus the second quarter that saw a massive result of $2.678b as oil prices traded at triple-digit levels, they are nevertheless still very strong results. Apart from the second quarter, no other quarter since at least the beginning of 2021 surpassed these two results. Even if excluding their working capital movements, their underlying operating cash flow effectively tells the same story and thus creates a very strong momentum going forwards into 2023, despite oil and gas prices coming under pressure from economic concerns.

Similar to the first half of 2022, they kept their capital expenditure restrained during the second half and thus, it continued helping capture the full benefit of their surging operating cash flow with their free cash flow hitting a record-setting $5.835b for the full year. Although going forwards into 2023 there was disappointment for shareholders surrounding their capital expenditure, which is forecast to increase significantly in the year ahead.

Devon Energy Fourth Quarter Of 2022 Results Presentation

When looking at their guidance for 2023, amongst other things they forecast capital expenditure of $3.7b at the midpoint, which represents an increase of more than 40% year-on-year versus their spending of $2.618b during 2022. Understandably in this age where shareholders want dividends and share buybacks from oil and gas companies, there was a sense of disappointment in the market that saw a sharp sell-off. Generally speaking, less free cash flow equals fewer shareholder returns concurrently, namely special dividends and share buybacks in this case. Although, I feel it is important not to focus on the negatives without also considering what value their shares offer, especially after the recent sell-off that sees their share price materially lower versus during most of 2022.

Due to the inherent volatility of the oil and gas industry, assessing the value of their shares is tricky but thankfully, their cash flow performance can be utilized as a basis point, namely the fourth quarter of 2022 as it included contributions from their acquisition spree that was discussed within my previous analysis. Across this period of time, Western Texas Intermediate oil prices averaged circa $83 per barrel that is not too dissimilar to the circa $77.50 to $80 per barrel it averaged thus far into 2023. In turn, they generated operating cash flow $1.911b or $1.957b once excluding working capital movements. If annualized, this equates to circa $7.7b per annum, thereby leaving around $4b of estimated free cash flow once subtracting their forecast capital expenditure for 2023.

Right now, their current market capitalization is approximately $35b and therefore, this estimated free cash flow sees a very high free cash flow yield of around 11.50%. Despite being obviously desirable, it is even more so once considering additional considerations, namely that it arises in conjunction with higher capital expenditure and thus does not require barebones or unsustainably lower investments that could have other been detrimental in the medium to long-term. Nor does it require unrealistically high oil prices or their forecast oil and gas production growth of circa 9% year-on-year during 2023 and therefore when wrapped together, it carries a margin of safety that sees their shares offering very desirable value.

The last month had a few scary moments, most notably with various regional banks collapsing and the near-miss when Credit Suisse (CS) was taken over to avert a potential catastrophe. Whilst yes, this certainly does not bode well for the economy going forwards into 2023, especially given that monetary policy remains tight, thankfully in recent days it became apparent that OPEC remains dedicated to supporting oil prices as they cut production to the surprise of markets.

Unsurprisingly, their move sent oil prices higher and even though this does not resolve nor help the economic concerns widely discussed going forwards into 2023, it still helps lower downside risk for the shareholders of oil companies. Whether the banking crisis remerges and brings about a recession remains a wait-and-see scenario but thankfully, this support from OPEC means that even in a bad scenario, the pain should be particularly short as barring a sudden change of direction, all signs indicate they are dedicated to supporting oil prices, regardless of the economy.

Despite their very strong cash flow performance during the second half of 2022, their net debt still ended the year at $4.986b, thereby spiking higher versus its previous level of $3.004b following the second quarter. To no surprise, this actually stems from their acquisitions spree that my previous analysis focused upon. In fact, thanks to their concurrent excess free cash flow after dividend payments and share buybacks, their net debt is actually not as high as the $5.669b that was previously estimated absent of their retained free cash flow. In light of this situation, it would be redundant to reassess their leverage, debt serviceability and liquidity in detail, especially because the value offered by their shares was the primary focus of this analysis alongside their outlook for 2023.

The three relevant graphs are still included below to provide context for any new readers, which shows their leverage is still within the very low territory despite their net debt spiking, as their net debt-to-EBITDA of 0.46 and net debt-to-operating cash flow of 0.58 are both beneath the applicable threshold of 1.00. Likewise, their accompanying debt serviceability is still perfect with interest coverage of 26.20 and 25.69 when compared against their EBIT and operating cash flow, respectively. Meanwhile, their liquidity is unsurprisingly still strong as well given their current ratio of 1.25 and importantly, their cash ratio of 0.47. If interested in further details regarding these topics, please refer to my previously linked article.

Conclusion

Notwithstanding the disappointment surrounding their guidance for higher capital expenditure during 2023, the same cannot be said for their cash flow performance that remained very strong. As investors, we obviously want to avoid disappointment but realistically, this is unavoidable from time to time. I feel it is important not to focus on the negatives but instead, also consider the value their shares still offer. Given their prospects for a double-digit free cash flow yield, I feel their shares offer very desirable value after the recent sell-off and combined with OPEC cutting oil production to support prices in the face of economic concerns, I believe that upgrading my buy rating to a strong buy rating is now appropriate, as this helps lower downside risk.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Devon Energy’s SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.