TimkenSteel Has A New Cost Structure To Be Profitable

Apr. 06, 2023 1:24 AM ETTimkenSteel Corporation (TMST)
Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
383 Followers

Summary

  • TimkenSteel's pre-2021 losses were due to it operating below its breakeven level. It has changed its cost structure to bring down the breakeven level to below its shipment tonnage.
  • But its past 2 years' results were skewed by high steel prices. To wash out this, I developed a financial model pegging earnings to steel prices and shipment tonnage.
  • Based on my model, I found that TMST is now able to be profitable even if Hot Roll steel prices fall to USD 400 per ton.
Steel worker amid sparks from molten steel in industrial foundry

Monty Rakusen

Investment thesis

Over the past 2 years, TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had taken steps to change its cost structure. The company recognized that its losses from 2015 to 2020 were due to it operating below its breakeven level.

I developed a financial

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
383 Followers
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.