zmeel/E+ via Getty Images

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is a biotechnology firm specializing in life sciences research. The company designs platforms consisting of instruments, consumables, and software to examine biological systems at a large scale and high resolution, with special emphasis on single cell.

Single-cell analysis is a valuable tool to understand cellular behavior and complexity at an individual level. This technique enables the study of heterogeneity among cell populations and detailed gene expression analysis. Furthermore, single-cell analysis sheds light on cellular interactions and spatial context, significantly increasing the understanding of the communication and organization of cells within tissues.

Single-cell analysis has practical applications in disease research, personalized medicine, and drug discovery. By identifying disease-specific cellular changes and patient-specific signatures, researchers can develop targeted therapies. Moreover, single-cell analysis can help drug discovery by elucidating how individual cells respond to treatments, thereby identifying potential drug targets and evaluating drug efficacy.

Seeking Alpha

In the midst of recent market fluctuations, this particular stock has captured my attention through various stock screens. The company's share price has experienced a significant decline, in line with other biotech stocks. From peak to valley, the shares have dropped by 87% and have since experienced a modest recovery. Given these outsized movements, it seems interesting to examine the stock more closely, assess its product line, and determine whether the current stock price accurately reflects the underlying business.

10x Product Pipeline

Chromium

The Chromium platform exhibits several significant features. It delivers high cell throughput, enabling the analysis of up to 1,000,000 cells per microfluidic chip, which enhances the chances of identifying rare disease-causing cells. Additionally, the platform achieves a high cell capture rate of around 65%, surpassing many competitors in capturing rare cells from samples. It also maintains a low doublet rate (less than 1% per 1,000 cells), reducing the loss of cell information, inaccurate data, and unnecessary sequencing.

Chromium's offerings, such as Single Cell Gene Expression, Single Cell Gene Expression Flex, and Single Cell Immune Profiling, allow researchers to investigate various biological systems and diseases, including oncology, immunology, and developmental biology. Furthermore, the platform is highly scalable, lowering the cost per cell.

Visium

The Visium platform is a sophisticated tool for analyzing the spatial positions of biological analytes within tissues at high resolution. Spatial analysis is crucial for comprehending tissue function in both healthy and disease states. This technology, acquired from Spatial Transcriptomics in 2018, has undergone development and enhancement since its acquisition.

Primary use cases for the Visium platform include exploring tissue heterogeneity in diseases like cancer, where spatial relationships between different cell types can significantly impact diagnosis and treatment. The platform is also valuable for studying neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's and ALS, as the spatial context of molecular changes can help reveal underlying causes and potential remedies.

Among its advantages are high spatial resolution, increased gene sensitivity, a streamlined workflow, compatibility with H&E and immunofluorescence stains, and comprehensive analysis and visualization software. These features enable a more accurate representation of the molecular landscape within tissues and facilitate data interpretation for researchers.

Concerning scalability, the Visium platform aims to improve resolution, performance, throughput, and efficiency for existing products. It is also under development to enable spatial interrogation of a wider range of biological analytes, including DNA, immune molecules, epigenetics, and proteins.

Xenium

The Xenium platform for in situ analysis enables scientists to locate and type cells within their tissue context, addressing specific questions based on prior knowledge, often obtained using the Chromium and Visium platforms. In situ analysis involves detecting and analyzing RNA and protein molecules directly within the tissue without extraction or capture. Developed through internal R&D and acquisitions of ReadCoor and CartaNA, the platform provides a comprehensive end-to-end solution, including an instrument, consumables, and software.

Key benefits of the Xenium platform consist of outstanding sensitivity and specificity due to its distinct chemistry, a streamlined workflow, a strategic gene panel approach developed with leading researchers, and top-notch throughput. The Xenium Analyzer instrument, which began shipping in 2022, is designed for fully automated, high-throughput analysis of cells in their tissue environment. It boasts comprehensive onboard analysis capabilities, and results can be easily transferred for interpretation using Xenium Explorer or other open-source tools.

The scalability of the Xenium platform comes from its ability to detect and analyze RNA and protein molecules directly within the tissue, using customizable panels with high-resolution imaging and automated high-throughput analysis. Its versatility allows it to address a wide array of biological questions and applications. In the future, Xenium is anticipated to enable the detection of both RNA and protein in the same tissue section, further expanding its capabilities and scalability.

10x Strategy

We have seen that the company's primary focus is to develop platforms to help scientists and researchers get a better understanding at cellular and molecular levels.

The monetization strategy is based on a closed system design wherein instruments exclusively use their consumables, ensuring a continuous stream of recurring revenue. As the company's applications become increasingly incorporated into later stages of drug development processes, revenue is expected to grow. Their commercial strategy is centered on driving customer adoption and sales of instruments, subsequently creating a user base that purchases consumables, i.e., the razor blade business model.

In terms of manufacturing, they produce the majority of their consumable products in-house at facilities in Singapore and California. To mitigate the risk of production delays resulting from disruptions in the supply of critical components, the company sources some components from third-party suppliers and has qualified second sources for some essential reagents, enzymes, and oligonucleotides.

Financials, Valuation and Risks

Let’s now examine the company's financials and assess the impact of its product portfolio and monetization strategy on its performance.

A review of the income statement reveals that the company has experienced a notable increase in revenues, validating the product line's appeal. However, it's important to note that the company has yet to achieve profitability, which suggests that there is room for improvement in cost management or operational efficiency.

10X Genomics financials; Author computations

Conversely, one cannot overlook a particular consideration point. When stock-based compensation and depreciation charges are added back to the cash flow, the cash burn rate comes close to zero. This suggests that the company has staying power to execute its strategy and product portfolio, all while preserving liquidity. In the current economic environment, this attribute holds considerable importance.

A glance at the company's balance sheet further confirms its ability to maintain operations, as it demonstrates sufficient liquidity to persevere. The current ratio is above 4, while the leverage is very low.

Author's computations

On the flip side, the primary risk stems from rival technologies that could render the company's tech stack outdated and ultimately usurp the applications of 10x products. The elevated cost associated with the company's technology may deter numerous potential users, potentially inviting competitors who can provide more cost-effective solutions.

Additionally, it's worth noting that while 10x single-cell visualization tools boast greater throughput levels compared to previous technologies, they still fall short of meeting researchers' ideal expectations. Additionally, the considerable amount of time required for data interpretation poses a significant challenge.

With that in mind, 2023 signifies the first full year on the market for key products like Chromium Flex, Visium CytAssist, and Xenium, anticipated to foster adoption and increased usage among new and existing customers. A central driver for 10x Genomics' growth in the upcoming years will be boosting the utilization of its products and generating overall consumables revenue. The company is focusing on expanding the number of reactions sold, directly affecting consumables revenue.

Should the company successfully convert this into revenue growth, it might be able to generate nearly $800 million by 2025. At 10 times revenues, this would result in a valuation of around $8 billion, representing a 30% upside through 2025. For a company with a promising portfolio and no substantial cash burn, the downside appears limited. However, in the current context, any additional upside would rely on a higher valuation multiple, which seems improbable. As such, I will be monitoring this company but, for the time being, I will remain on the sidelines.