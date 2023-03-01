SL_Photography/iStock via Getty Images

In November 2022, I presented the case for PetroTal (OTCQX:PTALF)(TSX:TAL:CA), highlighting the company as a rare blend of growth and value and then in January this year. 5 months later, the company has gone a long way, despite the softening oil price environment. While management has no control on the macro environment, on a micro level everything has been done right – long-term debt has been repaid and shareholder return program was announced. At the same time reserve growth continues its multi-year consecutive growth and PetroTal is trading at a deep discount to its estimated after-tax 2P NPV.

2022 highlights

PetroTal achieved excellent 2022 with average production of 12.2kboe/day for the year, marking 36.1% YoY growth. It has to be noted that Q4’22 was weaker in terms of production, which averaged 10.4kboe/day for the quarter, due to low river levels and temporary blockades by the local indigenous groups. However, as those issues were resolved, the company finished the year with a strong exit rate of over 20.7kboe/day in the second half of December. Average realized price/barrel for the year amounted to US$96.67 (+41.7% YoY), which resulted in a record netback of US$56.90/barrel. EBITDA for the year was also at record-high level of US$256.1M (+151.1% YoY). This has helped to improve massively the financial position of PetroTal as the company finished the year at US$74.2M of net surplus, compared to US$56.1M of net debt a year ago.

Financial summary (PetroTal)

2023 guidance and updates

On the back of its strong financial position and still favorable oil price environment, the company revealed that it fully repaid its US$80M of bonds in Q1’23 and is now essentially debt-free. Also, management announced the initiation of a capital return program, consisting of both dividends and share buybacks. The initial plans are for US$0.015/share quarterly dividend with expected payment in June’23. As far as the repurchase program, management has said that due to some regulatory restrictions it will likely be in the range of 30-35M shares. Another important update is related to the shares being uplisted to the TSX, making the accessible to a wider investor base.

2023 guidance (PetroTal)

As far as 2023 guidance, PetroTal intends to achieve average daily production rate of 14-15kboe for the tear, marking another consecutive year of double digit growth. This shall be possible as barging capacity of the river export route to Brazil was expanded. While in Q1’23 river levels were again low, they normalized at the end of the quarter and management expects that it will be able to compensate for the lower production in the next quarters.

Reserve replacement

Reserves (PetroTal)

PetroTal is one of the few oil and gas companies, that have been able to achieve consistent growth in reserves across all categories in multiple years in a row. As such, 2P reserves reached 96.7Mboe (+24.1% YoY), while 3P grew to 168.3Mboe (+14.5% YoY) as of 2022. Note, that this figures include only the operating Bretana field and exclude the highly prospective but undeveloped Osheki-Kameza block.

Valuation discussion

Economics of the reserves at Bretana (PetroTal)

As a starting point in my valuation estimate I’ll use the economic profile of the 2P reserves from the most recent update as of 2022 year-end. According to the data, only 2P of the operating Bretana field stands at around US$1.5B (+47.9% YoY). Note, that the increases are both due to increase in reserves and higher oil price assumption (low US$80s/barrel), which seems reasonable. For simplicity, I’ll use the fully diluted share count, as the warrants outstanding are currently in the money and makes sense for them to be exercised.

Unit NPV of 2P reserves US$M 1 509 Net debt US$M -74.2 Proceeds from warrants US$M 10 Implied equity value US$M 1 593 Shares outstanding (diluted) M 941.812 Implied share price US$ 1.69 Current share price US$ 0.56 Implied upside % 202% Click to enlarge

*Author's own assumptions

The calculation implies that based on the estimated after-tax NPV of the 2P reserves of the operating Bretana field, PetroTal’s shares should be worth around US$1.69/share, implying 3x potential. Such figures suggest massive margin of safety, regarding asset fundamentals, when it comes to investing in PetroTal.

Risks

The biggest threat to PetroTal is political risk. In the last months of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, the county was shaken by large protests, including road blockades. However, now the situation is normalizing. One of the reasons of the production constraints faced by PetroTal is indeed the lack of law and order in the country, which jeopardized the previously main exporting rout through the ONP pipeline. Now the company has developed an alternative export route to Brazil, it has reduced that risk.

Exporting routes (PetroTal)

The river export route, though, comes with another risk of its own – low river levels. In persistently drought weather conditions, barging will be negatively impacted. So if the ONP pipeline becomes an option again, PetroTal should be able to lift production well into the 20kboe day area, as logistics, not production capacity has been the main constraint.

Conclusion

PetroTal is a one of the few oil and gas companies, with multi-year track records of expanding both reserves and production. The initiation of a shareholder return program and the uplisting on the TSX should support the share price and put the stock on the radar of a wider investor base. At the same time, the estimated after-tax NPV of the 2P reserves of the Bretana field, suggests a 3x potential of the share price, leaving a wide margin of safety on the investment case for PetroTal stock.

