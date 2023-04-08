Florent Molinier

Introduction

I’ve written three articles on SA about U.S. conglomerate Global Tech Industries Group (OTCQB:GTII), the latest of which was in December when I said that Q3 2022 results looked underwhelming as liabilities continued to pile up and the company didn’t have enough cash to pay its officers their wages in cash.

In late December, Global Tech Industries announced that it began merger talks with Creatd (OTCQB:VOCL), the owner of social platform owner Vocal. The sum of the deal stood at $100 million in shares, and it looked like Global Tech Industries could finally start generating revenues. However, the merger talks fell through in February and the 2022 annual report of Global Tech Industries released on March 31 revealed that the latter is in deep trouble from a financial standpoint. There were no revenues in Q4 2022 and the operating loss for the quarter came in at $9.51 million. The working capital position was still negative at the end of December, and I think there could be significant stock dilution coming soon. Let’s review.

Overview of the Q4 2022 financial results

In case you're not familiar with Global Tech Industries or my earlier coverage, here's a brief description of the business. The company was formed in 1980 under the name of Western Exploration and went through several name changes over the following years before settling on Global Tech Industries in 2016 when it decided to focus on investing in bioscience, clean tech, and global health technologies.

Over the following years, the acquisitions of several companies fell through for different reasons - casual dining restaurants chain GoFun, optometry solutions provider Bronx Family Eye Care, telecommunication services firm Jabber Telecom, and software and practice management company My Retina just to name a few. Considering how often the M&A deals of Global Tech Industries Group have been terminated over the past few years, I find it unsurprising that the merger with Creatd was called off.

Turning our attention to the Q4 2022 balance sheet, total assets stood at $18.3 million as of December and the bulk of that sum was linked to a license the company received in June with the acquisition of gold trader Gold Transactions International that had a network that buys gold from artisan miners internationally and then provides transportation, assaying, refining, and storage services to a free trade zone in Dubai. Considering Gold Transactions International had revenues of just $0.13 million in 2021 and Global Tech Industries Group generated no revenues in 2022, I think that this license could be worthless.

Cash and cash equivalents rose by $3.04 million quarter on quarter as proceeds from the exercise of warrants in Q4 came in at $3.27 million. It made sense for investors to exercise these warrants as they have an exercise price of $2.75 and the share price reached a 52-week high of $8.97 in October 2022. Considering the share price of the company hasn’t surpassed $2.75 since the start of 2023, I don’t expect significant proceeds from warrants during the first half of the year. The remaining warrants expire on April 8, 2023.

Turning our attention to the liabilities, I think that Global Tech Industries is in trouble as working capital continued to be in the red as of December 2022. In addition, the company had $4.79 million of long term notes payable with maturities between 2024 and 2027.

Cash used in operating activities in Q4 2022 alone was $0.28 million and with proceeds from warrants unlikely to be significant in the first few months of 2023, I think that Global Tech Industries is likely to tap the equity market in the near future in order to fund its operations.

Turning our attention to the income statement, I find it bizarre that the company spent $6.83 million on charitable donations in Q4 considering its balance sheet is in a rough shape. The donations were made in shares and there is no explanation in the 2022 financial report about this expenditure. In addition, compensation and professional fees expenses soared by over 140% quarter on quarter to $2.5 million, thus bringing the operating loss for Q4 2022 to $9.51 million.

Overall, I think Q4 2022 was another underwhelming quarter for Global Tech Industries investors as the company failed to complete yet another acquisition and liabilities kept rising. There were no revenues and I think the gold trading license isn’t worth much.

So, how do you play this? Well, short selling seems dangerous as data from Fintel shows that the short borrow fee rate stands at 88.14% as of the time of writing. In addition, there are no call options available, considering Global Tech Industries is trading on the OTC market.

Looking at the risks for the bear case, I think that there are two major ones. First, the market valuation of the company could soar when it announces yet another major acquisition. Second, the share prices of microcap companies can increase for spurious and unknown reasons. We've already seen this happen several times here since early 2021.

Investor takeaway

In 2016, Global Tech Industries changed its name ahead of planned investments in bioscience, clean tech, and global health technologies. Over six years later, there are still no revenues, and several acquisitions in different sectors have failed to materialize. The working capital position was negative as of December and I think that proceeds from the exercise of warrants are likely to dry up for the first half of 2023.

Overall, I think that the business of Global Tech Industries isn’t worth much in its current state and that it’s unlikely to become profitable anytime soon. That being said, I think that short selling is dangerous here as the short borrow fee rate is over 88% and there are no call options available. In my view, risk-averse investors should avoid this stock.

