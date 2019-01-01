Exact Sciences Leads The Way In Low-Cost Cancer Screening

Apr. 06, 2023 2:30 AM ETExact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)
Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.76K Followers

Summary

  • Population-based cancer screening is now closer than ever to becoming a reality.
  • EXAS products have a leading market position in their respective markets, offering a solid foundation as the company expands into new market opportunities.
  • Q4 delivered meaningful progress towards management profitability plans, but uncertainties remain regarding R&D and SG&A expenses as EXAS continues its expansion into new markets.

Cancer prevention screening check-up disease ill illness healthy

Boarding1Now

Investment Thesis

Population-based cancer screening is now closer than ever to becoming a reality, supported by a broad political determination to lower national healthcare spending and improve outcomes through a preventive, active approach to healthcare, cemented by the Affordable Care Act

EXAS revenue estimates

Author's estimates based on company filings

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.76K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EXAS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.