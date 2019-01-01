DKosig

In a high-inflation environment, the bonds market is exposed to higher risks. The same sentiment applies to MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX). Yet, it continues to thwart the unfavorable impact while stabilizing its core operations. It maintains an impressive performance while balancing revenue growth with viability. Its operating capacity remains high with high margins. Even better, its financial positioning is in excellent shape. It has high cash levels, making it a very liquid company. It can sustain its operating capacity and cover borrowings and capital returns. Meanwhile, dividends are consistent. However, yields are low, conveying that the stock price may be too high for the current payouts.

Company Performance

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. operates in a highly volatile and cyclical market. Generally, risks are lower in the bonds market, but inflationary headwinds can hammer yields. But it also offers opportunities for certain types of bonds that may lead to increased capital inflows. As a bond trading platform, MKTX also receives positive and negative spillovers in the market. Despite the massive changes in the past year, it stabilized its core operations.

Its operating revenue amounted to $719 million, a 3% year-over-year growth. It was also 41% higher than pre-pandemic levels, showing it sustained its growth amidst inflation. In quarterly values, we have a closer look at the impact of inflation. Quarterly revenues in 2022 consistently dropped in three quarters before rebounding in 4Q 2022. It amounted to $177.9 million, 7% higher than in 4Q 2021 and 3% higher than in 3Q 2022. The revenue trend could prove the inverse relationship between inflation and bonds. Aside from that, various factors affected its performance.

First, there was a mixed impact of bonds. US high-grade bonds had lower duration, which reduced its total credit average variable transaction fees per million (FPM). Meanwhile, corporate bonds had tailwinds rebound from 2022 lows. Also, there was an increased core credit product penetration, increasing the total ADV by 24%. It was impressive for a seasonally weaker quarter.

Second, its increased concentration on government-backed securities worked in its favor. In essence, these securities are more inflation-linked so they have better yields in a high-inflation environment. They also have better hedges against devaluation due to inflation. As such, trading volume and clients in these securities increased. Active clients in municipal bonds and US Treasuries rose by 15% and 27%, respectively. Overall, all bond types in the platform yielded better than 2019 levels and saw increased clients and traders.

Third, its efforts and innovations paid off. MKTX increased its core products, capitalized on the Open Trading network, and expanded its business through geographic diversification. Its pricing strategy also helped capture more clients and traders. These offered a more favorable trading and operating environment. So, there were more clients, traders, and trading volume. There were also market share gains in the company due to its increased market penetration. Hence, it received more commissions and other revenues for information and post-trade services.

What made MKTX a solid business is its operational efficiency. Its operating expenses rose proportionately to revenues. Its operating margin of 45% was the lowest since 2019. Meanwhile, its 4Q operating margin was 44%. Despite this, its viability was high, leading to adequate returns. The company remained flourishing with its well-balanced revenue growth and margins.

The market landscape may remain challenging as macroeconomic indicators stay elevated. But improvements may continue as the Fed maintains its conservative approach to stabilizing inflation. Even better, MarketAxess posted a solid performance in the first two months of the year. There was a double-digit increase in total credit average daily volume of $14 billion. These trends were driven mainly by high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, and municipal bonds.

How MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. May Remain A Solid Company

Macroeconomic prospects in the US remain bleak, but improvements are visible. Inflation and interest rates are still elevated but more manageable today. Inflation has dropped by over 30% from its 2022 peak. Also, interest rates keep increasing, which is logical to stabilize inflation. The tight monetary policy of The Fed may lower inflation more. Also, interest rate increments may continue to cool down. These trends are possible, given the softening demand across industries and clearing supply chain bottlenecks. Hence, the market environment may become more favorable for the company and the bonds market in the long run. It may see higher yields, increased clients and traders, and more stable expenses.

Moreover, the company maintains a solid financial positioning. It has high and adequate cash reserves even after the 13% decrease. It comprises 30% of the total assets, making MarketAxess a very liquid company. Likewise, borrowings are now lower, which can be helpful to manage interest expenses and maintain liquidity amidst interest rate hikes. We can confirm it using the cash flow from operations, which is about seven times higher than CapEx. Its FCF/Sales Ratio reached 41%, proving that the company made the most out of its revenues and turned them into cash. As such, MKTX remains a sustainable company. It has an impressive capacity to sustain its operating size, repay borrowings, and cover capital returns and dividends.

Stock Price

The stock price of MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. remains in an uptrend. It has already rebounded from its 2022 plunge. At $392.29, it is already 28% higher than last year's value. Despite the substantial increase, the PB Ratio shows that the stock price is still enticing. Its current BVPS and PB Ratio are 28.72 and 12.33x. If we use the current BVPS and the annual average PB Ratio of 15.07x, the target price will be $431.69. But EV Model disagrees, given the target price of ($14.33 B EV - (-$0.41 B Net Debt)) / 37,648,000 common shares outstanding = $391.26. Indeed, the stock price is still fairly valued but may be reaching its maximum range.

Moreover, MKTX is a secure dividend stock, given its consistent payouts. However, dividend yields are underwhelming at only 0.74%. It is lower than the S&P 500 and NASDAQ average of 1.74% and 1.46%. The only consolation is that dividends remain well-covered with a Dividend Payout Ratio of 45%. To assess the stock price better, we will use the DCF Model.

FCFF $252,000,000

Cash $482,690,000

Borrowings $82,680,000

Perpetual Growth Rate 4.8%

WACC 9.2%

Common Shares Outstanding 37,648,000

Stock Price $392.29

Derived Value $374.08

The stock price shows potential overvaluation. The uptrend appears logical, but it seems to have already exceeded its intrinsic value. It has a 5% downside potential in the next 12-18 months. Investors must watch out for the stock price, especially now that the market environment remains volatile. They may have to wait for a better entry point for buying shares.

Bottom line

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. remains a solid company in the capital market. It also has high cash reserves to cover its operating capacity, borrowings, and capital returns. Its performance in the long run may become even more robust once inflation stabilizes further. However, the stock price shows potential overvaluation and appears expensive relative to dividends. The recommendation, for now, is that MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. stock is a hold.