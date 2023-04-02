jetcityimage

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stock took a dip on Tuesday as economic jitters re-kindled investors' fears about bank stocks. The stock fell 3% in just one day of trading. Although no material news about Schwab was released on Tuesday, it may have gotten caught up in renewed interest rate worries. Recently, OPEC decided to cut output, which caused oil futures to spike 5% in a single day. This naturally got investors worried about more rate hikes, which in Schwab's case would be troubling, as it is sitting on a massive amount of unrealized securities losses. It reports $12.3 billion in losses in its financial statements, an amount that gets counted as equity. It also discloses $15 billion in losses on held to maturity securities; those aren't considered part of equity, but do affect liquidity. Further, Schwab has been reclassifying securities from available for sale ("AFS") to held to maturity ("HFS") in recent quarters, a behavior typical of the banks that failed in March. Basically, Schwab actually has $27.3 billion in losses rather than the claimed $12.3 billion. The AFS securities are already reported at fair value, but the HTM losses aren't. If those securities were reported at fair value they'd reduce Schwab's $36 billion in shareholder's equity to $21 billion.

These figures all look pretty alarming. However, the way the "unrealized losses" discourse played out in the media after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed was a little misleading. Media outlets like Bloomberg endlessly highlighted the banks' $620 billion in unrealized losses after SVB failed, because that bank's unrealized losses contributed to its collapse. Basically, when a bank run happens, you have to start selling securities, because your cash position gets whittled down to $0. Once you start selling, unrealized losses transform into realized losses. If your unrealized loss is big enough, it can result in you failing to pay off your depositors.

That's all well and good, but unrealized losses as a single factor, considered in themselves, do not cause banks to fail. A large enough unrealized loss can certainly cause book value to decrease, but it won't necessarily cause a failure. What matters is the amount of market value left AFTER the unrealized losses are subtracted. As it turns out, Schwab's liquidity after unrealized losses is about 67% of the value of its liabilities. So, it would take a truly colossal bank run for Schwab to go broke. That fact in itself does not make Schwab a buy, but this stock certainly doesn't look like an obvious sell either.

Charles Schwab - Liquidity Covers 67% of the Liabilities

Earlier I mentioned that Charles Schwab's liquid assets are 67% of liabilities, so I will now explain how I arrived at that figure.

On Charles Schwab's balance sheet it reports $147.8 billion worth of AFS securities and $173 billion in HTM securities, which is enough to cover almost all of the deposits. However, if you scroll a little further down the company's 10-K, you notice that there are significant amounts of unrealized losses in both categories of securities. The AFS securities are already reported at fair value, so what we see on the balance sheet there reflects economic reality. That's not the case with the HTM securities. Those are actually worth $158 billion, or $12.3 billion less than what's reported on the balance sheet.

Charles Schwab Securities (Charles Schwab)

It is true that Charles Schwab is sitting on large amounts of unrealized securities losses. However, If you look at the amount of liquid securities it has, and compare them to deposits, you quickly notice that the company's liquidity is robust.

As we can see above, Schwab has:

$158.9 billion in HTM securities at fair value.

$147.8 billion in AFS securities at fair value.

Elsewhere on Schwab's 10K, we see that it has $40.1 billion in cash:

Schwab Balance Sheet (Charles Schwab)

So, Schwab has $346.1 billion in very liquid assets if everything is adjusted down to fair value. Against this, we have $515.1 billion in liabilities. So, Schwab's liquidity covers 67% of all liabilities. It also covers a whopping 94.6% of deposits, which is an unheard of figure for more conventional banks. As I wrote in a recent article on Bank of America (BAC), 50% coverage is pretty good for such banks.

The reason why I refer to liquidity as a percentage of total liabilities in Schwab's case is because it is primarily a brokerage. It has large sums of payables to brokerage clients that could cause runs on its liquidity-most of the big banks have these as well, but they're smaller in proportion to total liabilities. I think it's best to look at Schwab in terms of total liabilities instead of deposits for this reason. Certainly, it's the most prudent approach: if you simply compared Schwab's liquidity to its deposits you'd conclude it's swimming in liquidity and nearly "unsinkable," an overly euphoric conclusion that ignores earnings related risks and the ever-shrinking book value.

Where I Stand on Schwab

After reading all the glowing praise for Schwab's liquidity position in the section above you might think I consider the stock a raging buy, but I don't. I do have some exposure via Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)(TD:CA) stock, but that's it.

I only consider it a hold. That is, I think it's a stock where you probably won't suffer a permanent loss of capital, but not necessarily one where you will make a lot of money.

The reason has to do with the stock's valuation, and its likely earnings trajectory.

At today's prices, SCHW trades at:

12.8 times earnings.

4.5 times sales.

3.44 times book value.

44 times operating cash flow.

Seeking Alpha Quant gives Schwab a "D-" for valuation, and I'm inclined to agree with that assessment. This is an environment where you can buy banks, including well capitalized banks, below book value. At the time of this writing, BAC was on offer for all of 0.91 times book value. Some regional banks were cheaper still. In the meantime, we have Schwab trading at 3.44 times book. It's more expensive than its peers.

Now, the obvious counterpoint is, "sure, but Schwab has more growth than those companies do." Brokerage services are doing better than lending in 2022/2023, so that should come as no surprise. However, it's hardly guaranteed to last forever. Brokerages generally make more money when the markets are more volatile. They profit by capturing the bid-ask spread on stock and bond sales. In volatile markets, like the one we've had over the last 12 months, brokerages tend to make a lot of money. In 2022, market volumes, particularly options volumes, were up significantly year-over-year. The NYSE reported 1.1 million more equity options contracts for 2022 than for 2021. This increase in trading volume benefits brokers like Schwab, because it gives them more transactions to profit off of. That explains Schwab's high growth last year, which was 12.1% on the top line and 23.7% on the bottom line-far better than your average bank.

It's certainly exciting to see a financial stock delivering all this growth in a sector that's not exactly known for growth. However, the growth was largely a function of market volatility. When investors get panicked they tend to trade more frequently, resulting in big earnings for companies like Schwab. All brokers benefit from this phenomenon, Bank of America reported it last quarter too, it's just that Schwab has a proportionately larger brokerage division than BAC does.

The conditions that are causing Schwab to make a lot of money right now aren't permanent. If the market stabilizes, or people start trading less, Schwab will make less money. Additionally, if the yield curve continues to invert, it may face pressure in its banking operations, in which it uses deposits to finance investments. When short term bonds have higher yields than long term bonds, it gets harder to do this, as the lender faces pressure to compete with high yield treasuries. Currently, the U.S. yield curve is inverted, so this is a risk to Charles Schwab.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line about Charles Schwab is that it's a fine company that has great liquidity. It's a buy at some price, it's just not clear that the current price is there just yet. Most likely, Schwab's excellent 2022 earnings growth won't continue into 2023. The earnings release is mere days away, so we'll find out how the first quarter went soon enough. I'm inclined so think that Schwab will probably still have some positive earnings growth, but I'm not certain it will be enough to support the current valuation. For me it's just a hold.