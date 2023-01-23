GordZam/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After being taken public on September 15, 2022, Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) recently plunged to its 52-week low of $4.15 per share on March 20, 2023, and since then has more than doubled to trade at $8.50 per share as I write.

There has been no visible catalyst that triggered the upward move, so it's likely it was nothing more than a temporary bounce off its all-time low as a publicly traded company.

It appears the company may have made some breakthroughs with battery technology, but there have been limited sales outside of batteries being acquired for the purpose of testing them.

Beyond that, the major issue the company faces is concerning its production capacity, which it's working on building out in order to meet growing market demand.

In this article we'll look at some of its recent numbers, its strategy of building out product capacity, and why things could get worse before they get better in 2023 because of the global economy having a strong chance of getting much weaker as the year goes on, which could have an impact on how much companies spend on its products.

TradingView

Some of the numbers

Revenue for full year 2022 was $4.4 million, compared to revenue of $2.8 million for full year 2021, a gain of 59 percent year-over-year.

Customized design service accounted for $1.84 million in revenue, compared to $1.62 million for full year 2021, while battery sales accounted for $2.35 million in revenue, compared to $1.15 million in full year 2021. A government grant of $227,000 accounted for the remaining revenue.

Cost of revenue jumped to $9.8 million from $7.1 million, up 39 percent from full year 2021.

Total operating expenses for full year 2022 was $12.6 million, compared to $6.3 million for all of 2021, up 100 percent year-over-year. SG&A expenses were $10.6 million, up 118.00 percent from $4.8 million in full year 2021. The company guides for that to increase in 2023.

Net loss from operations for 2022 was -$(17.3) million, or -$(0.24) per diluted share, compared to net loss from operations of -$(9.90) million, or -$(0.15) per share for full year 2021, down 75 percent.

At the end of calendar 2022 the company had cash of $69.7 million and no debt.

Guidance was general, with management pointing to a few continual development services programs that it expects to complete some time in 2023, which is expected to generate some revenue in the latter half of the year. The company also mentioned the limitations on its growth because of the lack of manufacturing capacity. It doesn't expect that to improve until after 2023.

Company 10-K

Expansion and financing

Management stated that the goal of the company over the next few years will be to boost capacity in order to meet growth demand. The major expansion of the company is its Brighton, Colorado facility, which when finished, will be a gigawatt scale operation. The key focus of the company in the near term is to build out the first 500-megawatt demonstration program United States Department of Energy (DOE).

On a smaller scale, AMPX is working on increasing the capacity for silicon anode production at its Fremont, California facility to about 2 megawatts by the end of 2023. The overall expansion there is projected to increase in capacity by 10x from current levels.

While that will help in better serve its aviation customers, it could also accelerate the sampling and qualification projects related to its backlog. That's important to me because, while the company has promising tech, it has yet to prove at the commercial level that it's viable, by which I mean a company buys the finished product for use, not for the purpose of testing.

The company's batteries have had some success with drones, as evidenced by the use of AMPX batteries in the High-Altitude Pseudo Satellite Zephyr airplane of Airbus, which uses solar energy to power its flights. Batteries from AMPX were used in Zephyr flights covering 140,000 nautical miles in 2022.

Airbus participated in a funding round of Amprius in October 2019, with the idea of helping AMPX increase its production capacity to meet the short-term demand associated with the Zephyr program.

Airbus struggled to deliver aircraft in January 2023, with only 20 delivered in the month. At the same time, it was also seeking investment from outside sources to fund its Zephyr drone program, so in the near term it's questionable as to how much of a catalyst this will be for AMPX in the near future.

On the other hand, if it's able to secure financing for the project, it could accelerate scaling the business, which could be a tailwind for AMTX if and when that happens.

That would be a significant benefit to AMPX, which needs to have its batteries go beyond the testing stage for its customers, to actual usage at scale.

Even though it's expected to increase capacity at its Fremont plant to 2 megawatt hours, companies like Tesla (TSLA) have 37,000 MWh, while Electrovaya has 150 MVh.

I agree with Stephen Tobin that the company must generate battery orders that go beyond being for testing purposes, and that it must seriously ramp up production capacity in order to be a serious contender in the industry.

Financing expansion

Since AMPX has $69.7 million and no debt, it has some capacity to invest in expansion, but will need more than that to achieve its production capacity goals.

Along with its fairly strong balance sheet, management also alluded to the company increasing funding via equity such as warrants, and over avenues such as grants, incentives, and loans.

On a larger scale, it now has an equity facility that provides the company with up to $200.00 million in funding. The company raised about $70.00 million net of expenses when it was taken public by SPAC company Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in September 2022.

The company has received in excess of $10.00 million in local and state incentive packages associated with its facility in Colorado and expects to receive support from U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

Management believes it now has the available funding from the public and private sector to build out the needed capacity to meet market demand.

That said, it did say G&A costs in particular are going to continue to climb throughout 2023 as the company allocates the bulk of its expenditures on building out capacity at Fremont and working on its Brighton, Colorado facility.

Under the current macro-economic environment and high interest rates, I'm certain the costs of development are going to exceed expectations, and that's likely to surprise to the downside in 2023. That's especially true if the economy gets weaker as the year goes on, and companies pull back on financing non-core projects.

According to management, there are also uncertainties concerning spending in regard to the Colorado plant, based upon the timing of the rezoning approval and other factors. Under that scenario, the launch of production could easily by pushed out further into the future, which I think would put downward pressure on its share price.

Conclusion

The company has made a lot of claims as to the quality of its tech, and if it is found to be accurate and able to be commercialized, then AMPX could be a significant player in the battery market.

It definitely needs to expand beyond the aviation sector, but as the company stands today, it doesn't have the ability to do so. It's struggling to meet the modest demand from Airbus in regard to production capacity, leaving it with a growing pipeline, but one that it has yet to prove it can deliver on.

Management said it's going to take until the end of 2024 before it operates at the scale where it can meet growing demand from its potential customer base.

A lot can happen between now and then, and the first thing it needs to do is get some orders that are for the purpose of being used, rather than orders its customers are using to test its batteries.

The other thing it has yet to prove is in regard to scaling and orders. If it does in fact successfully boost production capacity, will the orders in its pipeline point to legitimate commercial usage, or will it be ongoing testing of its products until it's proven they can deliver on the promises made by the company.

For the remainder of 2023 the company will continue to focus primarily on growing its aviation business while working on expanding beyond that limited sector.

While there is the usual hype surrounding a battery company like AMPX, it should be remembered that it still only generated $4.4 million in revenue in 2022, with a net loss of -$(17.3) million. I don't see there being much change in the performance of the company in 2023, outside the possibility of any surprises in relationship to production capacity coming online earlier than expected, which could push revenue up.

There are plenty of agreements in place, such as with AeroVironment, Airbus, BAE Systems, FLIR, and a number of others, but it's one thing to have an agreement in place, it's another to be able to supply the demand.

On the expense side of things, management confirmed it's going to increase, and because of the lack of scaling ability at this time, should put further downward pressure on the bottom line.

The fact concerning AMPX is, it needs to prove its products are differentiated in quality in real-world circumstances. That can't happen until it expands beyond Airbus and delivers batteries to various industries that confirm its tech is, in fact, superior.

If that occurs, the next step will be to prove it can execute on building out its production capacity to levels where it can meet demand. Until it does so, it's simply another tech company that has a lot of potential in a growing market.

Over the longer term, it also must successfully expand beyond the aviation market in order to achieve the potential investors are looking for in the company.