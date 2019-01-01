Mario Tama

With the pandemic mostly in the rear view mirror, the automotive industry has spent a lot of time trying to get things back on track. US giants that have long depended on ICE vehicles for the majority of their sales are working to transition their businesses to electric, but also make sure that their financial situation is under control. For General Motors (NYSE:GM), things are starting to look up, so I believe that it is time for the company to raise its dividend.

As a reminder, GM had a $0.38 per share quarterly payout prior to the start of the coronavirus. At the end of 2019, that gave GM stock an annual yield of about 4.15%, which was quite nice in a low interest rate environment. As the graphic below shows, the company suspended the dividend during the pandemic, and a $0.09 quarterly dividend was reinstated last year.

GM Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

So far, there have been three payments at that rate, which means the full year total of $0.36 isn't even matching the quarterly payout pre-pandemic. At GM's current share price below $35, the stock is yielding just 1.04% on an annual basis. Key competitor Ford (F) currently has an annual yield of 4.86%, before including special dividends, so investors looking primarily for income are likely not going with GM currently.

The current dividend yield for GM might have been okay back in 2019, but the overall market situation is much different today. Short term US Treasuries can get you almost 5% per year, and even the 30-year will fetch you more than 3.56% today. If GM wants its shares to be more attractive to income investors, it needs to raise its dividend, perhaps quite significantly.

At the current dividend rate, GM is paying out about half a billion dollars in cash dividends to shareholders on an annual basis. The company's guidance for this year is for adjusted automotive free cash flow of $5 billion to $7 billion, and it recently announced it was buying out a bunch of workers in an effort to save $2 billion in structural costs per year. Even doubling the dividend would only require roughly $1 billion in cash per year, which seems quite doable in the current environment.

It was the middle of August last year when the company announced that it was reinstating the dividend. In theory, the company could pay the current 9 cent rate four times in a row and then raise it then. However, if the business is doing as expected so far this year or perhaps even better, I would think the Q1 earnings report in a few weeks would be a great opportunity to announce a raise. The sooner that you raise it, the more investors will feel comfortable that the business is in solid shape.

As for GM shares, Wall Street analysts are very positive on the name right now. The average price target on the street is above $50, which implies about 44% upside from current levels. I'm not that positive in the near term, as I do think the US might enter recession territory this year, but the stock is towards the bottom end of its yearly range seen in the chart below. A good Q1 report and perhaps even a dividend raise could be enough to get shares at least back to the 50-day moving average (purple line).

GM Last 12 Months (Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, General Motors should look to increase its dividend this year. The company is certainly producing enough free cash flow to return more capital to shareholders. Even if the dividend doesn't get back to its pre-pandemic levels right away, a doubling of the payout would at least get the annual yield back over 2% at the current stock price. While that might not provide the annual income that competitor Ford or even fixed income instruments generate right now, it would likely be a welcome sign to shareholders about GM's improving financial situation.