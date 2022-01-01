Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Media headlines impact our thinking and the lines of discussion. Nowhere is this more true today than in the regional bank selloff. It appears that the only question one needs to try and answer is whether a company can survive a bank run or not. Of course that part is important and existential risks must never be taken lightly in the case of financial companies. They are designed to run with high leverage. They are designed to lure investors with "cheap" valuations. They are also designed to blow-up.

So we get that The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is being looked at through that lens, but we still find the discussion missing the main point. Why even bother with this if you want exposure to the financial sector? Let us show what we mean in a quick segment article.

The Risks

There is no denying that SCHW has some risks. They did buy into the ZIRP (zero interest rate policy) regime being around for a long time, if not forever and went hook, line and sinker into the longer duration securities. As shown below, while the bulk of retail deposits at SCHW are insured, it does sport a very high level of unrealized losses as a percentage of tier 1 Capital. We have highlighted another bank we wrote about recently, M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), and you can see how far away from SCHB it stands.

SEC Digger-Twitter

In essence we have contrasted the most risk-taking, with the least risk taking. All that said, there are reasons to be less worried about SCHW today than 3 weeks back. The Federal Reserve has opened a liquidity spigot that allows these securities to be pledged at par. This significantly reduces "forced selling" risks. Far more importantly, the long end of the bond curve has rallied significantly. The numbers above are based on Q4-2022 results and things have improved on the loss front. The combination alongside SCHB's "too-big-too-fail" status, likely makes it safe. There is also no denying that pretty much everyone believes in the ability of FDIC to payout claims, so the insured deposits (80% of total) will not be fleeing for safety. On a scale of 1-10 of risks, we see this as a 2.

The Real Issue

Well ok so they won't die, but that does not mean you should buy. The real issue here is that SCHW, like most financials, is reliant on "spread income". In 2022, net interest revenue was 60% higher than net income.

SCHW 10-K

So if we see contraction in net interest revenues, your bottom line is done. This is not specific to SCHW. All banks are facing this threat.

Jeff Weniger called it the "bank walk".

Jeff Weniger-Twitter

We would name this as "why every bank earnings estimate is plain wrong". So far the banks have not reacted much to this flight.

Morgan Stanley-Marketwatch

But they are beginning to and it will be an intense fight. SCHW will have to pay more, a lot more and so will every other bank. If SCHW pledges its securities at par at the Federal Reserve, it will have to pay a similar rate to the Fed Funds rate for that privilege.

So our point is that there is no scenario, none, that SCHW's earnings do fine from here on out.

Valuation & Verdict

The Street has been downgrading these earnings numbers.

Seeking Alpha

In fact, team groupthink was able to reach an unanimous verdict as to where earnings are headed.

Seeking Alpha

We think they are all still wrong. Not about the direction, but about the magnitude. When all is said and done, SCHW will be lucky to generate $3.00 of earnings this year. So it is trading at 16-17X our estimates, after a 40% stock price drop. Here is MTB with its forward estimates. At 6.7X.

Seeking Alpha

Wouldn't you want to bet on the most conservative among the banks at half the multiple of SCHW? How about a bigger name?

The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) is right next to MTB on that chart. We have circled it below.

SEC Digger-Twitter

It trades at 9.5X earnings.

Seeking Alpha

GS also has very low exposure to the yield curve as it is more of a capital market activity dependent bank. So there is far less risk to those earnings than SCHW's.

If you expand your group to quality regional banks or even the larger cap JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC), you will reach the same conclusion. SCHW is not cheap and still has higher risks than most of these names. Why would you pay a premium multiple for that? Because you think it will survive? Remember survival is not the same as generating returns.

The Preferred Shares

Sometimes the common shares offer a poor risk-reward but the preferred shares hit the right spot. We examined these two from SCHW below.

1) The Charles Schwab Corporation DEP SHS 1/40 PFD (SCHW.PD)

2) The Charles Schwab Corporation 4.450% DEP SHS REP 1/40TH N-CUM PFD SERJ (SCHW.PJ)

The securities carry a solid rating from S&P and do offer a solid qualified dividend. But as with most financial institution preferreds, they are non-cumulative. The details for SCHW.PD are provided below.

Quantum Online

SCHW.PD currently yields far more than SCHW.PJ (6.42% vs 5.92%), but neither offer enough here to take us off the sidelines. We still prefer Bank of America Corporation 7.25%CNV PFD L (BAC.PL) in this space.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.