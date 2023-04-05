Chart Of The Week - Services Prices Going Down, Down, Down

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.33K Followers

Summary

  • One of the stickier components of recent inflation data has been services inflation.
  • Inflation was a 2021 and 2022 story, but the Fed has been so aggressive with their rate hikes that they’ve now created a tremendous amount of credit risk.
  • The Fed remains overly worried about a 1970s-style price spiral.

Trading charts background

da-kuk

One of the stickier components of recent inflation data has been services inflation. In the CPI data, this has been primarily driven by rents, but services, in general, have remained much stickier than other prices. But this morning’s ISM Services Prices Paid Index showed

ISM Services Price Index

This article was written by

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.33K Followers
Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.