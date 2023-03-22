Investors in leading alternative asset manager Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) have continued to see its stock struggle for traction as investors worry about a worse fallout from the banking crisis.
Also, negative sentiments emanating from the continued redemption requests from its clients could stymie an upward re-rating in BX, even as it reached attractive levels.
Accordingly, Blackstone marked a "fifth straight month that it has limited redemptions," allowing about 15% of the redemption requests it received for March. However, investors must remember that Blackstone's structure is designed to significantly mitigate the sort of bank run the regional banks have suffered over the past month.
Why? Because they don't take deposits. Also, the company's BREIT "limits redemptions to 20% of net asset value in any month and 5% of NAV in a calendar quarter." As such, it aims to provide clarity and stability to the company's portfolio, helping investors to assess its forward distributable earnings.
Wall Street analysts have also reflected the redemption risks in their modeling. As such, we believe the headwinds have been priced in accordingly in its valuation, even though the negative headwinds could continue to lead some investors to flee.
Investors are rightfully concerned about whether the challenges in Blackstone's real estate portfolio could worsen. The company highlighted in a Bloomberg conference in March that its exposure in office real estate is just about 2%, as it believes that the pain in that segment might not be over.
As such, the company's focus on the secular drivers in the warehouse and data center business has helped mitigate its risk in the commercial property sector, as CEO Steve Schwarzman highlighted in a conference in February:
[The] warehouse business is, frankly, fantastic. It's going up. Rents are still probably going up 12%. It's got 3% vacancy. So what occurs is already that construction of new warehouses is down 40%. So that's setting the base for a new cycle where the existing stuff, where we're the biggest private owner in the world, that's going to get another boost for rental increases over time. (2023 Bank of America Securities Financial Services Conference)
Furthermore, Blackstone's well-diversified portfolio encompasses private equity, credit & insurance, and hedge fund solutions to generate its distributable earnings.
It's vital to assess how the economic downturn and the surge in interest rates could impact its earnings. However, given the steep decline in BX since its highs in 2021, has the market not reflected these headwinds?
Moreover, we have yet to glean buyers engaging further in panic selling as compared to its peers, KKR & Co. (KKR) and The Carlyle Group (CG), suggesting that sentiments have improved.
As seen above, the BX/KKR price chart remains in a long-term uptrend, even though BX has struggled for performance over the last six months. However, buyers have stopped rotating out of BX.
Similarly, we observed that BX/CG is still in a long-term uptrend, and buyers have returned after rotating out of BX from its 2021 highs. As such, BX buyers likely believe that BX is attractively valued at the current levels, lifting buying sentiments further.
BX's blended fair value estimate of $98 implies a more than 20% upside, which augurs well with the buying sentiments seen bolstering BX against its peers recently.
Therefore, we believe the recent steep pullback from BX's February highs offers investors another fantastic opportunity to add exposure if they missed its previous October lows.
Blackstone allows investors to invest in a proven alternative asset manager with a well-diversified portfolio. While its commercial real estate exposure has affected investors' sentiments, the company is less exposed to troubled office properties.
Its valuation has likely captured the headwinds relating to the recent banking crisis. BX is likely not facing any imminent risks due to its operating structure that doesn't rely on deposits.
BX's price action is also constructive, suggesting buyers have returned to support its consolidation after rotating out quickly from its 2021 highs.
Rating: Buy.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have you spotted a critical gap in our thesis? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below and let us know why, and help everyone to learn better!
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
JR research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022. See: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4578688-seeking-alpha-contributor-community-2022-by-the-numbers
Unlock the key insights to growth investing with JR Research - led by founder and lead writer JR. Our dedicated team is focused on providing you with the clarity you need to make confident investment decisions.
Transform your investment strategy with our popular Investing Groups service.
Ultimate Growth Investing specializes in a price action-based approach to uncovering the opportunities in growth and technology stocks, backed by actionable fundamental analysis.
We believe price action is a leading indicator.
Price action analysis is a powerful and versatile toolkit for the informed investor because it can be used to analyze any publicly traded security. As such, it offers investors with invaluable insights into understanding market behavior and sentiments.
Plus, stay ahead of the game with our general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries.
Improve your returns and stay ahead of the curve with our short- to medium-term stock analysis.
We not only identify long-term potential but also seize opportunities to profit from short-term market swings, using a combination of long and short set-ups.
Join us and start seeing experiencing the quality of our service today.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I led company-wide award-winning wealth management teams that were consistently ranked among the best in the company.
I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I was the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major. I graduated as the Distinguished Honor Graduate from the Armor Officers' Advanced Course as I finished first in my cohort of Armor officers. I was also conferred the Best in Knowledge award.
My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)