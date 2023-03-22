Thos Robinson

Investors in leading alternative asset manager Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) have continued to see its stock struggle for traction as investors worry about a worse fallout from the banking crisis.

Also, negative sentiments emanating from the continued redemption requests from its clients could stymie an upward re-rating in BX, even as it reached attractive levels.

Accordingly, Blackstone marked a "fifth straight month that it has limited redemptions," allowing about 15% of the redemption requests it received for March. However, investors must remember that Blackstone's structure is designed to significantly mitigate the sort of bank run the regional banks have suffered over the past month.

Why? Because they don't take deposits. Also, the company's BREIT "limits redemptions to 20% of net asset value in any month and 5% of NAV in a calendar quarter." As such, it aims to provide clarity and stability to the company's portfolio, helping investors to assess its forward distributable earnings.

Wall Street analysts have also reflected the redemption risks in their modeling. As such, we believe the headwinds have been priced in accordingly in its valuation, even though the negative headwinds could continue to lead some investors to flee.

Investors are rightfully concerned about whether the challenges in Blackstone's real estate portfolio could worsen. The company highlighted in a Bloomberg conference in March that its exposure in office real estate is just about 2%, as it believes that the pain in that segment might not be over.

As such, the company's focus on the secular drivers in the warehouse and data center business has helped mitigate its risk in the commercial property sector, as CEO Steve Schwarzman highlighted in a conference in February:

[The] warehouse business is, frankly, fantastic. It's going up. Rents are still probably going up 12%. It's got 3% vacancy. So what occurs is already that construction of new warehouses is down 40%. So that's setting the base for a new cycle where the existing stuff, where we're the biggest private owner in the world, that's going to get another boost for rental increases over time. (2023 Bank of America Securities Financial Services Conference)

Furthermore, Blackstone's well-diversified portfolio encompasses private equity, credit & insurance, and hedge fund solutions to generate its distributable earnings.

It's vital to assess how the economic downturn and the surge in interest rates could impact its earnings. However, given the steep decline in BX since its highs in 2021, has the market not reflected these headwinds?

Moreover, we have yet to glean buyers engaging further in panic selling as compared to its peers, KKR & Co. (KKR) and The Carlyle Group (CG), suggesting that sentiments have improved.

BX/KKR price chart (monthly) (TradingView)

As seen above, the BX/KKR price chart remains in a long-term uptrend, even though BX has struggled for performance over the last six months. However, buyers have stopped rotating out of BX.

BX/CG price chart (monthly) (TradingView)

Similarly, we observed that BX/CG is still in a long-term uptrend, and buyers have returned after rotating out of BX from its 2021 highs. As such, BX buyers likely believe that BX is attractively valued at the current levels, lifting buying sentiments further.

BX blended fair value estimate (InvestingPro)

BX's blended fair value estimate of $98 implies a more than 20% upside, which augurs well with the buying sentiments seen bolstering BX against its peers recently.

Therefore, we believe the recent steep pullback from BX's February highs offers investors another fantastic opportunity to add exposure if they missed its previous October lows.

Takeaway

Blackstone allows investors to invest in a proven alternative asset manager with a well-diversified portfolio. While its commercial real estate exposure has affected investors' sentiments, the company is less exposed to troubled office properties.

Its valuation has likely captured the headwinds relating to the recent banking crisis. BX is likely not facing any imminent risks due to its operating structure that doesn't rely on deposits.

BX's price action is also constructive, suggesting buyers have returned to support its consolidation after rotating out quickly from its 2021 highs.

Rating: Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

