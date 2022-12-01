bymuratdeniz

Investment Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:BIOX) is a company that specializes in agricultural biotechnology and is based in Rosario, Argentina. The company focuses on developing and selling genetically modified seeds, crop protection products, and other agricultural technologies to help farmers increase their crop yields while reducing the negative impact on the environment.

Bioceres works with major agricultural companies such as Bayer and Corteva Agriscience, and its products are used by farmers worldwide. In addition to its agricultural business.

Despite operating in an industry with some pretty significant tailwinds because of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the need to establish strong and stable sources of food has become a priority. Something BIOX can help with, given the products and services they provide. But it hasn't translated into any meaningful growth for the company, at least looking at the bottom line. Instead, shareholders have been heavily diluted in the last 5 years and I find it difficult to form an investment case for the company. Given the disappointing results, I will rate the company a sale right now.

Industry Tailwinds

Over the past few years, the fertilizer market has experienced significant growth due to the increasing demand from the agriculture industry. As the global population continues to grow, the demand for food has risen, which has driven the demand for crops and subsequently fertilizers. Additionally, the growing trend towards sustainable and organic agriculture practices has boosted the demand for organic fertilizers made from natural sources. I think the industry is poised for a lot of growth and demand in the next several years.

There are plenty of reports out there to help support the claim that the industry will experience significant growth. A report published by Research Dive for example estimates the market to reach around $250 billion by 2030, at a steady CAGR of 3.55%. The seed market and crop protection market are also closely linked to the fertilizer market, as they all contribute to the growth and health of crops. Conventional and genetically modified seeds are both expected to continue growing at steady rates. I think there are tailwinds and catalysts everywhere you look in the industry and what I find to be a big bonus is that trends are not likely to reverse any time soon and if it were to happen eventually, I don't think it would be quick. The need for products that companies like BOIX make can't satisfy the need at a fast enough pace and there seems to be a shortage forming.

Market Estimates (Research Dive)

The war in Ukraine has also left a hole in the global market, as grain and corn supplies decreased drastically. This has increased the need for fertilizers greatly as new areas needed to be cultivated and ready as soon as possible. All of these factors make the fertilizer market a promising sector for future growth and investment.

Quarterly Result

The latest earnings report by the company shows total revenue for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, was $94 million a slight increase compared to the $92 million reported in the same period in 2021. The cost of sales for the same period was $59 million up from $55 million in the previous year.

The gross profit for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, was $35 million with a gross profit margin of 37%, compared to the gross profit of $37 million and a margin of 40% reported for the same period in 2021. Seeing this trend of margin compression is not very comforting and I think it has helped push the share price even lower in the last year.

Revenue Statement (Q2 Earnings Report)

The management didn't seem as dissatisfied with the results, however, with the CFO Mr. Enrique Lopez Lecube saying the following “We also saw the benefit of strategic actions that drove our positive performance for the first half of 2023 and will benefit our results going forward. Our priorities are to diversify our product portfolio, expand our geographic presence and maintain a strong alliance with our grower customers”. I think that it's healthy that the company is trying to make strategic investments and garner more streams of revenue. But I don't think the management has done a good enough job in the last years with this. Unless they can clearly capitalize from the tailwinds in the industry and increase their bottom line margins I can see a scenario where the company continues diluting shares and building up long-term debt.

All in all, I think the results were quite disappointing. Seeing margin compression when peers are experiencing the opposite is worrying and this further supports my negative sentiment about the company.

Risks

The fertilizer industry also faces risks related to climate change. Changing weather patterns and extreme weather events can impact crop yields, leading to fluctuations in demand for fertilizers. This is something BIOX experiences with severe droughts happening in Argentina.

The industry faces increasing competition from alternative products and technologies. For example, precision agriculture and the use of biologicals are emerging trends that could potentially disrupt the traditional fertilizer market. Fertilizer companies will need to innovate and adapt in order to stay competitive in this changing landscape.

More specifically to BIOX, risks associated with the company are in my opinion the steadily increasing long-term debt, without a significant amount of net margin increases. The cash flows have also been steadily declining and this makes it very likely share dilution will continue to happen in order for the company to raise capital.

Valuation & Wrap Up

Specializes in developing and commercializing genetically modified seeds, crop protection products, and other agricultural technologies that help improve crop yields and minimize the environmental impact of farming. This has unfortunately not meant the company has seen an increase in net income and it remains negative creating a very rich valuation.

In the last report, it was clear the company is struggling to make the necessary investments and moves to gain from the industry trends other peers are experiencing.

Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Right now the company is trading at a price/cash flow of 64 and I don't see this number going down. The company has had declining cash flows in the last 3 years which resulted in significant share dilution as well. In the coming reports, it will be interesting to see the company's performance and whether they can turn this trend around or not. I don't have too much hope in the company, and despite estimates being very high for the company I will take it with a grain of salt because of the disappointing history of performance the company has had. It might not be difficult to guess my rating. I think a sell rating here is fitting. I don't see a management of quality or a company of quality for that matter.