Bioceres Crop Solutions Is Inconsistent Despite Industry Tailwinds

Apr. 06, 2023 4:50 AM ETBioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)
Summary

  • Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp has not been able to generate a consistent positive bottom line in the last several years despite the significant tailwinds and catalysts the industry has experienced.
  • While shareholders are getting diluted heavily in the last 5 years, an increasing cash position hasn't translated into strategic investments.
  • Without a positive EPS, the valuation is way too high, especially with a price/cash flow of 64. A sell rating is the most fitting.

Investment Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:BIOX) is a company that specializes in agricultural biotechnology and is based in Rosario, Argentina. The company focuses on developing and selling genetically modified seeds, crop protection products, and other agricultural technologies to help farmers

