MariMed: Positioning Itself To Thrive In A Post-Rescheduling Environment

Apr. 06, 2023 4:52 AM ETMariMed Inc. (MRMD)
Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
297 Followers

Summary

  • MariMed has healthy financials and was able to secure a loan for $35M.
  • The company has clear plans for synergistic expansion through 2023.
  • They already have positive operating margins and have been improving net profit margins for the last three quarters.
  • MariMed is a Buy.

Checking Out Cannabis Bud Products

FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

On October 6, 2022, Biden instructed the DHHS and the Attorney General to begin the process of rescheduling cannabis. The removal of the 280e tax obligation and federal restrictions to shipping it

marimed company overview

MariMed Company Highlights (March 2023 Investor Presentation)

mrmd marimed

MRMD Revenue (By Author)

mrmd marimed margin

MRMD Margins (By Author)

mrmd marimed margin

MRMD Margins Without Taxes (By Author)

mrmd marimed float dilution

MRMD Float vs. Cash vs. Revenue (By Author)

mrmd marimed equity

MRMD Total Equity (By Author)

MRMD marimed valuation

MRMD Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
297 Followers
I am an Electromechanical Engineer and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. Because I have been obsessed with Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.