TORM plc: This Top-Rated Stock Still Has Something To Show

Apr. 06, 2023 5:16 AM ETTORM plc (TRMD)1 Comment
Summary

  • Although 2023 is already bringing economic challenges, there's an excellent opportunity for investors to search for gems in the tanker market.
  • TORM achieved a record-high EBITDA of $267 million in Q4, bringing the full year to $743 million, more than the previous 4 years combined.
  • In my view, TORM plc's low debt and valuation multiples create a large margin of safety in case of unstable freight rates going forward.
  • Mr. Market prices TORM's revenue CAGR of -18.7% for the next 3 years - an easy target to exceed, in my opinion.
  • I initiate TORM's coverage with a Buy rating.
Кавказский человек инженер персонала работника с планшетом в руке и масло берух корабль концепции.

think4photop/iStock via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

In the past, I have written about Ardmore Shipping (ASC), a stock once top-rated by Seeking Alpha - I assumed that the tanker shipping market should continue to flourish and that this will

Euronav's presentation materials

YCharts, author's notes

Data provided by E. Finley-Richardson [on Twitter]

TORM's IR materials

Author's compilation, based on YCharts and TORM's data

TORM's IR materials

TORM's income statement

YCharts, Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Comments (1)

