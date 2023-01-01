Bright Health Group: Going Concern Risk (Rating Downgrade)

Apr. 06, 2023 5:29 AM ETBright Health Group, Inc. (BHG)
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
259 Followers

Summary

  • Bright Health Group started including "going concern" qualification in its filings, which questions the company's ability to continue operating.
  • There is a high execution risk for BHG to achieve its 2023 adj. EBITDA profitability target.
  • BHG's financing situation is uncertain, and the recent sale of half of the CFO's stake in the company is not a good sign.
Doctor, researcher or scientist browsing the internet on a tablet for information while working at a lab, science facility or hospital. Expert, medical professional or surgeon searching the internet

Sean Anthony Eddy

Summary

Long story short, I made a mistake in going long Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG), with the hopes of catching the falling knife – which represented what I thought was a huge upside if everything turns out well as sentiments

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
259 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.