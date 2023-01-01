Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Despite ongoing inflationary concerns, strains in the banking sector, and a rise in geopolitical tensions during Q1, investors drove up stock prices on rumors that the Federal Reserve Board might pivot to a more dovish monetary policy, driving equity mutual funds to their second consecutive quarterly return—with the average equity fund posting a 5.32% gain in Q1. For the quarter, Refinitiv Lipper’s U.S. World Equity Fund macro-classification (+6.97%) outpaced the other six major equity groups for the second quarter in a row.

Shrugging off the early-March turmoil in the banking sector and another 25-basis point (bp) interest rate hike on March 22—investors cheered dovish comments from the Federal Reserve after its most recent Federal Open Market Committee meeting and signs of moderating inflation, with the average equity fund rising 0.89% for the month.

For the quarter, 90 of Lipper’s 104 equity and mixed-assets fund classifications posted positive returns. In total, 88.24% of all individual equity and mixed-assets funds posted plus-side returns for the quarter.

In this segment, I highlight the first quarter 2023 and March performance results for equity mutual funds and ETFs.