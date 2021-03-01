da-kuk

I rate the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) a Buy. This ETF could provide quality exposure to many companies heavily involved in investing and trading within capital markets. This broader focus could also reduce some of the risks associated with focusing too narrowly on banks. KCE is also an equally-weighted fund. This makes this ETF somewhat similar to the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF).

KCE could be a potentially better alternative to other financials ETFs with a 3-5 year timeframe in mind. In my previous coverage of financial ETFs, I have outlined capital markets exposure as a fundamental strength of these assets.

Most of the financial ETFs I have covered thus far are mainly centered on banks or insurance companies. Though the banking ETFs in particular often have holdings which are heavily involved in capital markets, this aspect is not necessarily the main focus of the fund. Therefore, KCE may offer an opportunity to zero in on this potential strength while hedging some of the risks associated with banks specifically. Such risks may include credit risk and operational risk.

ETF Profile

Strategy

KCE tracks the S&P Capital Markets Select Indust TR USD Index. This ETF employs a representative sampling technique with an equal-weight strategy. This ETF Invests in stocks across an array of market capitalizations.

KCE is also slightly overweight towards small-cap companies, as seen in the diagram below.

etf.com

Holdings Analysis

KCE invests in financial stocks within the United States public equity markets. That being said, this ETF’s holdings are located exclusively within the country.

KCE focuses on capital markets companies, which consist of asset managers, custody banks, and broker-dealers. Most exposure is provided towards investment management companies and companies that provide trading services.

On the basis of individual holdings, KCE is quite diverse. The top 10 stocks comprise 18% of the total holdings, and the top 25 also account for 44%. Furthermore, not one single stock is responsible for more than 3% of the entire fund. This ETF consists of 67 holdings, making KCE equally weighted and spared of concentration risk that’d emerge by overweighting just a few holdings.

ETF Features Breakdown

Strengths

The equally-weighted composition of this ETF could give it an edge as it reduces single stock risk. In a sector as volatile and prone to investor sentiment as financials, one might want to reduce concentration risk as much as possible. Additionally, the bank failures in March shed light on the vulnerability of many financial institutions. Equally-weighted investments could serve to shield against the sector-wide shockwaves that could emerge from the collapse of just a few banks.

KCE also has fairly low expenses, with a ratio of only 0.35%. Therefore, investors aren’t exactly required to overpay for the potential edges this ETF has against negative events targeted at the financial sector.

Weaknesses

KCE appears to be somewhat resilient to macroeconomic shocks compared to financial ETFs I have covered previously. However, this ETF is still quite volatile. This could explain some of the drastic price fluctuations KCE has endured in the last several years.

Seeking Alpha

KCE also appears to have some fundamental liquidity issues, which could create liquidity risks for investors.

Seeking Alpha

In the long-term, this limitation could widen the bid-ask spread of this ETF as well as predispose KCE to greater tracking errors and investigation by regulators. Additionally, the prospect of not being able to reap profits after taking the risk of buying this ETF could deter investors and reduce the overall demand for this asset in the medium to long term.

Past Performance And Future Implications

KCE vs. Alternatives

KCE has performed comparably to potential alternatives within the last year. The one exception appears to be the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT), which KCE has outperformed significantly since last November.

Data by YCharts

KCE also appears to have the greatest net profit compared to the peers included in the graph.

This ETF does not appear to have any unique sensitivity to economic downturns, just based on how it has already reacted to the ongoing bear market that started last June. On this same note, KCE incurred a smaller decline than that of its peers after the regional banking debacle last month.

When dating back three years, relative performance follows as similar pattern as seen in the last year.

Data by YCharts

When dating back five years, KCE appears to have outperformed its alternatives since its rebound from March 2020 lows.

Data by YCharts

In the long-term, KCE could be a safer and more profitable option compared to other financial ETFs that also appear to take harder hits in response to financial downturns fueled by market speculation.

KCE vs. The Broader Market

KCE has outperformed the rest of the market for almost three years now. Furthermore, its net profit is roughly 30% higher than that of the S&P. Based on the chart below, this ETF might be an effective way to generate alpha in the long-term.

Data by YCharts

Emerging Trends and Prospects

Data Monetization

Data monetization increasing in the future could create a new opportunity for revenue for many capital markets companies. Data monetization for these companies would center mainly on the delivery of market data, analytics, and insights to entities such as banks, hedge funds, and asset management firms. As seen in the chart below, the global data monetization market growth forecast is pretty strong.

Polaris Research

At a CAGR of 19%, this industry could grow to over $10B by 2030. This could concurrently create growth opportunities for companies held in KCE, potentially driving up their prices.

Fintech

Fintech could open a number of new pathways for the capital markets industry in the long term. Within the next few years, fintech could go from being a supplement to financial institutions to being a more central component. As seen in the diagram below, fintech has numerous potential integrations in the capital markets industry.

Celent Securities

Many of these changes could increase the profitability of capital markets institutions held in KCE, which could ultimately enhance investors’ returns.

Potential Hurdles

Cyberthreats

In the digitalization era that we’re currently amid, cybercrime is a greater threat than ever, particularly to the financial sector. The primary motivation for hacking within financials is usually accessing clients’ proprietary information. Such information may consist of intellectual property and other confidential material that a hacker could leverage for purposes of extortion or insider trading.

If you are interested in cybercrime, I would encourage you to look into some of my previous articles covering cybersecurity ETFs.

Rate Hikes and Inflation

High inflation and a recession in the near future could hinder growth in capital markets companies. Economic downturn could then reduce consumer spending and trading, lessening the demand for the financial services provided by companies held within KCE.

Mixed investor sentiment

Persistent inflation up to this point has created an ample amount of uncertainty in the economy, which has led to mixed investor sentiment. As depicted by the Fear and Greed Index below, the market has shifted between fear and greed within the last month. This has created a neutral average stance.

Fear and Greed Index (CNN Business)

For many, there might not be a clear market trajectory to follow at the moment. On that note, investors might be hesitant to dabble in the stock market until market sentiment shifts unidirectionally. This situation persisting could reduce the demand for investment management and other capital markets services. Ultimately, stock prices within KCE could take a hit during this same period.

Investment Opinion

I rate KCE a Buy. This ETF is appropriately valued at the moment and the price is still somewhat low after the slight decline back in March. This could give investors a chance to buy the slight dip and potentially reap the long-term benefits of this fund. Furthermore, this ETF could be a profitable and less procyclical alternative to banking ETFs.

In the long-term, KCE could outperform peers and the S&P alike during market downturn, as it already has since last November. Additionally, this ETF may be more resilient to financial crises such as regional bank failures that could put KCE’s alternatives in hot water.

For these reasons, I also plan to follow this ETF closely in future to gain an even better understanding of its ability to outperform.