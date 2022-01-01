Ljupco/iStock via Getty Images

Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY), Cassava Sciences (SAVA), and Anavex (NASDAQ:AVXL) have all provided data for their Alzheimer’s drugs (Leqembi, simufilam, and blarcamesine) that hide a deeper reality. For Biogen and Eisai and Cassava Sciences those presentations obscure the real effects of the drug whereas for Anavex the reality is more complex.

Biogen and Eisai’s Leqembi

Biogen and Eisai claimed that non-APOE4 carriers on Leqembi had a .75 point slower decline, whereas those with one copy of the APOE4 gene declined by .5 points less, and those with two copies of the gene actually declined .28 points more than those on placebo at 18 months (as measured by CDR-SB scores - Clinical Dementia Rating – Sum of Boxes). Subtracting from the combined placebo group endpoint of 4.83, the results were the following:

Non-carriers: 4.83 - .75= 4.08

One copy of the APOE4 gene: 4.83- .5= 4.33

Two copies of the APOE4 gene: 4.83 + .28= 5.11

However, APOE4 carriers advance more rapidly during the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. To gain an accurate view of Leqembi’s effect, one has to look at their decline versus the placebo decline for each group not for the combined group.

Biogen and Eisai did not do this, but it is still possible to gain an approximate picture of the drug’s impact on each group by extrapolating from the phase 2a trial where non-carriers declined by only 7 percent less on ADCOMS (Alzheimer’s Disease Composite Scores) and by looking at charts comparing historic declines for APOE4 versus non-APOE4 carriers (chart one, chart two). The numbers then would be close to this.

Non-carriers: 4.18 - .1 = 4.08

One copy of the APOE4 gene 4.93 - .6 = 4.33

Two copies of the APOE4 gene 5.71- .6 = 5.11

Leqembi has more of an effect on carriers than non-carriers because carriers have significantly greater amounts of amyloid in their brain which by increasing oxidative and nitrosative stress, slightly accelerates the early progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Leqembi, thus, slows the rate of decline in carriers closer to that of non-carriers, but with the risk of brain bleeds and brain swelling. The slower decline in non-carriers is not statistically significant, and the slower decline in APOE4 carriers may not be clinically significant (analysis). The FDA ignored similar findings for Biogen and Eisai’s aducanumab/Aduhelm (statistician's report, p. 12/58) and I expect that it will do so again for Leqembi. Medicare will probably expand coverage of the drug for those in research settings. Biogen and Eisai would then likely see some bump in their stock value. The companies would have accomplished this through a sleight of hand and via an FDA that is more interested in seeing reductions in amyloid levels than in a clinically meaningful treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

Cassava Sciences Simufilam

Cassava Sciences alteration of numbers involved stages of Alzheimer’s disease rather than rates of decline. For the first fifty patients, Cassava Sciences announced a 3.2 point improvement in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. For this group, Cassava Sciences reported a mean ADAS-Cog11 (Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognition) score of 15.5 which is indicative of amnestic mild cognitive impairment/prodromal Alzheimer’s disease, but an MMSE (Mini-Mental State Examination) score of 22.1 which is for mild Alzheimer’s disease (press release one, press release two). However, Cassava Sciences later reported an MMSE score of 21.5 for all 200 patients (press release three). It appears as if Cassava Sciences staged the results where those who were expected to do best on the drug were processed first (those with amnestic mild cognitive impairment) whereas those who did worst on the drug were processed last (late mild to early moderate Alzheimer’s disease). This allowed Cassava Sciences to feed the speculative narrative that simufilam produced never before seen results in Alzheimer’s patients, which fueled a meteoric rise in the company’s stock value. As a chorus of criticisms of the company by shorts and others followed and as further data came out, the stock came back closer to earth. Indeed, simufilam may perform only slightly better than Aricept for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment and mild Alzheimer’s disease (previous article), perhaps by reducing the toxicity of misfolded proteins such as amyloid and filamin A. Both drugs likely stabilize mild Alzheimer’s disease over the course of a year by acting as sigma-1 receptor agonists, which limits the damage done by amyloid and many other triggers for Alzheimer’s disease during its early stages.

The big unanswered question is whether simufilam works better than Aricept over a longer period of time. The 18 month Cognition Maintenance Study may not answer this question. Cassava Sciences needs to have a similar baseline between those continuing on the drug and those changed to placebo. Even then, if most of the patients in both groups have mild cognitive impairment, a much slower rate of decline (or perhaps even some continued improvement) for those on simufilam would not be unexpected. The 78 week phase 3 trial where the baseline scores and number of individuals on Aricept are equal (or nearly so) between the simufilam and the placebo groups will provide the key data. Until then, there is no compelling reason to invest in Cassava Sciences.

Anavex’s Blarcamesine

Anavex is a company that keeps producing good results, but with caveats. For adult Rett syndrome the company changed the measurement for its primary endpoint, for Parkinson’s Disease Dementia it had only a small number of individuals complete the open label extension trial, and for its phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease clinical trial it combined results from two different doses. The company’s explanation for each: the change in measurements were made in consultation with the FDA, the large numbers of dropouts were due to COVID-19, and the results from the two different doses were combined because of the statistical complications produced by titration. Fact checking these explanations is nearly impossible. The FDA will not comment on its internal conversations with drug companies, other factors in addition to COVID-19 may have led to the small completion numbers for the open label Parkinson's Disease Dementia extension trial, and while the time table for completing complicated statistical calculations due to titration for the Alzheimer’s trial cannot be precisely determined, it seems like Anavex should have completed this task some time ago.

In its small open label trial, Anavex reported an improvement of 2 points in MMSE at 57 weeks (which is more or less the equivalent of a 3.4 improvement in ADAS-Cog11 scores) for those taking blarcamesine (press release). The improvement, though, was in patients with mild cognitive impairment and mild Alzheimer’s disease who did not have sigma-1 receptor or COMT (catechol-O-methyltransferase) variants and who were on the high concentrations (table 3). These small number of patients remained near baseline for three years (figure 2).

Many of the same exclusions were used for the phase 2b/3 clinical trial. If the highest dose group (50mg) corresponds with the high concentration group in the earlier trial, then the results are likely to be similar. If this is true, then the reason Anavex combined doses was not to hide the lack of efficacy of the 50mg group. The exclusion of sigma-1 variants from trial analysis and the relatively high number dropouts or down titrations due primarily to dizziness and confusion may have necessitated the combining of groups in order to bolster the overall number of participants rather than to try to bolster the results themselves.

Like Aricept and probably Cassava Sciences’ simufilam, Anavex’s blarcamesine is a sigma-1 receptor agonist which limits oxidative and nitrosative stress during the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. It is possible that Aricept and simufilam’s numbers might also improve some if participants with sigma-1 receptor variants were excluded from their trials, as well.

Anavex might still perform somewhat better than Aricept and simufilam for mild cognitive impairment and mild Alzheimer’s disease because in addition to being a sigma-1 receptor agonist, it may also acts as a direct antioxidant. More importantly that combination can potentially almost stabilize early stage Alzheimer’s disease for at least two to three years. For that reason, Anavex likely remains a good investment, despite underlying issues regarding its data.

Conclusion

Amyloid is one of many triggers for Alzheimer’s disease. It is a secondary trigger that only has a measurable impact on the disease in APOE4 carriers during the early stages of the disease. But with anti-amyloid drugs that remove amyloid (Leqembi, Aduhelm, and Eli Lilly’s donanemab, for example) that comes with risks of brain bleeds and brain swelling that in rare cases can result in death. The benefits of these drugs for non-carriers is virtually non-existent whereas for carriers the risks may not be worth the benefits (a modest slowing down of disease progression for a while).

Cassava Sciences simufilam has a similar effect as combining Aricept (another sigma-1 receptor agonist) with anti-amyloid drugs, but without the risk of severe side effects. Unfolding toxic proteins such as amyloid and filamin A removes secondary triggers for the disease while a sigma-1 receptor agonist reduces the impact of other triggers as well.

Anavex’s blarcamesine acting as a sigma-1 receptor (with its amine and methyl groups) and as a possible antioxidant (as a tetrahydrofuran derivative) not only slows down the production of oxidants, such as hydrogen peroxide and peroxynitrite, it also may partially remove these oxidants and reverse part of their damage and thus help nearly stabilize mild cognitive impairment and mild Alzheimer’s disease for at least three years. For certain individuals who respond well to the drug without major side effects, it offers some hope in a field littered with failures or “manufactured” successes.

