Leading MLP Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) has recovered remarkably from its March selloff, as OPEC+ turned up the heat by slashing 1.2M barrels per day or BPD in supply to stem a further slide in underlying crude oil prices.
Management also deployed its $2B unit buyback program in Q1. The MLP highlighted that it had expended about 37% of its authorization as of Q1 and announced its anticipated cash distribution of $0.49 per unit (annualized yield of 7.6%).
EPD also hosted an Investor Day in late March, discussing its growth drivers and financial framework to capture these long-term opportunities. EPD also highlighted the resilience of its unitholder base, which "primarily consists of individuals and trusts." These holders accounted for 63% of total units, and 51% of the holdings extend beyond five years.
Therefore, we believe Enterprise Products Partners wanted to stress the long-term horizon of its holders, providing stability even as the underlying energy markets remain volatile.
Moreover, the MLP articulated that the main drivers in the energy markets have not changed, even though the financial media has often reported on "energy transition."
However, EPD believes that the more appropriate approach to treat energy investments should encompass "energy addition" instead of transition, given the continuing critical role of the fossil fuel players.
Why? Management highlighted that energy security and geopolitical tensions would continue to bolster underlying demand. Moreover, Saudi Arabia has significant incentives to keep crude oil (CL1:COM) (USO) prices high, even as it invests in diversifying its economy's reliance on fossil fuels.
As such, management articulated its confidence that Saudi Arabia will continue to be "the swing barrel of the world," as it has "massive entitlements," which are growing "bigger every year." Hence, the Saudis need oil prices to remain high to fund their economic transformation. Management also cautioned that the Saudis will "begin to have trepidation" if they see underlying crude oil prices printing with "a 6 or even a 7 in front of it."
Management's credibility was certainly enhanced recently as OPEC+ did just that over the weekend, as Saudi Arabia pulled a highly-unanticipated surprise cut that could have been intended to drive short-sellers out of the market.
Moreover, while natural gas prices (NG1:COM) have collapsed well below their August highs, the US is well-positioned to leverage its position as the largest exporter of LNG.
As such, EPD is well-primed to capitalize on these drivers, given its well-diversified business across assets base and geography. Notably, the MLP can "aggregate supply of every type of hydrocarbon from multiple sources in major producing basins," giving it access to transport across "multiple end markets."
Coupled with its growth drivers in the petrochemicals segment, the company is confident of maintaining its distribution growth over the long term.
Accordingly, Enterprise Products Partners project "half of [the] incremental crude demand between now and 2050 [are] related to petrochemicals." In addition, EPD is also expected to drive another $500M in annualized EBITDA from its Sea Port Oil Terminal or SPOT for offshore oil exports once approval is obtained.
As such, SPOT plays a critical role as a medium-term earnings growth driver, as EPD projects that US crude exports "are expected to grow up to 6 million barrels per day by 2030." Hence, EPD aims to be the "critical link" due to the increased distance, as SPOT "can turn and load ships faster."
With that in mind, we assessed that the EPD's distribution per unit growth should remain robust over the next three years, close to the 5% zone. Its stable long-term model, bolstered by medium-term drivers highlighted earlier, lends significant clarity to its unitholders.
Moreover, the company has the long game in mind, as it looks to "support another 25 years of distribution growth, regardless of the commodity environment."
Unitholders who managed to capitalize on its March selloff to add more positions have done well. However, the recent recovery suggests that the dislocation in its valuation has narrowed and is less compelling.
However, EPD still boasts an NTM distribution yield of 7.6%, which seems attractive for income investors who want to invest in a wide-moat midstream player.
Notwithstanding, we prefer to allocate a more considerable margin of safety to EPD, as its price action also suggests some caution after the recent surge.
Hence, we urge investors to remain patient for its next pullback as the market digests some of its recent optimism.
Rating: Hold (Reiterated).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
