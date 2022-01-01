jasonbennee

Revisiting Company

Leo Lithium (OTCPK:LLLAF) is the AU $600M battery mineral junior presently developing the Goulamina project with financial backing from Gangfeng. It's a prospective but highly concentrated play on West Africa's nascent lithium industry with one sole project based in Southern Mali. That equals risk for any money manager looking to deploy capital and the stock has held up comparably well, specifically in the light of pressured lithium prices.

Originally covered by ZMK Capital here, this lithium pureplay was listed in June 2022 on the Australian Stock Exchange. Its majority holder Firefinch (17.6%) remains part of Leo Lithium's risk profile. Despite multiple headwinds, we believe the firm remains a long-term hold.

Lithium Prices

Lithium carbonate prices have halved since the start of the year, slumping to 229,500 RMB ($33,300 USD) - its lowest level over 16 months. Increased production matched with increasingly subdued demand, particularly driven by a lasting price war in the electric vehicle space, continues to put pressure on prices.

Certain cash subsidies provided by the Chinese government for the purchase of electric vehicles have since been rolled back, accentuating pressure on lithium carbonate prices. Chinese subsidies to produce batteries created a spike in inventories at the end of 2022, as producers looked to capitalize on government cash.

Discounts have since ensued with State interventionism creating anomalies in supply/demand dynamics. Agreement on a price floor between major Chinese battery manufacturers will likely provide some support to prices. Expect near term price pressures but a more positive mid to long term output for lithium prices moving forward.

Lithium carbonate prices have continued their move to the downside on the back of dampened economic sentiment and a slowing of automotive sales.

Project Update

The Goulamina lithium play, located not far from Bougouni in Southern Mali, is a top 10 global hard rock lithium lease boasting roughly 142M tons of mineral resource. The project is a Chinese-backed joint venture, with Gangfeng Lithium fronting a sizable amount of capital for development and detaining around 50% interest at asset level. Stage 1 of the project will be comprised of 506Ktpa of spodumene production capacity and have a price tag of US $255M. First spodumene is penned in for Q2, 2024 and mineral resources are continuing to be developed through exploration drilling presently undertaken by mining contractor, Capital Drilling.

Leo Lithium

The project boasts massive indicated and inferred reserves, but proven reserves should be primary consideration for investors.

Resource extension drilling continues in the Goulamina area with diamond and RC rigs. 2023 is likely to see further drill results released and a full update on mineral resources by the end of the first half of the year. A re-evaluation of stage 2 capacity may come into play should additional reserves merit it.

Leo Lithium

The Goulamina Lithium project lies in one of West Africa's most prominent gold belts.

The project team is currently building out with Bolaji Okubajo, Tom Blackwell and Tim Richards all being hired over the past 10 months. The leadership team under Simon Hay's stewardship bring an interesting, diversified set of skills and experience. Managing Director Simon Hay and Project Director Tom Blackwell have a track record of working together given their time at Iluka Resources. Seydou Semega who is general manager for the Mali operation was country manager for Firefinch for 4 years and was likely parachuted in by the major shareholder.

Interestingly, there is no Chinese representation nor in the executive committee nor board of directors. All in, it is an experienced working group, with a strong pedigree and history of bringing mineral resource projects to life.

With half of the work packages now awarded, and funds committed, the project remains on track. Some price escalation driven by inflationary pressures is expected and continues to be closely monitored.

Tailings storage facilities are well underway with foundations being poured and wall construction commencing. The ball mill, crushers, magnets, accommodation blocks and major earthworks operations are expected to be in full swing by April and preparations for the wet season will take place in approximately a month. Structural completion and commissioning is planned to be finished by end Q1, 2024 and electrical commissioning and mineral commissioning to follow shortly thereafter.

Leo Lithium

Gangfeng has been instrumental in facilitating the supply of capital equipment from China.

Gangfeng has provided invaluable assistance with certain large ticket capex items out of China, including ball mill and cone crushers. This has allowed Leo Lithium to fast track the procurement of certain items, effectively manage costs and expedite project completion.

Concrete foundations for primary crusher have already started on site with additional structural work for both conveyor and ball mill presently underway. Additionally, major earthworks, construction of offices and development of mine site roadways are also being carried out at Goulamina.

Leo Lithium

Foundations and structural steel work for crusher and ball mill is presently underway.

Transport and logistics are probably going to be the single biggest project challenge with landlocked Mali coupled with a plethora of poor-quality roads central to those issues. Direct ship offtake and port agreements are being finalized. The Port of Abidjan, several hundred kilometers away is currently the primary option for shipment of spodumene and additional ports in San Pedro and Dakar are being considered to de-risk the situation.

Leo Lithium

4-axel 50-ton trailers are currently being assessed to move product to market.

Trials are underway to develop a logistics solution and studies are being undertaken on 4-axel 50-ton trailers as a lasting solution to move spodumene to market. Thus far, studies have shown a 32% increase in payload compared to initial design assumptions, but the technology coupled with the quality of road infrastructure implies sizable risk.

A lot of country roads in this part of the world are single lane dirt or bitumen with large potholes, poor maintenance, and numerous obstacles. It is likely that this not only slows shipment but inflates costs as capital deployed to regularly maintain units inflates. It is not the realm of impossible - a sizable chunk of Mali's imports of fuel and food come via Dakar, but it is an import risk and cost factor to the project.

Financials

Due to the project remaining in its infancy, there is not a lot to describe in terms of tangible financials. Pre-production capex for stage 1 totals US $255M with the lion's share of that a mixture of Ganfeng equity ($108M), debt ($40M), and Leo Lithium cash ($70M). Leo Lithium currently holds $48.2M in cash and cash equivalents so there is enough liquidity on tap to get the project kicked off.

Leo Lithium

The funding required to get the project off the ground is secured, and stage 1 is well underway.

Group strategy is presently focused on completing stage one and delivering first spodumene in approximately one year. Early direct shipping ore will allow the firm to secure revenue streams to then pursue stage 2 upon validation of reserves. Further long-term growth opportunities remain possible in the second half of the decade once the project is in full swing.

Leo Lithium

Getting stage 1 off the ground is primary focal point for leadership team.

Risk

Leo Lithium's risk register remains riddled with project perils and regional complexities. The firm is solely operating in Mali renowned for political instability, graft, and civil unrest. Only last year, a lasting embargo by ECOWAS following an extended military coup led to a shuttering of borders and limitation of trade from the country.

Any revisiting of similar political strong-arming by neighboring countries represents a significant risk to the project. Additionally, logistics complexities, the quality of road infrastructure and unknowns related to scope of distribution costs are among the perils Leo Lithium must navigate. Proven reserves are circa 8Mt, so headline numbers posted by the company remain to be fully demonstrated.

Key Takeaways

Leo Lithium remains on track to deliver one of West Africa's flagship battery minerals projects. Construction is well underway, funding secured, and a skilled and experienced leadership team is in place.

Despite a reversal of lithium prices, future revenues remain somewhat de-risked with primary consumer, Gangfeng Lithium partially bankrolling the project. All in, the project continues to show promise despite a range of technical and regional risks at the fore.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.