Summary

  • Mullen lacks the innovative drive necessary to compete in the cutthroat EV market.
  • The company's "fully-assembled in the US" vehicles depend heavily on Chinese tech and design.
  • The acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions brought IP assets for Class 1 and 3 vans; however, the nature of Mullen's relationship with the original patent assignees is unclear.

Automakers Display New Models At The Los Angeles Auto Show

Mario Tama

Investment Thesis

Shares of Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) soared by 8% on the news of their initial delivery on Friday, meeting the deadline on the last day, echoing the triumph of a procrastinating college student with a term paper

Mullen Automotive Home Page

Mullen Automotive Home Page

Diagnostic Data Reporting System

Diagnostic Data Reporting System (US Patent Office)

Wheel Rim Desgin

Wheel Rim Design (US Patent Office)

Vehicle Roof Patent CR20210568S

Vehicle Roof (Google Patent Database)

Vehicle Body CR20210564S

Vehicle Body (Google Patent Database)

CR20210565S

Headlights Design (Google Patent Database)

USD836487S1

Bollinger B1 SUV Body Design (US Patent Office)

USD836027S1

Bollinger B2 Pickup Body Design (US Patent Office)

US20210146776A1

US20210146776A1 (US Patent Office)

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.76K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

