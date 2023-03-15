BreakingTheWalls

Introduction

The R-word is back. Investors are starting to price in a recession, as cyclical stocks are being sold with significant underperformance versus the market. One of these stocks is Pittsburgh-based United States Steel (NYSE:X). The stock has erased all of its 2023 gains in the past few weeks, falling 2.7% year-to-date. Shares are now roughly 37% below their 2022 highs yet still 48% above their 52-week lows.

This has created an extremely tricky risk/reward situation. On the one hand, we are likely in for more demand weakness, which could push steel stocks much lower. On the other hand, US Steel sees rebounding demand, healthy order books, lower input costs, and benefits related to lower Chinese production and easing energy headwinds in Europe.

In this article, we'll assess this risk/reward.

So, let's get to it!

Do We Price In A Recession Or Not?

Economic Indicators Point Towards Weakness.

Since the pandemic, North American steel stocks have entered a somewhat unusual period of secular demand drivers.

For example, right now, we're witnessing high recession probabilities, as confirmed by the steep decline in manufacturing sentiment, led by a slump in new orders.

Bloomberg

Furthermore, the deeply inverted yield curve indicates a high probability of a recession over the next 10-12 months. Even if the yield curve steepens a bit, we're not out of the woods, as the most likely reason why the curve might steepen is based on lower long-term rates. That is indicative of slower growth expectations down the road.

Bloomberg

Despite all of this, hot-rolled coil steel futures (the yellow line in the chart below) are way above their 2023 lows and 30% above their 2018 peak!

Needless to say, in a recessionary environment, that's unusual. It's also what keeps the United States Steel stock price elevated. While shares are down 35% over the past 12 months, they are nowhere close to where they traded during the past two manufacturing recessions.

TradingView (X, Hot-Rolled Coil Futures)

What makes this situation so tricky is that X shares aren't high enough to make the case that it's an easy sell. However, shares are also not low enough to make the case that a recession has been priced in. After all, that's not the case.

If anything, the market continues to anticipate strong tailwinds.

Meanwhile, United States Steel Comments Are Bullish

On March 16, United States Steel came out with a statement that it expects 1Q23 adjusted EBITDA to be $375 million. It expects adjusted EPS to be in the $0.58 to $0.63 range, which is well above consensus estimates of $0.22.

Furthermore, the company's comments are not at all recessionary - far from it, actually.

Momentum continues to build in the North American flat-rolled market," commented U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. "Strong safety and operating performance, improving order entry and our continued focus on winning share in strategic markets are resulting in better than expected first quarter guidance. We expect these trends to continue into the second quarter given extending lead times and the flow-through of higher selling prices."

Moreover, the company commented on its order books and regional performance.

Burritt continued, "We are increasingly more bullish for 2023 performance. Our Flat-rolled segment order book reflects wide-ranging demand improvement. Our Mini Mill segment's order book is also improving and its cost structure continues to normalize, as anticipated, by absorbing higher priced metallics purchased at the onset of the Ukraine war. In Europe, demand has improved and coupled with our focus on continuous improvement, we saw positive EBITDA return in February. In Tubular, we expect another quarter of improving EBITDA performance as seamless pipe prices and order entry remains healthy in the first quarter."

In other words, the company is seeing strong orders, lingering pricing pressure (which makes total sense in light of natural gas price declines), strong momentum going into the second quarter, and improving demand in Europe.

As a result, United States Steel is expected to buy back shares worth $75 million in 1Q23 as part of its $500 million buyback program. By the end of this quarter, the company will likely have bought back 15% of the number of shares outstanding in December 2021.

Two Additional Tailwinds

Tailwind number one is related to the company's Europe comments. The company is now seeing improving demand and operating improvements. This is very different from its 4Q22 comments in February:

[Europe] remains challenged in the fourth quarter. Our European segment was impacted by reduced end customer demand in the region that extended the typical year-end destocking cycle. This led through to selling prices, which was amplified by the segment's exposure to the spot market. Challenges continue to impact the region from the effects of the Ukrainian conflict. Higher energy costs and an extended more expensive supply chain created additional margin pressure in the quarter.

Europe, responsible for 20% of total sales, is experiencing a sharp drop in natural gas prices due to a combination of factors. The unusually warm summer has resulted in natural gas inventories depleting at a slower rate than anticipated. Consequently, there is a higher likelihood that inventories will be replenished before the upcoming winter, utilizing liquefied natural gas ("LNG") imports instead of relying on gas flows from Russia (which are down almost 100%).

Benchmark natural gas prices have come down another 30-40% since the fourth quarter of 2022, which supported demand and lowered operating costs.

Intercontinental Exchange

Although Europe is not yet completely out of the challenging situation, these recent developments are positive and align with the statements made by United States Steel.

Tailwind number two is China.

China is dominating global steel demand and supply. Since the early 2000s, the nation has become the biggest producer of steel, fueled by massive urbanization and the strategy to use cheap production methods to flood foreign markets with a competitive supply of cheap steel.

Visual Capitalist

The major downside of this strategy is pollution. Roughly ten years ago, voices got louder that this kind of production growth is not sustainable. Pollution levels have become serious health risks.

Now, the government is stepping in, reducing output to fight inflation.

As reported by Bloomberg last month, China is now cutting production to reduce pollution. After reaching a record high of 1.053 billion tons in 2020, steel output has declined each year and is now slightly above 1 billion tons.

In addition to production cuts, the government also plans to ban new steelmaking capacity, as per the anonymous source. The National Development and Reform Commission, China's economic planning agency, has not yet commented on the matter.

While this is bad news for iron ore suppliers, who have gotten used to China's strong demand growth, it is terrific news for both American and European producers, who have suffered from cheap imports for a very long time.

So, for them, this is a healthy development.

Interestingly enough, China is also a mid-term tailwind from a demand point of view. Due to its economic reopening last year, steel demand is rising.

As reported by Mining.com:

Mainland China's recovery from its two structural headwinds (zero-Covid policy and real estate sector reform) will support iron ore prices in the short term," the market analyst said in its latest report.

However, Mining.com confirmed my comments regarding longer-term steel growth, making the case that iron ore prices could be subdued for many years to come.

This is the current iron ore price outlook:

Bloomberg

This is what the steel production outlook looks like:

Bloomberg

So, what about the valuation?

What Does The Valuation Tell Us About The Risk/Reward?

In 2023, United States Steel is expected to generate $2.2 billion in EBITDA. This is down from $4.2 billion in 2022. This decline was expected, as 2022 was truly exceptional due to the mix of rebounding post-pandemic demand and sky-high prices.

When adding $1.7 billion in net debt, $300 million in pension liabilities and minority interest, and the $5.6 billion market cap, we get an enterprise value of $7.6 billion. That's 3.4x 2023E EBITDA.

I believe that 4x NMT EBITDA is the bare minimum where X should be trading. This implies a fair price target of $30.

FINVIZ

The current consensus estimate is $30.40, which is fairly in line with my own estimates.

So, what does this mean?

It perfectly confirms what we have discussed in this article so far. When combining the company's comments and outlook with this valuation and industry tailwinds (like China and energy prices), it looks like an attractive price to start buying.

However, and this is what bothers me, economic demand trends are down. We're now in a situation where commodity prices are being hit by demand weakness and increasing recession fears. Note that X sold off after its published strong guidance.

So far, the market is telling the company I don't believe you.

Given my own view on the economy, I cannot make the case that X is a buy - at least not at these levels. I believe that demand risks are too high to start buying at current prices.

I am looking for a downside to the (rather wide) $15 to $20 range. At that point, I believe that we're dealing with a more compelling risk/reward - especially because United States Steel is so volatile.

Takeaway

In this article, we discussed the risk/reward of United States Steel. The company, which has been on my radar for many years, is in a rather good position, despite high recession risks.

The company recently raised its guidance, citing strong demand and easing pricing pressure with additional momentum going into the second quarter.

It also benefits from much lower energy prices in Europe, which supports overseas demand and margins. In China, the government is pressuring steel production, providing a long-term tailwind for the company and its peers.

While I believe that the stock is trading 25% below its fair value, I am not a buyer at these prices. I believe that falling economic sentiment is a major risk that could reduce guidance in the months ahead.

I am looking for a stock price decline to the $15 to $20 range, providing potential investors with a much better risk/reward.